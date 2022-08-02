Zoey Deutch Is Giving Y2K Nostalgia in ‘Not Okay’: Shop 10 Pieces Inspired by Her On-Screen Style
Everything old is new again—which rings true for the Y2K style that has inundated our social media feeds for the last two years. A flood of nostalgic style essentials—think butterfly clips, mini skirts, colorful eyeshadow, funky press-on nails, and all things early 2000s—has taken over our TikTok feeds, clothing stores, and now our streaming services.
Not Okay, Hulu's satire starring Zoey Deutch has taken nods from just about every reimagined Y2K style for its over-the-top trendy costuming. Between faking a trip to Paris for social media clout and hopes of winning the attention of stoner-slash-influencer and Dylan O'Brien, Deutch's character dons a series of 2021 micro-trends mixed with early 2000s nods. From Britney Spears-inspired space buns to zig-zag parts, every trend went viral on TikTok in the last year and heavily influenced Deutch's character.
An easy way to add a throwback element to a variety of hairstyles, this pack of butterfly clips is an affordable way to try out Y2K fashion.
“Hair plays such a huge role in a character, especially for Danni,”Cynthia Vanis, the film's hairstylist, told Vogue. “We watch her go up and down in this film, and her hair helps illustrate where she’s at mentally. It tells a story.”
Pair this preppy argyle mini skirt with its matching sweater and a pair of loafers or boots for the ultimate schoolgirl vibe.
Aside from those chunky highlights, Deutch rocks plaid mini skirts à la Mean Girls and argyle matching sets that remind us of Clueless and shares Paris Hilton's penchant for low-rise bootcut jeans and platform sandals.
The early 2000s girl staple, low rise bootcut jeans go with everything from baby tees to halter tops.
If you're looking to add some Y2K flair to your wardrobe, we've curated a selection of makeup, accessories, clothing, and shoes inspired by Zoey Deutch's onscreen style that are updated for 2022. Shop metallic going-out tops, platform sandals, banana clips, and more with our Not Okay-inspired style guide.
Recreate Deutch's splashy makeup looks from the movie with this 18-shade eyeshadow palette.
A good going-out top is a must have for channeling Y2K clubcore, and this sparkly halter makes a statement while pairing easily with jeans.
The classic French manicure gets a funky twist with these vibrant almond-shaped press-on nails.
Want the convenience of a slide sandal with just a bit more height? Try the Marlie Platform Sandal from Circus by Sam Edelman to pull off some comfortable Y2K footwear in the summer heat.
How freaking cute is this butterfly-printed baby tee? Coordinate this top with the collection's matching mini skort, or your favorite low-waisted jeans for a laid-back vibe.
Sexy slip dresses were a going-out staple then and now, and this pink number from ASOS features a sultry lace-up back.
This throwback accessory comes in a pack of six different colors: brown, black, tortoiseshell, pink, green, and blue.
RELATED CONTENT:
Zoey Deutch Is More Than Down for a Marvel Role After 'Not Okay' (Exclusive)
Ashley Tisdale Reacts to Her Early 2000s Fashion and Why She Won't Revisit Sharpay Evans (Exclusive)
Star Sightings: Janel Parrish, Zoey Deutch and More Celebs
Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutch Look Back at Their First ET Interview Together (Exclusive)
15 Chunky Loafers for Women to Get In On the Y2K Fashion Trend
The Ultimate Y2K Fashion Shopping Guide Inspired by Celebs