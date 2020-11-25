Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Black Friday Sale -- Take 30% Off Everything
Reese Witherspoon's fashion and lifestyle brand Draper James has kicked off their Black Friday sale! For their holiday event, Draper James is offering 30% off sitewide through Nov. 30, which includes new arrivals and reusable face masks.
Shop the brand's signature dresses, stylish sweaters, winter accessories, chic jewelry and more. Receive free shipping on orders of $75 and up. No promo code is needed as the discount automatically applies at checkout.
Also, check out early Black Friday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a co-worker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Vitamix and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales officially begin.
Shop the Draper James sale and check out ET Style's top picks below.
