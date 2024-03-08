Sales & Deals

Save Up to 25% on Celeb-Loved Rings, Necklaces and More Jewelry at BaubleBar's Friends & Family Sale

BaubleBar Alidia Rings
BaubleBar
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:49 AM PST, March 8, 2024

Refresh your jewelry collection for spring with BaubleBar bestsellers.

BaubleBar, the affordable jewelry brand worn by Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, and Julia Roberts, is having a major sale right now. The celeb-loved brand is now even more affordable during BaubleBar's Friends & Family Sale so you don't want to miss out on these incredible deals. 

Through Sunday, March 17, BaubleBar is offering 25% off on everything on its website, including rings, necklaces, and earrings. Plus, you can save 20% on the brand's collection of custom jewelry and accessories, featuring blankets, bracelets, phone cases, nameplates and more.

Shop the BaubleBar Sale

Jewelry always makes great gifts for your loved ones and BaubleBar is a favorite for its trendy designs and affordable prices. Whether you're on the hunt for a thoughtful gift for mom, are shopping out sweet pieces for your significant other, or simply want to treat your accessory stock to a fun update for spring, BaubleBar has no shortage of must-have jewelry pieces. Right now, you can score on everything from statement-making earrings to versatile necklaces and best-selling bracelet styles that are loved by celebs and fashion aficionados alike. 

The Friends & Family Sale features deals on the brand's bestsellers, including the Bennett Tennis Necklace, Mini Alidia Ring and Adrianna Gold Earrings. Shop ET's favorite BaubleBar picks, below. 

Best BaubleBar Earring Deals

Yesenia 18K Gold Earrings

Yesenia 18K Gold Earrings
BaubleBar

Yesenia 18K Gold Earrings

Add a bit of movement to your ears with the dashing Yesenia 18K Gold Earrings. Pair the drop chain earrings with the Yesenia 18K Gold Bracelet. 

$72 $36

Shop Now

Niata Huggie Hoops

Niata Huggie Hoops
BaubleBar

Niata Huggie Hoops

Huggie earrings, which hug the earlobe as the name implies, are all the rage right now. Get in on the trend with these gold earrings elevated with luxe Cubic Zirconia stones. 

$50 $38

Shop Now

Adrianna 18K Gold Earrings

Adrianna 18K Gold Earrings
BaubleBar

Adrianna 18K Gold Earrings

Wear these petite heart studs with any vibrant, spring outfit for a touch of sweetness.

$44 $33

Shop Now

Best BaubleBar Ring Deals 

Kate 18K Gold Ring

Kate 18K Gold Ring
BaubleBar

Kate 18K Gold Ring

The eye-catching X-shaped design is simply charming and crafted for long-lasting wear.

$62 $23

Shop Now

Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring

Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring
BaubleBar

Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring

BaubleBar's #1 ring is their bestseller because of its versatility — perfect to stack and mix and match with other rings on your finger. 

$48 $36

Shop Now

Maro Ring Set

Maro Ring Set
BaubleBar

Maro Ring Set

Deck your digits with this modern ring set. Featuring two gold rings, we love wearing this pair together, or mixing and matching with other rings in your collection.

$58 $44

Shop Now

Best BaubleBar Necklace Deals 

Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Necklace

Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Necklace
BaubleBar

Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Necklace

Pair the Bennett Tennis Necklace with the Bennet Tennis Bracelet for a luxe double-whammy.

$148 $111

Shop Now

Teardrop 18K Gold Birthstone Necklace

Teardrop 18K Gold Birthstone Necklace
BaubleBar

Teardrop 18K Gold Birthstone Necklace

The 18K Gold Teardrop Birthstone Necklace is crafted with luxe 18K gold plated sterling silver and a Cubic Zirconia stone to honor your birth month in style. Plus, the dazzling necklace is the perfect personalized gift to celebrate someone special in your life. 

$68 $51

Shop Now

Lane 18K Gold Necklace

Lane 18K Gold Necklace
BaubleBar

Lane 18K Gold Necklace

A subtly glamorous necklace with multiple drop Cubic Zirconia stones. 

$88 $66

Shop Now

Best BaubleBar Bracelet Deals 

Custom Gold Pave Slider Bracelet

Custom Gold Pave Slider Bracelet
BaubleBar

Custom Gold Pave Slider Bracelet

You can customize up to 8 characters as a beautiful way to make this bracelet your own.

$48 $38

Shop Now

Bennett Tennis Bracelet

Bennett Tennis Bracelet
BaubleBar

Bennett Tennis Bracelet

We love the classic look of this tennis bracelet. 

$58 $44

Shop Now

Rima 18K Gold Cuff Bracelet

Rima 18K Gold Cuff Bracelet
BaubleBar

Rima 18K Gold Cuff Bracelet

A dainty cuff bangle adorned with a row of cubic zirconia stones for sparkle.

$66 $34

Shop Now

