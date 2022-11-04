When picking out an engagement ring for your special someone, it's important to never sacrifice quality for affordability. Not only does Grown Brilliance meld the best of both worlds, but the lab-grown diamond jewelry option takes the guesswork out of figuring out where your gem comes from. With ethically-sourced diamonds, you can make a socially responsible purchase by choosing from their wide selection of luxurious engagement rings. And now with the Grown Brilliance Red Carpet Collection, even those with the most high-fashion tastes will find something they love.

The Red Carpet Collection from Grown Brilliance creates beautiful engagement settings based on looks inspired by the celebrity couples you love. Have you noticed your fiancé admiring Beyoncé's gorgeous stone? Now she too can wear an inspired version of the same design through this fabulous line of rings. If she takes style cues from the trends Karlie Kloss sets, now she can also wear a similar ring to the one Joshua Kushner proposed with. With over 20 striking pieces to choose from, each drawing inspiration from a different celebrity, you'll be sure to find something your partner will adore forever.

Grown Brilliance’s commitment to quality and sustainability directly translates to their exclusively lab-grown diamond jewelry. An ethical alternative to mined diamonds, Grown Brilliance brings you authenticity and transparency in the jewelry you’ll cherish. The celeb-inspired diamond engagement rings are not only remarkable in quality and appearance, but because they are lab-grown they are also more affordable than traditional diamonds, resulting in bigger savings when you ask the big question.

To help you nail the proposal by bending down on one knee with the perfectly selected ring, we've hand-picked our favorite celebrity-inspired engagement rings from Grown Brilliance.

Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux selected this stunning solitaire ring for Jennifer Aniston. The simple design of the single gem makes the main focus of this ring the radiant diamond. It's a contemporary, yet elegant look, with star power.

Getty Grown Brilliance

Petite Solitaire Engagement Ring Grown Brilliance Petite Solitaire Engagement Ring Propose with a solitaire ring that looks similar to the one Aniston wears. Choose from four different diamond shapes to cater to the preference on your partner. $3,590 Buy Now

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham originally sported an eye-catching marquise diamond engagement ring. Legend says that this unusual cut is meant to mimic the shape of a woman's lips. No matter how this cut was inspired, it's now a timeless style.

Getty Grown Brilliance

Beyoncé

The long rectangular cut of this diamond is an emerald shape and it's almost as dazzling as Beyoncé herself. Because of the edges on this cut, it has a distinctive shimmer and striking shine that is reminiscent of the glamorous Art Deco era.

Getty Grown Brilliance

Amal Clooney

Always elegant, Amal Clooney wears a sophisticated emerald diamond engagement ring. It is flanked by two baguette stones that add to the mesmerizing shine.

Getty Grown Brilliance

Karlie Kloss

The cushion diamond engagement ring Karlie Kloss wears commands a room almost as well as the supermodel herself. The classic solitaire setting is highlighted by a sparking pave band for a romantic and glamorous look.

Getty Grown Brilliance

Serena Williams

Just as striking as her moves on the court, Serena Williams' oval engagement ring is a stunner. The large center diamond is surrounded by smaller half-moon diamonds for extra glitz and glam. Some say the oval shape elongates the look of your fingers for an even more elegant feel.

Getty Grown Brilliance

Sophia Vergara

Wearing a feminine and glamorous engagement ring, Sofia Vergara opted for a cushion diamond cut. The curved edges of this shape have an unrivaled glitter and shine for an extra alluring look. The pave band and halo make this a completely lavish design.

Getty Grown Brilliance

Sophie Turner

Going for a less traditional look, but totally high-fashion, Sophie Turner wears a double-band pear solitaire ring. The design is regal and fit for royalty, which Turner has experience with in her Game of Thrones days. While it appears she opted for a white gold, this ring also looks brilliant in yellow gold.

Getty Grown Brilliance

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani has always loved a vintage look, so it's no surprise she went for an emerald cut diamond engagement ring that has an Old Hollywood feel. The main focus is the large emerald cut diamond, but the two smaller diamonds on the side add to the glamour making one sophisticated and beautiful ring.

Getty Grown Brilliance

