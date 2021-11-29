We love a celeb-approved style find as much as the next person -- especially if it's budget-friendly too. Which is why when Julia Roberts sported BaubleBar's beloved Alidia Ring set on the red carpet a few years back, fans and fashion forecasters alike took notice -- and eventually made the ring a best-seller for the luxury jewelry brand, in the process.

Fortunately, the ring style is now not only back in stock at BaubleBar, but it's also majorly marked down for Black Friday. BaubleBar's Cyber Monday 2021 sale includes a doorbuster deal on the luxury jewelry brand's best-selling Alidia Collection. Some of the newest styles from the Alidia Collection -- including the chic Mini Alidia Ring and Alice Ring styles -- are now available for only $12 through Nov. 30 (regularly $44).

The Alidia Ring, in particular, features elegant, baguette stones which rest just beside one another in a chic eternity band style. While the statement jewelry piece might be Pretty Woman-approved, it's far from the only celeb-loved accessory from BaubleBar.

Brie Larson and Kate Hudson have been spotted in BaubleBar's stackable Pisa Bracelets (now also on sale for Black Friday), and Lizzo has proven to be a fan of the brand, as well -- wearing everything from the Vanessa Hoop earrings to the BaubleBar Baguette Initial Necklace.

Ahead, shop the most stylish jewelry pieces that are currently on sale through BaubleBar's Black Friday sale. Looking for more holiday gifting inspo from the celeb-loved brand? Check out Kate Hudson's festive earrings and shop the most adorable ornaments from BaubleBar's 2021 Holiday Collection.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Mini Alidia Ring BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring This Julia Roberts-approved jewelry piece features baguette stones settled in a classic eternity band style. Whether you're looking to invest in a clear, elegant color or a more colorful version, the ring can add a luxurious (yet surprisingly affordable) touch to any outfit. $44 $12 Buy Now

Alice Ring BaubleBar Alice Ring Simple gold prongs and spherical gems provide a more dainty, delicate alternative to BaubleBar's best-selling Alidia Ring. $44 $12 Buy Now

Amara Ring BaubleBar Amara Ring Keep it pretty in pink with this rose ombre-colored ring style, complete with pear-shaped stones. $44 $12 Buy Now

Alanna Ring BaubleBar Alanna Ring With the varying shapes on this elegant Alanna Ring band, you can update any accessory scheme with a more structured look. $44 $12 Buy Now

Pisa Bracelet BaubleBar Pisa Bracelet This simple, golden Pisa Bracelet has been spotted on the likes of celebrities like Brie Larson. Plus, it can easily be paired with BaubleBar's gold ball bracelet styles. $30 $10 Buy Now

