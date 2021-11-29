The BaubleBar Ring Loved By Julia Roberts Is On Sale for Cyber Monday -- and It's Under $15
We love a celeb-approved style find as much as the next person -- especially if it's budget-friendly too. Which is why when Julia Roberts sported BaubleBar's beloved Alidia Ring set on the red carpet a few years back, fans and fashion forecasters alike took notice -- and eventually made the ring a best-seller for the luxury jewelry brand, in the process.
Fortunately, the ring style is now not only back in stock at BaubleBar, but it's also majorly marked down for Black Friday. BaubleBar's Cyber Monday 2021 sale includes a doorbuster deal on the luxury jewelry brand's best-selling Alidia Collection. Some of the newest styles from the Alidia Collection -- including the chic Mini Alidia Ring and Alice Ring styles -- are now available for only $12 through Nov. 30 (regularly $44).
The Alidia Ring, in particular, features elegant, baguette stones which rest just beside one another in a chic eternity band style. While the statement jewelry piece might be Pretty Woman-approved, it's far from the only celeb-loved accessory from BaubleBar.
Brie Larson and Kate Hudson have been spotted in BaubleBar's stackable Pisa Bracelets (now also on sale for Black Friday), and Lizzo has proven to be a fan of the brand, as well -- wearing everything from the Vanessa Hoop earrings to the BaubleBar Baguette Initial Necklace.
Ahead, shop the most stylish jewelry pieces that are currently on sale through BaubleBar's Black Friday sale. Looking for more holiday gifting inspo from the celeb-loved brand? Check out Kate Hudson's festive earrings and shop the most adorable ornaments from BaubleBar's 2021 Holiday Collection.
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kendra Scott Cyber Monday Sale: The Best Deals on Jewelry
BaubleBar's Holiday Collection Is Here -- Shop the Most Festive Pieces
Macy's Cyber Monday Sale: Shop the Best Jewelry Deals
Kate Spade Surprise Black Friday: Take Up to 75% Off Everything
Amazon's Holiday Sale: Best Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts
Glitz Up Game Day With the NFL x BaubleBar Jewelry Collection
Justin Bieber's Pearl Necklace Is Now Just $30