Nordstrom Rack Cyber Monday Sale: The Best Deals on UGG, Nike, Hunter and More
The Nordstrom Rack Cyber Monday sale is offering extended Black Friday 2020 deals for Cyber Week and holiday shopping for gifts.
It's your last chance to save on Nordstrom Rack's extended Rack Friday Deals and already-low prices on big brands such as UGG, Nike, Barefoot Dreams, Hunter, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff and more. Take an extra 40% off on red-price clearance items and save more when you spend more: take $30 off on orders of $150, $50 off $200 and $90 off $300. New daily deals are continuing to drop through Nov. 30, featuring huge discounts on Dyson, Frye, Tumi, MCM and more lines.
Plus, Nike styles for women, men and kids start from $30 through Dec. 5. Be sure to also check out Nordstrom Rack's gift shop filled with items under $25 from Joe's Jeans, Slip, Free People, Michael Kors, Vans and more top brands. Receive free shipping sitewide for a limited time!
Check out additional Cyber Monday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a co-worker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Best Buy, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Vitamix, Fenty Beauty, Draper James and other major retailers.
Check out all Nordstrom Rack Cyber Monday deals and shop ET Style's top picks ahead.
