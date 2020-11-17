Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Macy's -- Get Up to 65% Off
Macy's Black Friday deals are happening early! Macy's has launched early Black Friday deals offering shoppers a sneak peek into their Black Friday sale and letting you shop them ahead of Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.
Get an amazing deal on a range of categories from the retailer including women's clothing, jewelry, menswear, kids, baby, home decor, kitchen appliances, cookware, shoes, bedding and bath products. These markdowns are labeled as "Black Friday Special" and no coupon code is needed. In addition, select items are up to 20% off the regular price with the promo code SALE.
This is a great Black Friday preview event to take advantage of for the holiday shopping season. Shipping is free at $25 and returns are extended until Jan. 31. A curbside pickup option and same-day delivery are available.
See every Black Friday deal at Macy's Black Friday sale and shop ET Style's top picks below.
