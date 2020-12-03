Shopping

Engagement Rings for Every Budget

By ETonline Staff
While tying the knot in a ceremony isn't something in the cards until the restrictions on big social gatherings ease amid COVID-19 precautions, getting engaged is still on.

If you are planning to make the commitment soon, you're most likely seeking the perfect engagement ring. Whether you're shopping for jewelry for a surprise proposal, browsing together at a jewelry store with your loved one or looking to send a hint, we've gathered nine diamond ring styles for popping the question.

Even when it comes to fine jewelry purchases, being smart about funds is crucial right now during this uncertain time. That's why we've found diamond options for every budget: under $5,000, $3,000 and $1,000 options.

Shop ET Style's top picks of stunning engagement ring designs.

Under $5,000

1 CT. T.W. Diamond Frame Bridal Set in 14K White Gold
1 CT. T.W. Diamond Frame Bridal Set in 14K White Gold
1 CT. T.W. Diamond Frame Bridal Set in 14K White Gold
This Zales Diamond Ring Engagement Set is the perfect bridal set for your engagement. This fashion jewelry set features a 1 c.t t.w engagement ring and wedding band.
REGULARLY 3,689.99
1 CT. T.W. Certified Diamond Engagement Ring in 14K White Gold (I/I1)
Celebration Ideal 1 CT. T.W. Certified Diamond Engagement Ring in 14K White Gold (I/I1)
1 CT. T.W. Certified Diamond Engagement Ring in 14K White Gold (I/I1)
This Celebration Ideal Engagement Ring has a 1 c.t t.w and is the perfect ring for a classic look.
REGULARLY $6,119
18-karat Gold, Sapphire Crystal and Diamond Ring
Moritz Glik 18-Karat Gold, Sapphire Crystal and Diamond Ring
18-karat Gold, Sapphire Crystal and Diamond Ring
We love this unique shaker ring, handmade from 18-karat gold, boasting 0.60 carats of loose diamonds encased in sapphire crystal windowpanes.
Diamond 3-Stone Ring 1-3/8 ct tw Princess-cut 14k White Gold
Jared Diamond 3-Stone Ring 1-3/8 ct tw Princess-cut 14K White Gold
Diamond 3-Stone Ring 1-3/8 ct tw Princess-cut 14k White Gold
A three-stone style is utterly elegant. Choose this stunner with brilliant princess-cut diamonds set on a 14k white gold band.

Under $3,000

1 ct Certified Oval Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold (I/I2)
Zales 1-ct Certified Oval Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold (I/I2)
1 ct Certified Oval Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold (I/I2)
Oval diamond engagement rings continue to be a huge trend (a favorite among celebs like Hailey Bieber). Opt for this dazzling solitaire with 1-carat diamond for a sophisticated look.
REGULARLY $3,999.99
East To West French-set Diamond Band Engagement Ring in Platinum
Ritani East To West French-set Diamond Band Engagement Ring
East To West French-set Diamond Band Engagement Ring in Platinum
This horizontal, east-to-west design offers a fashionable twist to a classic emerald diamond engagement ring.
REGULARLY STARTING $2,280
Pear Diamond Celestine Band Ring in Yellow Gold
Anna Sheffield Pear Diamond Celestine Band Ring in Yellow Gold
Pear Diamond Celestine Band Ring in Yellow Gold
Delicate yet ornate, this curve band yellow gold ring features a pear cut diamond surrounded by more small diamonds, totaling 0.27 carats.
Monique Lhuillier Embellished Six-Prong Diamond Engagement Ring in Platinum
Blue Nile Monique Lhuillier Embellished Six-Prong Diamond Engagement Ring
Monique Lhuillier Embellished Six-Prong Diamond Engagement Ring in Platinum
This round stone center diamond engagement ring has a romantic, vintage-inspired flair thanks to the six-prong setting and decorative band.

Under $1,000

Diamond Engagement Ring 1/2 ct tw Round-Cut 10k White Gold
Kay Diamond Engagement Ring 1/2 ct tw Round-cut 10K White Gold
Diamond Engagement Ring 1/2 ct tw Round-Cut 10k White Gold
A ring fit for one who loves glamour. This geometric 10k white gold style features a center clustered with round diamond stones and an embellished band.
REGULARLY $899
Olivia Twin Band Diamond Ring
Joie De Viv Olivia Twin Band Diamond Ring
Olivia Twin Band Diamond Ring
For something minimalist, consider a timeless band style like this ring with two rows of radiant diamonds worth 0.12 carats. The rose gold hue adds a feminine touch. It can also be great as a wedding band.
REGULARLY $689
Maria 14k Yellow Gold Band Ring in White Diamond
Kendra Scott Maria 14k Yellow Gold Band Ring in White Diamond
Maria 14k Yellow Gold Band Ring in White Diamond
A sleek yellow gold ring with a baguette diamond at center between two tiny diamond stones.

