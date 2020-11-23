Shopping

Best Black Friday Deals at Zulily: Save Up to 70% Off

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Zulily Black Friday 2020 Deals
Fall is here, and Winter is on it's way. Somehow, we're scrambling to update our seasonal wardrobe. First stop: the Zulily Black Friday sale.

The online retailer, which features daily flash sales and other deals, is home to all kinds of products, including books, bedding, decor, outdoor gear, electronics, beauty products and baby items. But the Zulily Black Friday sale really shines when it comes to women's fashion -- you'll find brand names and unique pieces alike at unbelievable prices.

Zulily is currently stocked with fall-friendly clothing like boots, sweaters, cardigans, coats and more, all in a range of styles and sizes. As always, you'll want to shop quickly so you can score the low price.

Below, shop our favorite fall finds at the Zulily Black Friday sale.

Scarlet & White Tommy Scarf Kitten Sweater
Add a pop color to your wardrobe with this Tommy Hilfiger Kitten Sweater.
REGULARLY $69.50
Kendall Blue Tie-Waist Turtleneck Bodycon Dress
A long sleeve cable-knit body con sweater from Kendall + Kylie. 
Purple & Deep Gray 'Be Kind' Rainbow Crewneck Tee
This shirt is a crewneck is super chic with a purple 'Be Kind' rainbow emblazoned on it.
Cranberry Puffer Coat
This Reebok Cranberry Puffer Coat feature side pockets and a full zip front.
REGULARLY $175
Brown Two-Compartment Satchel
This purse has adjustable-straps and features a two-compartment interior that is equipped with multiple pockets
REGULARLY $49
Black & Blue Floral Kangaroo-Pocket Hoodie - Women & Plus
This black and blue floral hoodie comes with a coveted kangaroo pocket and an embroidered flowers.
REGULARLY $48
Leopard Faux Fur Quilted Zip Hoodie
This Steve Madden Leopard Quilted Zip Hoodie is crafted in plush faux fur. This hoodie comes in sizes XS-3XL.
REGULARLY $225
Spotlight On Lace High-Waist Brief
These SPANX briefs are lace-embellished with a flattering high waist. 
REGULARLY $64

 

 

