Pearls have had their moment in fashion again and again — a long sophisticated strand in the '20s, dripping Hollywood glam in the '40s, the finishing touch to a cardigan in the '50s, giant clip-on earrings in the '80s. They're a timeless accessory to any outfit, so it's with great excitement that we've seen the resurgence of pearls everywhere this spring.

Men and women alike have been wearing pearls as their go-to accessory this season, leaning into what the internet has dubbed "pearlcore" with an enthusiasm we love to see. And, the necklace we've seen most often is from the trend-setting jewelry brand, Frasier Sterling.

Most recently, Doja Cat was seen wearing the Custom Pearl Princess Necklace in a recent TikTok video, sporting an added 'd' initial and layered with two other necklaces for a unique spin on the pearl trend to make it completely her own.

The Custom Pearl Princess Necklace has also been seen on the likes of Selena Gomez, North West and Justin Bieber, who chose to spell out his last name in the custom initial charms. Justin isn't the only Bieber who is a fan of Frasier Sterling. His wife, Hailey Bieber, is also a proud wearer of the jewelry brand. Her current fave, the Custom Lucky You Choker, is now available for sale.

Hurry up and grab both of these fabulous Frasier Sterling necklaces — which make perfect Easter gifts — and more of our faves from the jewelry brand.

Custom Pearl Princess Necklace Frasier Sterling Custom Pearl Princess Necklace Customize this synthetic pearl necklace with up to nine lettered charms to spell your name, endearment or anything else. With extender chain it can be worn as a choker or a regular necklace to best compliment your own style. $66 Shop Now

