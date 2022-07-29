If you've ever dreamed of owning an Oscar de la Renta piece, now is your chance. Known for ornate, regal ballgowns and elegant ready-to-wear separates, Oscar de la Renta is one of the most in-demand brands in the fashion world. Gowns from the designer, worn by the likes of Taylor Swift, Amy Adams, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more Hollywood icons, can run you upwards of $10,000. Luckily, you can still get your hands on one of Oscar de la Renta's famed designs without breaking the bank with Amazon's Luxury Stores, which feature an array of De La Renta jewelry starting at $200.

Shop Amazon Luxury Stores

Oscar Coin Earrings Amazon Oscar Coin Earrings An homage to the designer, these gold-toned earrings feature a pink crystal at the stud and dangly crystal pearls. $210 $300 Buy Now

If you're not familiar with Amazon's Luxury Stores, let us break it down for you. The online retail giant now has a platform for selling established and emerging luxury brands, frequently at a discounted price. You can shop for certified authentic designs from Altuzarra, Elie Saab, Missoni, La Perla, and so much more. Amazon Luxury Stores features a wide array of products, from ready-to-wear to shoes to beauty, meaning you can snag the designer piece of your dreams with the help of Amazon's fast, reliable free shipping.

Candy Drop Earrings Amazon Candy Drop Earrings The deep blue hues of these Swarovski crystal drop earrings will add a rich pop of color to your outfits. $273 $390 Buy Now

Right now, you can add an Oscar de la Renta piece to your collection at a reasonable price with Amazon Luxury Store's collection of gorgeous costume jewelry from the designer. Have a black-tie wedding or gala coming up soon? Save over $200 on this gorgeous Swarovski crystal statement necklace to instantly elevate your look.

This collection of De La Renta jewelry — on sale for 30% off — makes for a great gift for your significant other, best friend, sister, or yourself. We love the many unique designs in this collection, such as these adorable miniature crystal pearl basket earrings.

Basket Earrings Amazon Basket Earrings Inspired by New York City's farmer's markets, these golden basket earrings are overflowing with tiny crystal pearls. $290 $203 Buy Now

Whether you're treating your loved ones or growing your own jewelry collection, check out these beautiful Oscar de la Renta baubles that will be cherished for years, available at Amazon.

Victorian Glass Earrings Amazon Victorian Glass Earrings Victorian glass and brass lends an antique feel to these drop earrings, and the soft pink and orange hues remind us of a summer sunset. $203 $290 Buy Now

Cosmic Stud Earrings Amazon Cosmic Stud Earrings A wearable work of art, the Swarovski crystals in these stud earrings mirror the colors of the cosmos with a halo of purple crystal pearls. $290 $203 Buy Now

Urchin Stud Earrings Amazon Urchin Stud Earrings The warm golden hues of these crystal studs are inspired by topaz, making them a great gift for November babies, but they also come in pink. $290 $203 Buy Now

Raffia Gardenia Earrings Amazon Raffia Gardenia Earrings Add a touch of elegance to any look with these black raffia clip-on earrings, modeled after the fragrant gardenia. $290 $203 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Launched Its First Online Luxury Store with Oscar de la Renta

Allison Williams Wears Custom Oscar de la Renta For Wedding, Co-Stars React

Oscar de la Renta Gowns Worn by Oprah, Taylor Swift Spotlighted in Posthumous Exhibit

Oscar de la Renta's Top 7 Looks

Save an Extra 30% on Kate Spade Bags, Jewelry, and Clothing Today Only

The Best Jewelry Gifts for 2022 Graduates

20 Last-Minute Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts at Amazon

Doja Cat's Affordable Pearl Necklace Is the Perfect Easter Gift

Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Jewelry With Stunning Gown