From stackable gold bands to bold costume rings, nothing says "completed look" more than a bedazzled finger. When it comes to everyday rings, Jennifer Aniston gave us all the inspo when she helped wrap up The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The actress wore a stack of rings from BaubleBar, which are now on sale for as low as $15.

Aniston accessorized a black cut-out dress with a variety of stylish BaubleBar rings, including a set of gold Maro rings and the popular Mini Alidia ring. Despite the last ring quickly selling out after being spotted on the The Morning Show star, both rings are in stock and on sale, thanks to BaubleBar's Semi-Annual Friends & Family Sale.

Clear Mini Alidia Ring BaubleBar Clear Mini Alidia Ring BaubleBar's best-selling Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring is a classic stacking ring that everyone needs in their accessory repertoire. Featuring extra sparkly baguette stones and gold hardware, it's a wear-everywhere band. $48 $15 WITH CODE BB25 Shop Now

Maro Ring Set BaubleBar Maro Ring Set Deck your digits with this modern ring set. Featuring two gold rings, we love wearing this pair together, or mixing and matching with other rings in your collection. $58 $44 WITH CODE BB25 Shop Now

Now throughMonday, August 7, you can shop BaubleBar's sitewide sale and get 25% off everything — including all of the rings worn by Aniston. Just use the code BB25 to save on best-selling bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and more.

Shop 25% off BaubleBar

Jennifer Aniston's Mini Alidia ring is similar to the cubic zirconia eternity rings that were also worn by Julia Roberts. Aniston wore the clear version, but the eternity band design is available in a variety of colors. Shop Aniston's exact BaubleBar rings below, and don't forget to check out the affordable jewelry brand's Semi-Annual Sale before your favorite styles sell out quickly.

