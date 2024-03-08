Refresh your jewelry collection for spring with BaubleBar bestsellers.
BaubleBar, the affordable jewelry brand worn by Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, and Julia Roberts, is having a major sale right now. The celeb-loved brand is now even more affordable during BaubleBar's Friends & Family Sale so you don't want to miss out on these incredible deals.
Through Sunday, March 17, BaubleBar is offering 25% off on everything on its website, including rings, necklaces, and earrings. Plus, you can save 20% on the brand's collection of custom jewelry and accessories, featuring blankets, bracelets, phone cases, nameplates and more.
Jewelry always makes great gifts for your loved ones and BaubleBar is a favorite for its trendy designs and affordable prices. Whether you're on the hunt for a thoughtful gift for mom, are shopping out sweet pieces for your significant other, or simply want to treat your accessory stock to a fun update for spring, BaubleBar has no shortage of must-have jewelry pieces. Right now, you can score on everything from statement-making earrings to versatile necklaces and best-selling bracelet styles that are loved by celebs and fashion aficionados alike.
The Friends & Family Sale features deals on the brand's bestsellers, including the Bennett Tennis Necklace, Mini Alidia Ring and Adrianna Gold Earrings. Shop ET's favorite BaubleBar picks, below.
Best BaubleBar Earring Deals
Yesenia 18K Gold Earrings
Add a bit of movement to your ears with the dashing Yesenia 18K Gold Earrings. Pair the drop chain earrings with the Yesenia 18K Gold Bracelet.
Niata Huggie Hoops
Huggie earrings, which hug the earlobe as the name implies, are all the rage right now. Get in on the trend with these gold earrings elevated with luxe Cubic Zirconia stones.
Adrianna 18K Gold Earrings
Wear these petite heart studs with any vibrant, spring outfit for a touch of sweetness.
Best BaubleBar Ring Deals
Kate 18K Gold Ring
The eye-catching X-shaped design is simply charming and crafted for long-lasting wear.
Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring
BaubleBar's #1 ring is their bestseller because of its versatility — perfect to stack and mix and match with other rings on your finger.
Maro Ring Set
Deck your digits with this modern ring set. Featuring two gold rings, we love wearing this pair together, or mixing and matching with other rings in your collection.
Best BaubleBar Necklace Deals
Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Necklace
Pair the Bennett Tennis Necklace with the Bennet Tennis Bracelet for a luxe double-whammy.
Teardrop 18K Gold Birthstone Necklace
The 18K Gold Teardrop Birthstone Necklace is crafted with luxe 18K gold plated sterling silver and a Cubic Zirconia stone to honor your birth month in style. Plus, the dazzling necklace is the perfect personalized gift to celebrate someone special in your life.
Lane 18K Gold Necklace
A subtly glamorous necklace with multiple drop Cubic Zirconia stones.
Best BaubleBar Bracelet Deals
Custom Gold Pave Slider Bracelet
You can customize up to 8 characters as a beautiful way to make this bracelet your own.
Bennett Tennis Bracelet
We love the classic look of this tennis bracelet.
Rima 18K Gold Cuff Bracelet
A dainty cuff bangle adorned with a row of cubic zirconia stones for sparkle.
