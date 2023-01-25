Designer deals typically come at the end of each season, but Saks Fifth Avenue is stacked with discounts on today's top fashion brands. Right now, the Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Sale is taking up to 75% off thousands of designer styles from Jacquemus, Off-White, Chloé, Versace and more. Shoppers can snag quality apparel, accessories, and even everyday essentials like cookware a fraction of the price.

Shop Saks' Designer Sale

While we love a good dupe as much as the next person, sometimes it's nice to splurge and delve out a little extra spending money on luxurious designer finds. Whether you're still looking to strengthen your winter wardrobe or you're just in the mood to treat yourself to something nice, you can embrace the full decadence of designer deals at Saks Fifth Avenue's sale. There are even tons of vacation-ready sandals, sunglasses, and dresses available at steep discounts.

Standout brands with can't-miss savings include Staud, Theory, Maison Margiela, Balenciaga, and so many more. Saks sales this good are extremely rare, so we suggest you make the most of this opportunity to save on some of the most coveted fashion and beauty finds before the deals disappear next week.

Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Sale while they're still available.

Balenciaga BB Logo Leather Belt Saks Fifth Avenue Balenciaga BB Logo Leather Belt Balenciaga is a notable force in the world of fashion. This Saks-exclusive belt with a BB logo buckle was crafted in Italy from soft leather to complete your look. $495 $297 Shop Now

Versace Logo Band Pajama Pants Saks Fifth Avenue Versace Logo Band Pajama Pants The cozy season calls for soft pajama pants with a hint of stretch like these Versace pajamas with the brand's signature Greca and Medusa motif at the waistband. $695 $209 Shop Now

