Olive & June Just Launched a Sparkly New Collection With elf Cosmetics

While beauty trends come and go, statement nails really are forever. And with the resurgence of styles from the early aughts (we're looking at you holographic patterns, pearly tones and sparkles galore), it comes as no surprise that Y2K-inspired nail art is proving to be the mani of the moment.

As with most of today's pop culture trends, Olive & June — aka the brand behind the internet's favorite, salon-quality press-on nails and polish — has met the occasion with a new collection that's equal parts quirky and chic.

Olive & June and e.l.f. Cosmetics have officially joined forces on a fresh collab that manages to encompass the inimitable sparkle of the early '00s, all while seamlessly tapping into the beauty of today — complete with celestial nail stickers, glitter press-ons and bold, metallic polishes that look as if they've been pulled straight from the world of Euphoria.

Olive & June x e.l.f. Cosmetics

The limited-edition collection brings together some of the most alluring qualities in both the Olive & June and e.l.f. Cosmetics brands — like the budget-friendly prices (most pieces from the collab are just $10) and the tasteful yet totally trendy product selection.

Regardless of your mani preferences, the Olive & June x e.l.f. Cosmetics collection will (quite literally) dress up your nail game with a more sparkly touch — and just in time for summer, too.

Ahead, shop pieces from the new Olive & June x e.l.f. Cosmetics collection. Plus, browse the top deals from Peace Out Skincare's spring sale, and check out the 22 best skin care and beauty tools to try this summer.

Jewel Pop Polish Olive & June's durable, lightweight polish provides long-lasting results and a salon-ready glow — all from within the comforts of your home.

