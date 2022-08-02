Everything old is new again—which rings true for the Y2K style that has inundated our social media feeds for the last two years. A flood of nostalgic style essentials—think butterfly clips, mini skirts, colorful eyeshadow, funky press-on nails, and all things early 2000s—has taken over our TikTok feeds, clothing stores, and now our streaming services.

Not Okay, Hulu's satire starring Zoey Deutch has taken nods from just about every reimagined Y2K style for its over-the-top trendy costuming. Between faking a trip to Paris for social media clout and hopes of winning the attention of stoner-slash-influencer and Dylan O'Brien, Deutch's character dons a series of 2021 micro-trends mixed with early 2000s nods. From Britney Spears-inspired space buns to zig-zag parts, every trend went viral on TikTok in the last year and heavily influenced Deutch's character.

“Hair plays such a huge role in a character, especially for Danni,”Cynthia Vanis, the film's hairstylist, told Vogue. “We watch her go up and down in this film, and her hair helps illustrate where she’s at mentally. It tells a story.”

Aside from those chunky highlights, Deutch rocks plaid mini skirts à la Mean Girls and argyle matching sets that remind us of Clueless and shares Paris Hilton's penchant for low-rise bootcut jeans and platform sandals.

If you're looking to add some Y2K flair to your wardrobe, we've curated a selection of makeup, accessories, clothing, and shoes inspired by Zoey Deutch's onscreen style that are updated for 2022. Shop metallic going-out tops, platform sandals, banana clips, and more with our Not Okay-inspired style guide.

