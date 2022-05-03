Alicia Keys' beloved skincare brand, Keys Soulcare, has officially expanded into the beauty sector — and our summer makeup routines are about to be seriously better (and more radiant) because of it.

After launching in 2020 with a fresh collection of empowering skincare and body products, Keys Soulcare has now debuted a makeup line of its own, too — Make You. And with the help of the brand's leading lady, the understated and natural "color-skincare hybrid" products were on full display at last night's Met Gala.

In classic Alicia Keys fashion, the singer opted for a more muted makeup look at the 2022 Met Gala — tapping into products from her Keys Soulcare collection, like the Comforting Balm with Camellia Seed Oil and the Skin Transformation Cream, as well as new releases from the newly debuted makeup line, like the Sheer Flush Cheek Tint, Soft Stay Brow Gel and more.

"I have definitely been on my own self-discovery journey, for sure. I was holding on to all these kind of standards of beauty," said Keys in a video posted to the Keys Soulcare Instagram. "You get to decide what makes you, you — and I get to create my own beauty standards."

Keys famously ditched makeup in 2016 — publicly professing her desire to veer away from societal expectations and embrace her own natural glow. And while the singer and entrepreneur's new makeup line does, in fact, introduce a handful of new beauty products, the line is rooted in a desire to help people better define beauty standards on their own terms.

The full collection — which is available to shop at KeysSoulcare.com, with select offerings set to debut at Ulta on May 9 — is helping to breathe new, more organic life into the beauty industry, with a lineup of products that aim to "nurture and celebrate" according to the brand.

Ahead, shop the products from Alicia Keys' new makeup line — all of which helped to craft her daring Met Gala look. Plus, browse pieces from her empowering Athleta collection, and check out other celeb-approved beauty essentials on Amazon.

