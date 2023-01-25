The Saks Fifth Avenue Sale Is Overflowing With Designer Discounts: Shop The Best Finds Up to 75% Off
Designer deals typically come at the end of each season, but Saks Fifth Avenue is stacked with discounts on today's top fashion brands. Right now, the Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Sale is taking up to 75% off thousands of designer styles from Jacquemus, Off-White, Chloé, Versace and more. Shoppers can snag quality apparel, accessories, and even everyday essentials like cookware a fraction of the price.
While we love a good dupe as much as the next person, sometimes it's nice to splurge and delve out a little extra spending money on luxurious designer finds. Whether you're still looking to strengthen your winter wardrobe or you're just in the mood to treat yourself to something nice, you can embrace the full decadence of designer deals at Saks Fifth Avenue's sale. There are even tons of vacation-ready sandals, sunglasses, and dresses available at steep discounts.
Standout brands with can't-miss savings include Staud, Theory, Maison Margiela, Balenciaga, and so many more. Saks sales this good are extremely rare, so we suggest you make the most of this opportunity to save on some of the most coveted fashion and beauty finds before the deals disappear next week.
Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Sale while they're still available.
These sleek wide-leg jeans from Victoria Beckham have contrasting patch pockets that add modern flair to the classic silhouette.
Balenciaga is a notable force in the world of fashion. This Saks-exclusive belt with a BB logo buckle was crafted in Italy from soft leather to complete your look.
The Puddle boots by Kate Spade are elevated by a ribbed block heel that showcases the signature logo. Shop four different colors, including black, white, brown, and brandy.
Get 70% off UGG's lightweight, puffy quilted slippers. The breathable slip-ons are lined with signature Uggplush upcycled wool blend for warmth.
Each exceptionally versatile pan is crafted to Le Creuset's legendary standards and features a textured triple-reinforced coating that easily wipes clean. Safe for dishwasher, oven and metal utensils, this nonstick is the choice for mastering flavorful meals from stove to oven to table.
Each piece of this GreenPan set features duo-forged armored bodies delivering extraordinary strength and scratch resistance.
The cozy season calls for soft pajama pants with a hint of stretch like these Versace pajamas with the brand's signature Greca and Medusa motif at the waistband.
The Nicco boots from Vince are crafted of smooth leather with a beautiful wooden-effect midsole.
Cut to mid-calf, these leather boots blend a classic Chelsea silhouette with a utilitarian finish.
Winter calls for a new pair of jeans. Joe's straight jeans featuring a cuffed, raw hem are now more than 60% off.
