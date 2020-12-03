Engagement Rings for Every Budget
While tying the knot in a ceremony isn't something in the cards until the restrictions on big social gatherings ease amid COVID-19 precautions, getting engaged is still on.
If you are planning to make the commitment soon, you're most likely seeking the perfect engagement ring. Whether you're shopping for jewelry for a surprise proposal, browsing together at a jewelry store with your loved one or looking to send a hint, we've gathered nine diamond ring styles for popping the question.
Even when it comes to fine jewelry purchases, being smart about funds is crucial right now during this uncertain time. That's why we've found diamond options for every budget: under $5,000, $3,000 and $1,000 options.
Shop ET Style's top picks of stunning engagement ring designs.
Under $5,000
Under $3,000
Under $1,000
