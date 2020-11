The Best Secret Santa Gifts

With just weeks left before the start of Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, you're probably pondering the perfect gift idea for your upcoming gift exchange. Whether you call it a White Elephant gift exchange, Yankee swap or Secret Santa gift party, it's so important to be prepared with just the right gift, even if the get together is happening virtually this year.

Whether you need to arrive with -- or send -- a gag gift or funny gift for a good laugh, a wrapped gift for a lucky recipient taking part in a secret Santa game, or can get away with a gift card for your gift swap, ET Style is here to help you track down the perfect gift. With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Holiday Dash, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin. Retailers are revving up mega-markdowns on tons of holiday gift ideas that include men’s and women’s apparel, clothing for a kid or baby, fun toys, home decor essentials, accessories, sunglasses, jewelry, books, accent furniture, candles, bedding, cookware, beauty items, stocking stuffers, gifts under $50, gifts under $100, and more.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera Bradley Levi's, Ugg, Amazon, Forever 21, Lululemon, Nordstrom, REI and Skechers.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away. You'll know you scored a great gift for your holiday party.

Below, find our picks for the best secret santa gift idea.

Under $10

The Foldable Wine Bottle Wine2Go Amazon The Foldable Wine Bottle Wine2Go The Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable. $9.99 at Amazon

Andy Warhol Coloring Book Mudpuppy Amazon Andy Warhol Coloring Book Mudpuppy Mudpuppy's Andy Warhol Coloring Book features the iconic pop artist's greatest hits ready to be colored in and customized by people young and old. Adult coloring has been a new fad in stress relief during the pandemic and is the perfect inexpensive gift to give or stocking stuffer for anyone. $9.99 at Amazon

Boyfriend Beanie, 2 Pack Boohoo Bohoo.com Boyfriend Beanie, 2 Pack Boohoo Fitted beanies are perfect for chilly weather. REGULARLY $18 $9 at Boohoo

Under $20

Nice to Meet You Bundle Drunk Elephant Amazon Nice to Meet You Bundle Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You is a top-notch cleanser and moisturizer skincare bundle that includes a butter cleanser, peptide moisturizer and powder exfoliant. Drunk Elephant is a a cult favorite brand of beauty and skincare lovers everywhere because of their commitment to being vegan and cruelty-free. $22 at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), now under 20 bucks. REGULARLY $39.99 $19 at Amazon

Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set Kiehl's Nordstrom Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set Kiehl's The Kihel's Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set is a limited-edition lip balm set featuring three full-size lip balms infused with vitamin E for cold weather lip protection. REGULARLY $30 $21.25 at Nordstrom

'But First Coffee' Mug World Market Amazon 'But First Coffee' Mug World Market A matte black stoneware 'But First Coffee' mug for the coffee lover in your life. $17.02 at Amazon

Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo Rare Beauty Sephora Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo Rare Beauty Know someone who is coveting Selena Gomez's new makeup line, Rare Beauty? Gift the limited-edition set that comes with the bestselling Soft Pinch Matte Liquid Blush in Bliss (nude pink) and Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in Thankful (nude mauve). $15 at Sephora

Sleep On It Set Thisworks Nordstrom Sleep On It Set Thisworks Thisworks' Sleep On It Set is a trio of products that help bring calm and restoration to your mind and atmosphere with pillow spray, stress check roll on and sleep together calming spray. $19 at Nordstrom

10-piece Wooden Tic-Tac-Toe Set Studio Mercantile Macy's 10-piece Wooden Tic-Tac-Toe Set Studio Mercantile This vintage-inspired wooden tic-tac-toe-set doubles as a great conversation piece. REGULARLY $39.99 $15.99 at Macy's

Under $50

Christmas Cracker Set Jo Malone London Nordstrom Christmas Cracker Set Jo Malone London The Jo Malone London Christmas Cracker Set is filled with a trio of miniature treats in fragrant Jo Malone favorites: body cream, hand and body gel and cologne. REGULARLY $48 $40.80 at Nordstrom

Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz Marc Jacobs Macy's Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz Marc Jacobs A compact version of the popular fragrance that fits in your purse, or pocket. REGULARLY $30 $25.50 w/ code FRIEND at Macy's

4-Piece Mini Skincare Set Kylie Skin Nordstrom 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set Kylie Skin This set from Kylie Skin is great for trying out the essentials from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, which includes mini sizes of the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner. This item could be a good skincare starter kit for teens! $39 at Nordstrom

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a HD streaming device which includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to get tens of thousands of channels including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO. REGULARLY $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Nova Backpack Herschel Amazon Nova Backpack Herschel This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. $52.99 at Amazon

Here for the Party Mini Face Set Milk Makeup Sephora Here for the Party Mini Face Set Milk Makeup This clean beauty kit includes six mini-size Milk Makeup favorites: KUSH Liquid Eyeliner in Loud, Hydro Grip Primer, KUSH High Volume Mascara in Boom, KUSH Clear Brow Gel in Hydro, Watermelon Brightening Serum and Vegan Milk Moisturizer. A $79 VALUE $39 at Sephora

Wine Club Firstleaf Firstleaf Wine Club Firstleaf Joining the Firstleaf wine club starts with a quiz -- a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. After that, you can rate the wines they send with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down to refine your tasting profile even further. Every shipment includes six wines and costs $90, including shipping. And if you happen to get a bottle that you're not keen on, the Firstleaf Wine Concierge team will find a replacement on the house. Use the exclusive link below to receive free shipping on your orders for a year. You can get your first six wines now for $39.95 plus shipping (retail price: $112.99). REGULARLY $90 FOR 6 BOTTLES $39.99 for 6 Bottles at Firstleaf

Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set Fenty Beauty Give the gift of Fenty Glow! This limited-edition gift set from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty comes with the Diamond Bomb Highlighter, Cheeks Out Cream Blush and the bestselling Gloss Bomb Lipgloss in gorgeous universal rose nude shades. $42 at Fenty Beauty

Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish OPI Amazon Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish OPI New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine. REGULARLY $29 $26.05 at Amazon

Glitter Airpod Case Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Glitter Airpod Case Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade New York Glitter Airpod Case is the absolute perfect stocking stuffer for your daughter or one of your girls. $35 at Kate Spade

That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs are the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite lady. $48 at Kate Spade

Under $100

The Littles 4.0 Kit Drunk Elephant Amazon The Littles 4.0 Kit Drunk Elephant The Littles 4.0 skincare kit includes Drunk Elephant favorites: Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, B-Hydra Hydration Serum, C-Firma Day Serum, T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, Virgin Marula Facial Oil, Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30, C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream, and Protini Polypeptide Cream. $90 at Amazon

Ostrich Foldover Wallet Dooney & Bourke Dooney & Bourke Ostrich Foldover Wallet Dooney & Bourke An elegant, textured wallet featuring the signature Dooney & Bourke nameplate. REGULARLY $158 $118.50 at I Love Dooney

Ageless Icons Set Kate Somerville Amazon Ageless Icons Set Kate Somerville The Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set contains a full-size Kx Active Concentrates Bio-Mimicking Peptides Serum and ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment. To use this dynamic duo: Apply the serum twice a day to your face, eyes and neck, after gently cleansing the skin. The exfoliating treatment should be used once or twice a week, either morning or night. REGULARLY $120 $120 at Amazon

Bright Young Thing Set Sunday Riley Nordstrom Bright Young Thing Set Sunday Riley Sunday Riley's Bright Young Thing Set includes Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream and C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum. A trio of Sunday Riley's advanced formulas that help fight the appearance of dark spots, discolorations, fine lines and aging to reveal clear skin. REGULARLY $90 $76.50 at Nordstrom

Holiday Perfume Sampler Set Sephora Sephora Holiday Perfume Sampler Set Sephora The Sephora Holiday Perfume Sampler Set is the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for the beauty obsessed lady in your life. REGULARLY $124 $68 at Sephora

The Deep Moisture Mini Collection La Mer Nordstrom The Deep Moisture Mini Collection La Mer La Mer's Deep Moisture Mini Collection is a limited-edition set of travel-size La Mer favorites to deeply hydrate, soothe and strengthen skin. REGULARLY $199 $95 at Nordstrom

Facial Cleansing Massager meejee Urban Outfitters Facial Cleansing Massager meejee The meejee Facial Cleansing Massager is a cleansing device that massages, purifies and revitalizes your skin beneath the surface. It uses a sonic pulses that destroy acne-causing impurities from your pores while stimulating blood circulation. $79 at Urban Outfitters

Shine 9.8" Bracelet Sparkling Strand Pandora Jared Shine 9.8" Bracelet Sparkling Strand Pandora An 18k gold plated sterling silver bracelet with cubic zirconia. REGULARLY $175 $87.50 at Jared

Celebration Complete Tea Set Teabloom Amazon Celebration Complete Tea Set Teabloom This elegant celebration complete tea set by Teabloom comes complete with a stovetop safe glass teapot with lid, glass infuser, warmer and candle; four double-wall glass teacups, and 12 flowering teas. $69.95 at Amazon

Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant is the perfect understated necklace for every age and style. $58 at Kate Spade

Sun Basket Sun Basket Sun Basket Whether you want keto, paleo, gluten free or vegetarian meals, Sun Basket will ship healthy dinners packed with organic ingredients and delicious flavors straight to your door. Select at least two weekly dinner meal options and then add on items for breakfast, lunch, snacks and more (you can even get specialty meat!). All recipes come with simple cooking or heat-only instructions, making Sun Basket a top contender for those who want to spend more time at the dinner table and less time in the kitchen. $10.99 and up per serving at Sun Basket

Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Holiday Reindeer Ceramic Measuring Spoons 7 Doors Studio Etsy Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Holiday Reindeer Ceramic Measuring Spoons 7 Doors Studio Make holiday baking even more fun with these reindeer hand-painted porcelain measuring spoons. $64.95 at Etsy

