Zoey Deutch Is Giving Y2K Nostalgia in ‘Not Okay’: Shop 10 Pieces Inspired by Her On-Screen Style

By Lauren Gruber‍
Zoey Deutch in 'Not Okay'
James Devaney/GC Images

Everything old is new again—which rings true for the Y2K style that has inundated our social media feeds for the last two years. A flood of nostalgic style essentials—think butterfly clips, mini skirts, colorful eyeshadow, funky press-on nails, and all things early 2000s—has taken over our TikTok feeds, clothing stores, and now our streaming services.

Not Okay, Hulu's satire starring Zoey Deutch has taken nods from just about every reimagined Y2K style for its over-the-top trendy costuming. Between faking a trip to Paris for social media clout and hopes of winning the attention of stoner-slash-influencer and Dylan O'Brien, Deutch's character dons a series of 2021 micro-trends mixed with early 2000s nods. From Britney Spears-inspired space buns to zig-zag parts, every trend went viral on TikTok in the last year and heavily influenced Deutch's character. 

100 Packs Assorted Color Butterfly Hair Clips
100 Packs Assorted Color Butterfly Hair Clips
Amazon
100 Packs Assorted Color Butterfly Hair Clips

An easy way to add a throwback element to a variety of hairstyles, this pack of butterfly clips is an affordable way to try out Y2K fashion.

$7$6

“Hair plays such a huge role in a character, especially for Danni,”Cynthia Vanis, the film's hairstylist, told Vogue. “We watch her go up and down in this film, and her hair helps illustrate where she’s at mentally. It tells a story.”

Loveshack Fancy Marseille Skirt
Loveshack Fancy Marseille Skirt
Revolve
Loveshack Fancy Marseille Skirt

Pair this preppy argyle mini skirt with its matching sweater and a pair of loafers or boots for the ultimate schoolgirl vibe.

$295$107

Aside from those chunky highlights, Deutch rocks plaid mini skirts à la Mean Girls and argyle matching sets that remind us of Clueless and shares Paris Hilton's penchant for low-rise bootcut jeans and platform sandals. 

Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love Low Rise Bootcut Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love Low Rise Bootcut Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love Low Rise Bootcut Jean

The early 2000s girl staple, low rise bootcut jeans go with everything from baby tees to halter tops.

$90$60

If you're looking to add some Y2K flair to your wardrobe, we've curated a selection of makeup, accessories, clothing, and shoes inspired by Zoey Deutch's onscreen style that are updated for 2022. Shop metallic going-out tops, platform sandals, banana clips, and more with our Not Okay-inspired style guide.

Makeup Revolution Forever Flawless Eyeshadow Palette
Makeup Revolution Forever Flawless Eyeshadow Palette
Ulta
Makeup Revolution Forever Flawless Eyeshadow Palette

Recreate Deutch's splashy makeup looks from the movie with this 18-shade eyeshadow palette. 

$15
Superdown Marianna Halter Top
Superdown Marianna Halter Top
Revolve
Superdown Marianna Halter Top

A good going-out top is a must have for channeling Y2K clubcore, and this sparkly halter makes a statement while pairing easily with jeans.

$58
Glamnetic Sprinkles Press-On Nails
Glamnetic Sprinkles Press-On Nails
Ulta
Glamnetic Sprinkles Press-On Nails

The classic French manicure gets a funky twist with these vibrant almond-shaped press-on nails.

$15
Circus by Sam Edelman Marlie Platform Sandal
Circus by Sam Edelman Marlie Platform Sandal
Nordstrom
Circus by Sam Edelman Marlie Platform Sandal

Want the convenience of a slide sandal with just a bit more height? Try the Marlie Platform Sandal from Circus by Sam Edelman to pull off some comfortable Y2K footwear in the summer heat. 

$80$45
Puma X Dua Lipa Slim Tee
Slim Women's Tee
Puma
Puma X Dua Lipa Slim Tee

How freaking cute is this butterfly-printed baby tee? Coordinate this top with the collection's matching mini skort, or your favorite low-waisted jeans for a laid-back vibe.

$35
ASOS Cowl Neck Satin Minidress
ASOS Cowl Neck Satin Minidress
Nordstrom
ASOS Cowl Neck Satin Minidress

Sexy slip dresses were a going-out staple then and now, and this pink number from ASOS features a sultry lace-up back.

$65
Mevnccola Large Banana Clips
Mevnccola Large Banana Clips
Amazon
Mevnccola Large Banana Clips

This throwback accessory comes in a pack of six different colors: brown, black, tortoiseshell, pink, green, and blue.

$10

