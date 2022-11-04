Believe it or not, the tastiest holiday of the year is right around the corner. This means Thanksgiving dinners with family and friends, weekend stays, and holiday hosting is upon us. To thank friends for graciously hosting a fabulous Friendsgiving party and to show family members your appreciation for them having everyone over for Thanksgiving yet again, it's always a good idea to not show up empty-handed.

Sure, you could always say 'thank you' with the obligatory bottle of wine or whisky, but why not get a little more creative with gifting your host this fall? For a bit of inspiration, we've rounded up 18 thoughtful gift ideas your host or hostess that are certainly better than a bottle of wine.

If your host is known for getting experimental in the kitchen with new recipes and cuisines, go for a foodie-friendly gift such as Brightland's deluxe olive oil duo or a coffee table-friendly Italian cookbook. Whether your friend is always on the go with kids or a homebody who loves practicing self-care, these gifts are a great way to acknowledge their hospitality with something useful and thoughtful.

No matter who you're shopping for, there's a gift to express your gratitude for every host that will ensure you get invited back to the next get-together. Ahead, shop our picks for the best Friendsgiving host gifts this season, including some gift ideas you just might want to purchase for yourself.

Brightland The Duo Brightland Brightland The Duo This stunning duo of olive oils includes the Awake for roasting and sauteeing and the Alive for topping salads and breads. $74 Buy Now

Mistral Floral Bar Soap Anthropologie Mistral Floral Bar Soap If you're searching for something inexpensive but still thoughtful, a fancy bar of soap for a powder room is always a safe bet. This one from Anthropologie comes in two delightful scents — peony and lychee rose. $9 Buy Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

