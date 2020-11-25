Reese Witherspoon's fashion and lifestyle brand Draper James has kicked off their Black Friday sale! For their holiday event, Draper James is offering 30% off sitewide through Nov. 30, which includes new arrivals and reusable face masks.

Shop the brand's signature dresses, stylish sweaters, winter accessories, chic jewelry and more. Receive free shipping on orders of $75 and up. No promo code is needed as the discount automatically applies at checkout.

Also, check out early Black Friday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a co-worker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Vitamix and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales officially begin.

Shop the Draper James sale and check out ET Style's top picks below.

Fairisle Sweaterdress Draper James Draper James Fairisle Sweaterdress Draper James We love this festive sweater dress with A-line pleated skirt. REGULARLY $175 $122.50 at Draper James

Pearl Barrette Draper James Draper James Pearl Barrette Draper James This gorgeous pearl barrette will add a touch of glamour whenever you want it. REGULARLY $38 $26.60 at Draper James

Belted Sweater Cape Draper James Draper James Belted Sweater Cape Draper James This sumptuous sweater cape is an elegant winter layering piece. REGULARLY $175 $122.50 at Draper James

Linda Pajama Set in Angie Plaid Draper James Draper James Linda Pajama Set in Angie Plaid Draper James Nothing like cozy plaid pajamas to get you in the mood for the holidays. REGULARLY $68 $47.60 at Draper James

Gloves in Fairisle Draper James Draper James Gloves in Fairisle Draper James Gift these adorable winter gloves this holiday season. The fingertips have texting functionality, too! REGULARLY $28 $19.60 at Draper James

Crystal Mini Hoop Earring Draper James Draper James Crystal Mini Hoop Earring Draper James Chic double hoop earrings with a hint of sparkle! REGULARLY $38 $26.60 at Draper James

Braided Velvet Headband Draper James Draper James Braided Velvet Headband Draper James Add this stylish braided velvet headband to your holiday celebration look (even if you're just staying at home in pajamas). REGULARLY $38 $26.60 at Draper James

Gingham Mask 5-Pack Draper James Draper James Gingham Mask 5-Pack Draper James Stock up on reusable masks with this 5-pack. REGUALRLY $50 $35 at Draper James

