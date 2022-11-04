10 Celebrity-Inspired Engagement Rings to Shop from Grown Brilliance: Amal Clooney, Beyoncé and More
When picking out an engagement ring for your special someone, it's important to never sacrifice quality for affordability. Not only does Grown Brilliance meld the best of both worlds, but the lab-grown diamond jewelry option takes the guesswork out of figuring out where your gem comes from. With ethically-sourced diamonds, you can make a socially responsible purchase by choosing from their wide selection of luxurious engagement rings. And now with the Grown Brilliance Red Carpet Collection, even those with the most high-fashion tastes will find something they love.
The Red Carpet Collection from Grown Brilliance creates beautiful engagement settings based on looks inspired by the celebrity couples you love. Have you noticed your fiancé admiring Beyoncé's gorgeous stone? Now she too can wear an inspired version of the same design through this fabulous line of rings. If she takes style cues from the trends Karlie Kloss sets, now she can also wear a similar ring to the one Joshua Kushner proposed with. With over 20 striking pieces to choose from, each drawing inspiration from a different celebrity, you'll be sure to find something your partner will adore forever.
Grown Brilliance’s commitment to quality and sustainability directly translates to their exclusively lab-grown diamond jewelry. An ethical alternative to mined diamonds, Grown Brilliance brings you authenticity and transparency in the jewelry you’ll cherish. The celeb-inspired diamond engagement rings are not only remarkable in quality and appearance, but because they are lab-grown they are also more affordable than traditional diamonds, resulting in bigger savings when you ask the big question.
To help you nail the proposal by bending down on one knee with the perfectly selected ring, we've hand-picked our favorite celebrity-inspired engagement rings from Grown Brilliance.
Jennifer Aniston
Justin Theroux selected this stunning solitaire ring for Jennifer Aniston. The simple design of the single gem makes the main focus of this ring the radiant diamond. It's a contemporary, yet elegant look, with star power.
Propose with a solitaire ring that looks similar to the one Aniston wears. Choose from four different diamond shapes to cater to the preference on your partner.
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham originally sported an eye-catching marquise diamond engagement ring. Legend says that this unusual cut is meant to mimic the shape of a woman's lips. No matter how this cut was inspired, it's now a timeless style.
Get the same sophisticated look as Victoria Beckham with this marquise-cut solitaire diamond ring. If yellow gold isn't your partner's style, go for the white gold or rose gold options.
Beyoncé
The long rectangular cut of this diamond is an emerald shape and it's almost as dazzling as Beyoncé herself. Because of the edges on this cut, it has a distinctive shimmer and striking shine that is reminiscent of the glamorous Art Deco era.
As Beyonce would say, if you like it then you shoulda put a ring on it, and now you can propose with a ring inspired by the queen bee herself. The double bandof diamonds adds a touch of sophistication.
Amal Clooney
Always elegant, Amal Clooney wears a sophisticated emerald diamond engagement ring. It is flanked by two baguette stones that add to the mesmerizing shine.
If your special someone has the grace and refinement of Amal Clooney, she will love this engagement ring. All you have to do is decide which carat weight you prefer.
Karlie Kloss
The cushion diamond engagement ring Karlie Kloss wears commands a room almost as well as the supermodel herself. The classic solitaire setting is highlighted by a sparking pave band for a romantic and glamorous look.
The softness of the rounded glittering diamond gives an utterly romantic feel. Your bride will be blown away if you choose this design inspired by fashion icon Karlie Kloss.
Serena Williams
Just as striking as her moves on the court, Serena Williams' oval engagement ring is a stunner. The large center diamond is surrounded by smaller half-moon diamonds for extra glitz and glam. Some say the oval shape elongates the look of your fingers for an even more elegant feel.
Buying a diamond with three stones can represent the past, future, and present. Show your future wife your commitment with this stunning oval cut diamond engagement ring inspired by the legendary Serena Williams.
Sophia Vergara
Wearing a feminine and glamorous engagement ring, Sofia Vergara opted for a cushion diamond cut. The curved edges of this shape have an unrivaled glitter and shine for an extra alluring look. The pave band and halo make this a completely lavish design.
For the partner who likes to flaunt her feminine side, this is the ring she will want. The sophistication and luxury of this captivating diamond will make her feel red carpet worthy, just like Sofia Vergara.
Sophie Turner
Going for a less traditional look, but totally high-fashion, Sophie Turner wears a double-band pear solitaire ring. The design is regal and fit for royalty, which Turner has experience with in her Game of Thrones days. While it appears she opted for a white gold, this ring also looks brilliant in yellow gold.
Your partner can also feel like royalty wearing this beautiful double-banded engagement ring. It's a fashion-forward ring sure to make heads turn.
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani has always loved a vintage look, so it's no surprise she went for an emerald cut diamond engagement ring that has an Old Hollywood feel. The main focus is the large emerald cut diamond, but the two smaller diamonds on the side add to the glamour making one sophisticated and beautiful ring.
Buy your vintage-enthusiast partner this art deco and Gwen Stefani inspired ring for a touch of old school glamor. The classic cut will always have timeless beauty, just like your bride.
