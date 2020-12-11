Shopping

Nordstrom Designer Clearance Sale: Up to 60% Off Tory Burch, Tom Ford and More

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom

Nordstrom is continuing to offer great deals for the holiday shopping season! The department store is having three different sale events on their website. 

First, Nordstrom is having a designer clearance up to 60% off on top brands. Second, shop new markdowns up to 40% off women, men kids and home items. Finally, Nordstrom is letting customers save more as they spend more on regular-priced products: get $50 off $250, $100 off $400, $200 off $800 and $300 off $1,200. 

The retailer's deals give customers a chance to save big this season as you complete your holiday shopping. Get deals on clothing, handbags, shoes, home decor, accessories and more from fashion favorites such as Tory Burch, Tom Ford, Valentino, Adidas, Free People, UGG, Natori, Cole Haan, Aquazzura and more. 

Select beauty products are also up to 50% off, including makeup, fragrance, skincare, haircare and tools from MAC, Kiehl's, Jo Malone, Yves Saint Laurent, Clinique, Estee Lauder, Lancome, T3, Oribe, NuFace and more. 

Plus, women's sweaters are up to 30% off, Nike up to 25% off, dresses up to 50% off, men's dresswear 40% offConverse shoes 25% off and Michael Michael Kors 25% off.

For holiday shopping, Nordstrom has an expansive gift guide across categories shoppers should definitely check out. They're also offering daily drops -- each new gift suggestion is selected by a Nordstrom stylist. Note, holiday shipping deadlines are approaching quickly. 

With the Christmas holiday a few weeks away, shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from AmazonCoach, Kate Spade, Lululemon, Macy's, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair, Sephora, Target, Ulta, Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, Rebecca Minkoff and Tory Burch

Shop our faves from the Nordstrom sale below. 

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.

Lennox 62mm Oversize Aviator Sunglasses
Tom Ford
Tom Ford Lennox 62mm Oversize Aviator Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Lennox 62mm Oversize Aviator Sunglasses
Tom Ford
Gift these ultra-glamorous Tom Ford oversized aviator sunnies that are currently 40% off. 
REGULARLY $495
Robinson Leather Wallet on a Chain
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Robinson Bag
Nordstrom
Robinson Leather Wallet on a Chain
Tory Burch
Get 33% off the pine tree shade of the popular Tory Burch Robinson Leather Wallet on a Chain. 
REGULARLY $298
Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater
Free People
free people sweater
Nordstrom
Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater
Free People
Stay warm and cozy with this chunky-knit Free People sweater, available in five colors.
REGULARLY $78
Stan Smith Foundation Sneaker
Adidas
Stan Smith Foundation Sneaker
Nordstrom
Stan Smith Foundation Sneaker
Adidas
Get the classic Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker for your kiddos for under $40! 
REGULARLY $60
Diamond Stud Earrings
Bony Levy
Bony Levy Diamond Stud Earrings
Nordstrom
Diamond Stud Earrings
Bony Levy
Timeless round diamond stud earrings from Bony Levy in 18-karat white gold. Choose from 0.25 ct tw to 2 ct tw. 
REGULARLY STARTING $575
Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot
Nordstrom
Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot
UGG
Get the classic UGG shearling bootie for 33% off. 
REGULARLY $179.95
Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori
Stock up on the Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra, a T-shirt bra with contoured plunge cups and pretty lace edges. It's currently 40% off! 
REGULARLY $68
2.Zerogrand Chukka Boot
Cole Haan
2.Zerogrand Chukka Boot
Nordstrom
2.Zerogrand Chukka Boot
Cole Haan
If you're looking for a surefire gift for a guy, these handsome chukka boots from Cole Haan will be a staple in his wardrobe for years to come. Grab them now while they're more than 50% off. 
REGULARLY $320
5.75-Quart Coq au Vin Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte
Staub
5.75-Quart Coq au Vin Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte
Nordstrom
5.75-Quart Coq au Vin Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte
Staub
We've been fans of this sturdy cookware brand ever since spotting it in one of Chrissy Teigen's Cravings cookbooks. Available in graphite and dark blue shades, this cast iron is suitable for all cooktops and all kinds of slow-roasted meats and veggies.
REGULARLY $369.99
Tufted Lattice Duvet Cover & Sham Set
BP.
BP sham set
Nordstrom
Tufted Lattice Duvet Cover & Sham Set
BP.
This chic BP. bedding set comes with a duvet cover and two standard shams.
REGULARLY $109 AND UP

