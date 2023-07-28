Take 25% Off Celeb-Loved Rings, Necklaces and More Jewelry Styles at BaubleBar's Semi-Annual Sale
BaubleBar, the affordable jewelry brand worn by Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, and Julia Roberts, is having a major sale right now. The jewelry brand is now even more affordable during BaubleBar's Semi-Annual Sale so you don't want to miss out on these incredible deals.
Through Monday, August 7, BaubleBar is offering 25% off on everything on its website, including rings, necklaces, and earrings. All you need to do is use the promo code BB25 at checkout. The code also works for jewelry that's already marked down for an even bigger discount.
Jewelry always makes great gifts for your loved ones and BaubleBar is a favorite for its trendy designs and affordable prices. Whether you're on the hunt for a thoughtful gift for mom, are shopping out sweet pieces for your significant other, or simply want to treat your accessory stock to a fun update for summer, BaubleBar has no shortage of must-have jewelry pieces. Right now, you can score on everything from statement-making earrings to versatile necklaces and best-selling bracelet styles that are loved by celebs and fashion aficionados alike.
The summer deals apply to the brand's bestsellers, including the Bennett Tennis Necklace, Mini Alidia Ring and Adrianna Gold Earrings. Shop ET's favorite BaubleBar picks, below.
Best Earring Deals
Add a bit of movement to your ears with the dashing Yesenia 18K Gold Earrings. Pair the drop chain earrings with the Yesenia 18K Gold Bracelet.
Huggie earrings, which hug the earlobe as the name implies, are all the rage right now. Get in on the trend with these gold earrings elevated with luxe Cubic Zirconia stones.
Wear these petite heart studs with any vibrant, summer outfit for a touch of sweetness.
Best Ring Deals
The eye-catching X-shaped design is simply charming and crafted for long-lasting wear.
BaubleBar's #1 ring is their bestseller because of its versatility — perfect to stack and mix and match with other rings on your finger.
Loving the pearlcore trend? This Corinna 18K Gold Ring features a keshi pearl to help you tap tap into the vibes of the aesthetic.
Best Necklace Deals
Pair the Bennett Tennis Necklace with the Bennet Tennis Bracelet for a luxe double-whammy.
The 18K Gold Teardrop Birthstone Necklace is crafted with luxe 18K gold plated sterling silver and a Cubic Zirconia stone to honor your birth month in style. Plus, the dazzling necklace is the perfect personalized gift to celebrate someone special in your life.
A subtly glamorous necklace with multiple drop Cubic Zirconia stones.
Best Bracelet Deals
You can customize up to 8 characters as a beautiful way to make this bracelet your own.
We love the classic look of this tennis bracelet.
RELATED CONTENT:
Celeb-Inspired Jewelry for Summer: Save Up to 40% on Top Trends
Celebrate National Lipstick Day with 20% Off Fenty Beauty Lip Products
Where to Buy Ryan Gosling's Viral 'I Am Kenough' Hoodie from 'Barbie'
A Fresh ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Jewelry Collab Is Live on Amazon
The Best Linen Pants for Women to Beat the Summer Heat
Pearl Jewelry Is Making a Comeback for Summer 2023
Our Favorite Jewelry Trends for Summer 2023, Starting at $10
Shoes on Pointe: The Best Ballerina Flats for Summer 2023
Shop The Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style This Year
Jane Win Founder on Her Meaningful Jewelry Line Loved by Celebs