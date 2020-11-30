The Nordstrom Rack Cyber Monday sale is offering extended Black Friday 2020 deals for Cyber Week and holiday shopping for gifts.

It's your last chance to save on Nordstrom Rack's extended Rack Friday Deals and already-low prices on big brands such as UGG, Nike, Barefoot Dreams, Hunter, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff and more. Take an extra 40% off on red-price clearance items and save more when you spend more: take $30 off on orders of $150, $50 off $200 and $90 off $300. New daily deals are continuing to drop through Nov. 30, featuring huge discounts on Dyson, Frye, Tumi, MCM and more lines.

Plus, Nike styles for women, men and kids start from $30 through Dec. 5. Be sure to also check out Nordstrom Rack's gift shop filled with items under $25 from Joe's Jeans, Slip, Free People, Michael Kors, Vans and more top brands. Receive free shipping sitewide for a limited time!

Check out additional Cyber Monday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a co-worker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Best Buy, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Vitamix, Fenty Beauty, Draper James and other major retailers.

Check out all Nordstrom Rack Cyber Monday deals and shop ET Style's top picks ahead.

High Waist Daily Leggings Z by Zella Nordstrom Rack High Waist Daily Leggings Z by Zella Essential Z by Zella leggings for under $27. $26.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Cozychic Ultra Lite Contrast Tipped Cardigan Barefoot Dreams Nordstrom Rack Cozychic Ultra Lite Contrast Tipped Cardigan Barefoot Dreams This Barefoot Dreams cardigan feels like their signature, super soft CozyChic throw. REGULARLY $120 $59.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Knit Tech Gloves UGG Nordstrom Rack Knit Tech Gloves UGG These warm knit UGG gloves with touch sensitive capabilities are a staple for winter. REGULARLY $45 $24.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Funnel Neck Fleece Lined Varsity Hooded Pullover Nike Nordstrom Rack Funnel Neck Fleece Lined Varsity Hooded Pullover Nike A classic funnel neck Nike hoodie pullover great for wearing while working out or lounging. REGULARLY $50 $32.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot Hunter Nordstrom Rack Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot Hunter Save 40% on the iconic Hunter rainboots. The waterproof design with glossy finish is a must-have. REGULARLY $150 $89.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Round 57mm Sunglasses Tom Ford Nordstrom Rack Round 57mm Sunglasses Tom Ford Get an amazing deal on Tom Ford sunnies. These rose-gold frames are so glamorous. REGULARLY $395 $119.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Silk Sleep Mask Slip Nordstrom Rack Silk Sleep Mask Slip Gift the luxurious silk eye mask from Slip. You don't want to miss this 50% discount. REGULARLY $50 $24.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Lucy Leather Saddle Bag Frye Nordstrom Rack Lucy Leather Saddle Bag Frye This Frye crossbody bag is a versatile buy for any season. The foldover flap design features a magnetic closure, interior pockets and detachable strap. REGULARLY $358 $159.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Tie Dye Jogger Lounge Pants Theo and Spence Nordstrom Rack Tie Dye Jogger Lounge Pants Theo and Spence Stylish tie-dye joggers by Theo and Spence for under $22! REGULARLY $55 $21.97 at Nordstrom Rack

