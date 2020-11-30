Shopping

Nordstrom Rack Cyber Monday Sale: The Best Deals on UGG, Nike, Hunter and More

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom Rack

The Nordstrom Rack Cyber Monday sale is offering extended Black Friday 2020 deals for Cyber Week and holiday shopping for gifts.

It's your last chance to save on Nordstrom Rack's extended Rack Friday Deals and already-low prices on big brands such as UGG, Nike, Barefoot Dreams, Hunter, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff and more. Take an extra 40% off on red-price clearance items and save more when you spend more: take $30 off on orders of $150, $50 off $200 and $90 off $300. New daily deals are continuing to drop through Nov. 30, featuring huge discounts on Dyson, Frye, Tumi, MCM and more lines.

Plus, Nike styles for women, men and kids start from $30 through Dec. 5. Be sure to also check out Nordstrom Rack's gift shop filled with items under $25 from Joe's Jeans, Slip, Free People, Michael Kors, Vans and more top brands. Receive free shipping sitewide for a limited time!

Check out all Nordstrom Rack Cyber Monday deals and shop ET Style's top picks ahead.

High Waist Daily Leggings
Z by Zella
Z by Zella High Waist Daily Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
High Waist Daily Leggings
Z by Zella
Essential Z by Zella leggings for under $27.
Cozychic Ultra Lite Contrast Tipped Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Ultra Lite Contrast Tipped Cardigan
Nordstrom Rack
Cozychic Ultra Lite Contrast Tipped Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams
This Barefoot Dreams cardigan feels like their signature, super soft CozyChic throw. 
REGULARLY $120
Knit Tech Gloves
UGG
ugg gloves
Nordstrom Rack
Knit Tech Gloves
UGG
These warm knit UGG gloves with touch sensitive capabilities are a staple for winter.
REGULARLY $45
Funnel Neck Fleece Lined Varsity Hooded Pullover
Nike
Nike Funnel Neck Fleece Lined Varsity Hooded Pullover
Nordstrom Rack
Funnel Neck Fleece Lined Varsity Hooded Pullover
Nike
A classic funnel neck Nike hoodie pullover great for wearing while working out or lounging.
REGULARLY $50
Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot
Hunter
Hunter Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot
Hunter
Save 40% on the iconic Hunter rainboots. The waterproof design with glossy finish is a must-have.
REGULARLY $150
Round 57mm Sunglasses
Tom Ford
Tom Ford Round 57mm Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Round 57mm Sunglasses
Tom Ford
Get an amazing deal on Tom Ford sunnies. These rose-gold frames are so glamorous.
REGULARLY $395
Silk Sleep Mask
Slip
Slip Silk Sleep Mask
Nordstrom Rack
Silk Sleep Mask
Slip
Gift the luxurious silk eye mask from Slip. You don't want to miss this 50% discount.
REGULARLY $50
Lucy Leather Saddle Bag
Frye
Frye Lucy Leather Saddle Bag
Nordstrom Rack
Lucy Leather Saddle Bag
Frye
This Frye crossbody bag is a versatile buy for any season. The foldover flap design features a magnetic closure, interior pockets and detachable strap.
REGULARLY $358
Tie Dye Jogger Lounge Pants
Theo and Spence
theo and spence tie dye joggers
Nordstrom Rack
Tie Dye Jogger Lounge Pants
Theo and Spence
Stylish tie-dye joggers by Theo and Spence for under $22!
REGULARLY $55

