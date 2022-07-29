Shopping

Score Oscar de la Renta Jewelry for Less at Amazon’s Luxury Store With Up to $200 in Savings

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Oscar de la Renta Jewelry at Amazon
Amazon and ETOnline

If you've ever dreamed of owning an Oscar de la Renta piece, now is your chance. Known for ornate, regal ballgowns and elegant ready-to-wear separates, Oscar de la Renta is one of the most in-demand brands in the fashion world. Gowns from the designer, worn by the likes of Taylor Swift, Amy Adams, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more Hollywood icons, can run you upwards of $10,000. Luckily, you can still get your hands on one of Oscar de la Renta's famed designs without breaking the bank with Amazon's Luxury Stores, which feature an array of De La Renta jewelry starting at $200.

Shop Amazon Luxury Stores

Oscar Coin Earrings
Oscar Coin Earrings
Amazon
Oscar Coin Earrings

An homage to the designer, these gold-toned earrings feature a pink crystal at the stud and dangly crystal pearls.

$210$300

If you're not familiar with Amazon's Luxury Stores, let us break it down for you. The online retail giant now has a platform for selling established and emerging luxury brands, frequently at a discounted price. You can shop for certified authentic designs from AltuzarraElie SaabMissoniLa Perla, and so much more. Amazon Luxury Stores features a wide array of products, from ready-to-wear to shoes to beauty, meaning you can snag the designer piece of your dreams with the help of Amazon's fast, reliable free shipping.

 

Candy Drop Earrings
Candy Drop Earrings
Amazon
Candy Drop Earrings

The deep blue hues of these Swarovski crystal drop earrings will add a rich pop of color to your outfits.

$273$390

Right now, you can add an Oscar de la Renta piece to your collection at a reasonable price with Amazon Luxury Store's collection of gorgeous costume jewelry from the designer. Have a black-tie wedding or gala coming up soon? Save over $200 on this gorgeous Swarovski crystal statement necklace to instantly elevate your look.

Cosmic Crystal Chain Necklace
Cosmic Crystal Chain Necklace
Amazon
Cosmic Crystal Chain Necklace

A stunning complement to black tie gowns or any eveningwear, this Swarovski-crystal studded necklace instantly adds a touch of glamour.

$750$525

This collection of De La Renta jewelry — on sale for 30% off — makes for a great gift for your significant other, best friend, sister, or yourself. We love the many unique designs in this collection, such as these adorable miniature crystal pearl basket earrings.

Basket Earrings
Basket Earrings
Amazon
Basket Earrings

Inspired by New York City's farmer's markets, these golden basket earrings are overflowing with tiny crystal pearls.

$290$203

Whether you're treating your loved ones or growing your own jewelry collection, check out these beautiful Oscar de la Renta baubles that will be cherished for years, available at Amazon.

Victorian Glass Earrings
Victorian Glass Earrings
Amazon
Victorian Glass Earrings

Victorian glass and brass lends an antique feel to these drop earrings, and the soft pink and orange hues remind us of a summer sunset.

$203$290
Cosmic Stud Earrings
Cosmic Stud Earrings
Amazon
Cosmic Stud Earrings

A wearable work of art, the Swarovski crystals in these stud earrings mirror the colors of the cosmos with a halo of purple crystal pearls.

$290$203
Crystal Pearl Charm Necklace
Crystal Pearl Charm Necklace
Amazon
Crystal Pearl Charm Necklace

Jazz up any boring top with this ornate statement necklace adorned with freshwater pearls and Swarovski crystals.

$650$455
Urchin Stud Earrings
Urchin Stud Earrings
Amazon
Urchin Stud Earrings

The warm golden hues of these crystal studs are inspired by topaz, making them a great gift for November babies, but they also come in pink.

$290$203
Pearl Cage Earrings
Pearl Cage Earrings
Amazon
Pearl Cage Earrings

The classic pearl drop gets an eye-catching update with a resin pearl enclosed in a woven gold-toned cage.

$290$203
Raffia Gardenia Earrings
Raffia Gardenia Earrings
Amazon
Raffia Gardenia Earrings

Add a touch of elegance to any look with these black raffia clip-on earrings, modeled after the fragrant gardenia.

$290$203

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Launched Its First Online Luxury Store with Oscar de la Renta

Allison Williams Wears Custom Oscar de la Renta For Wedding, Co-Stars React

Oscar de la Renta Gowns Worn by Oprah, Taylor Swift Spotlighted in Posthumous Exhibit

Oscar de la Renta's Top 7 Looks

Save an Extra 30% on Kate Spade Bags, Jewelry, and Clothing Today Only

The Best Jewelry Gifts for 2022 Graduates

20 Last-Minute Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts at Amazon

Doja Cat's Affordable Pearl Necklace Is the Perfect Easter Gift

Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Jewelry With Stunning Gown

 