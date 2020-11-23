Best Black Friday Deals at Zulily: Save Up to 70% Off

Fall is here, and Winter is on it's way. Somehow, we're scrambling to update our seasonal wardrobe. First stop: the Zulily Black Friday sale.

The online retailer, which features daily flash sales and other deals, is home to all kinds of products, including books, bedding, decor, outdoor gear, electronics, beauty products and baby items. But the Zulily Black Friday sale really shines when it comes to women's fashion -- you'll find brand names and unique pieces alike at unbelievable prices.

Zulily is currently stocked with fall-friendly clothing like boots, sweaters, cardigans, coats and more, all in a range of styles and sizes. As always, you'll want to shop quickly so you can score the low price.

Below, shop our favorite fall finds at the Zulily Black Friday sale.

Scarlet & White Tommy Scarf Kitten Sweater Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Scarlet & White Tommy Scarf Kitten Sweater Tommy Hilfiger Add a pop color to your wardrobe with this Tommy Hilfiger Kitten Sweater. REGULARLY $69.50 $29.99 at Zulily

Kendall Blue Tie-Waist Turtleneck Bodycon Dress KENDALL + KYLIE Zulily Kendall Blue Tie-Waist Turtleneck Bodycon Dress KENDALL + KYLIE A long sleeve cable-knit body con sweater from Kendall + Kylie. $29.99 at Zulily

Cranberry Puffer Coat Reebok Zulily Cranberry Puffer Coat Reebok This Reebok Cranberry Puffer Coat feature side pockets and a full zip front. REGULARLY $175 $49.99 at Zulily

Brown Two-Compartment Satchel Leza Zulily Brown Two-Compartment Satchel Leza This purse has adjustable-straps and features a two-compartment interior that is equipped with multiple pockets REGULARLY $49 $29.99 at Zulily

Leopard Faux Fur Quilted Zip Hoodie Steve Madden Zulily Leopard Faux Fur Quilted Zip Hoodie Steve Madden This Steve Madden Leopard Quilted Zip Hoodie is crafted in plush faux fur. This hoodie comes in sizes XS-3XL. REGULARLY $225 $39.99 at Zulily

Spotlight On Lace High-Waist Brief SPANX Zulily Spotlight On Lace High-Waist Brief SPANX These SPANX briefs are lace-embellished with a flattering high waist. REGULARLY $64 $26.99 at Zulily

RELATED CONTENT:

230 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon: AirPods, 4K TVs, Fitbit, Roku, Apple Watch and More

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020 Are Here and All Shoppable on Amazon

Best Black Friday 2020 Walmart Deals: Shop the 79 Best Sales

Best Amazon Device Deals for Black Friday: Kindle, Echo, Ring & More

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Handbag Deals -- Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything -- YES! We Mean Everything

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on UGG - Shop Boots, Slippers & More

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020: A Fashion Gift Guide

Shop These Cookware and Kitchen Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Coach Sale: Don't Miss 15% off Sales Items Today on Handbags, Apparel and More

Best Black Friday Deals at Amazon for Designer Shoes and Boots

Holiday Gift Guide for Fashion Lovers -- Savage x Fenty, UGG and More

Best Black Friday Deals at Macy's -- Get Up to 65% Off

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals from Adidas

Old Navy Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Storewide