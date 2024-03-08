BaubleBar, the affordable jewelry brand worn by Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, and Julia Roberts, is having a major sale right now. The celeb-loved brand is now even more affordable during BaubleBar's Friends & Family Sale so you don't want to miss out on these incredible deals.

Through Sunday, March 17, BaubleBar is offering 25% off on everything on its website, including rings, necklaces, and earrings. Plus, you can save 20% on the brand's collection of custom jewelry and accessories, featuring blankets, bracelets, phone cases, nameplates and more.

Shop the BaubleBar Sale

Jewelry always makes great gifts for your loved ones and BaubleBar is a favorite for its trendy designs and affordable prices. Whether you're on the hunt for a thoughtful gift for mom, are shopping out sweet pieces for your significant other, or simply want to treat your accessory stock to a fun update for spring, BaubleBar has no shortage of must-have jewelry pieces. Right now, you can score on everything from statement-making earrings to versatile necklaces and best-selling bracelet styles that are loved by celebs and fashion aficionados alike.

The Friends & Family Sale features deals on the brand's bestsellers, including the Bennett Tennis Necklace, Mini Alidia Ring and Adrianna Gold Earrings. Shop ET's favorite BaubleBar picks, below.

Best BaubleBar Earring Deals

Yesenia 18K Gold Earrings BaubleBar Yesenia 18K Gold Earrings Add a bit of movement to your ears with the dashing Yesenia 18K Gold Earrings. Pair the drop chain earrings with the Yesenia 18K Gold Bracelet. $72 $36 Shop Now

Niata Huggie Hoops BaubleBar Niata Huggie Hoops Huggie earrings, which hug the earlobe as the name implies, are all the rage right now. Get in on the trend with these gold earrings elevated with luxe Cubic Zirconia stones. $50 $38 Shop Now

Best BaubleBar Ring Deals

Maro Ring Set BaubleBar Maro Ring Set Deck your digits with this modern ring set. Featuring two gold rings, we love wearing this pair together, or mixing and matching with other rings in your collection. $58 $44 Shop Now

Best BaubleBar Necklace Deals

Teardrop 18K Gold Birthstone Necklace BaubleBar Teardrop 18K Gold Birthstone Necklace The 18K Gold Teardrop Birthstone Necklace is crafted with luxe 18K gold plated sterling silver and a Cubic Zirconia stone to honor your birth month in style. Plus, the dazzling necklace is the perfect personalized gift to celebrate someone special in your life. $68 $51 Shop Now

Best BaubleBar Bracelet Deals

RELATED CONTENT: