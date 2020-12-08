Amazon Holiday Deals: Best Designer and Fine Jewelry

Amazon's Holiday Deals event is still here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune. Jewelry deals are happening at the Amazon Holiday Sale. Enjoy up to 62% off jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands.

Right now, shop markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift or a little treat for yourself.

The Amazon Holiday Deals sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Holiday Deals event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon Holiday Deals sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and designer backpacks.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Amazon Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top jewelry deal picks from the Amazon Holiday Deals sale.

1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Drop Earrings Ross-Simons Amazon 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Drop Earrings Ross-Simons These Ross-Simons drop earrings are the perfect touch to complete your elegant look. These earrings are Sterling Silver and 14kt Gold. $395 at Amazon

Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Infinity Pendant Necklace (1/3 cttw) Amazon Collection Amazon Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Infinity Pendant Necklace (1/3 cttw) Amazon Collection An Amazon Collection Black and White Diamond Infinity Necklace. This necklace is made from sterling silver and is an elegant piece to wear around your neck. $122.60 at Amazon

Attract Tennis Bracelet SWAROVSKI Amazon Attract Tennis Bracelet SWAROVSKI This SWAROVSKI Crystal Tennis Bracelet is a timeless piece designed to last. This Tennis Bracelet will be a great addition to your jewelry collection. REGULARLY $129 $121.77 at Amazon

1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold Finerock Amazon 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold Finerock These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are set in 14k rose gold and embedded in conflict free diamonds. $519.99 at Amazon

Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set VIKI LYNN Amazon Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set VIKI LYNN This elegant pearl necklace make a classic, timeless gift for someone on your holiday shopping list. REGULARLY $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Pavoi Amazon 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Pavoi These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear. $34.95 at Amazon

Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff Kate Spade New York Amazon Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade flexible cuff featuring knot details will be the perfect addition to your wrist for an affordable price. $70.99 at Amazon

1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings Ross-Simons Amazon 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings Ross-Simons These Ross-Simons are the perfect gift for your sister, daughter, mom, wife, niece, aunt, best friend, girlfriend — or yourself!. These hoop earrings feature baguette and round diamonds and are sterling silver. $399 at Amazon

Leanor Pendant Necklace Kendra Scott Amazon Leanor Pendant Necklace Kendra Scott This Kendra Scott Leanor Pendant Necklace goes with everything and works with most styles. There are 15 styles to choose from. REGULARLY $70 $60 at Amazon

Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York Amazon Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade smartwatch is both functional and fashionable. The black stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. Also, you view notifications from any messaging system or app, accept calls, create reminders and control your music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant. REGULARLY $339 $195 at Amazon

1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold Finerock Amazon 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold Finerock Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds. REGULARLY $579.99 $521.99 at Amazon

Alex Drop Earrings Kendra Scott Amazon Alex Drop Earrings Kendra Scott The Kendra Scott Alex Drop Earrings are gold and white mother of pearl, and this style comes in 12 different stone options. $55 at Amazon

Candy Drops Pave Huggies Kate Spade New York Amazon Candy Drops Pave Huggies Kate Spade New York Get these chic lilac Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave earrings from Amazon's sale to add a little sparkle in your life. These Kate Spade earrings come in three different colors: pink, lilac and mint. REGULARLY $68 $34 at Amazon

1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 10K Solid Gold Finerock Amazon 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 10K Solid Gold Finerock These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are set in 10k rose gold and embedded with conflict free diamonds. $399 at Amazon

Urban Jungle Resin Hoops Kate Spade New York Amazon Urban Jungle Resin Hoops Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade Urban Jungle Resin Hoops come in three color combinations: yellow, green and pink. These hoops are perfect to pair with dresses on hot summer nights or crisp fall days coupled with jeans. They are 70% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $88.00 $49.99 at Amazon

Pearl Lariat Necklace Lucky Brand Amazon Pearl Lariat Necklace Lucky Brand This Lucky Brand Lariat Pearl Necklace is a gorgeous piece for the price. It’s bold yet still delicate and feminine. $39 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Top Picks of the Best Gift Ideas

The Best Holiday Gifts for Makeup Lovers

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

Best Holiday Gifts Under $30

Best Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Amazon Holiday Deals on Jewelry -- Save on Diamonds, Pearls and More

Amazon Holiday Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Amazon Holiday Deals: Best Kate Spade Deals on Handbags, Wallets, Sunglasses, Jewelry & More

Macy's Cyber Monday 2020: Take Up to 80% Off Jewelry

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Tory Burch Handbags, Jewelry & More

The Best Engagement Rings for All Budgets

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything -- YES! We Mean Absolutely Everything

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Get Up to 80% Off on Uggs, TOMS, Cole Haan & More

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Women's Designer Brands

Joie De Viv Sale: Take 50% Off Fine Jewelry

Amazon Big Fall Sale: 43 Under $50 Designer Clothes and Shoe Deals

Amazon Holiday Deals 2020: Best Deals on Designer Watches from Apple, Movado, Garmin, Nixon & More

The Best Etsy Jewelry -- Shop One-of-a-Kind Handmade Jewelry

The Best Pearl Jewelry -- Kate Spade, Shopbop, BaubleBar, Bloomingdale's and More

Blue Nile Sale: Save Up to 30% on Fine Jewelry