Nordstrom Designer Clearance Sale: Up to 60% Off Tory Burch, Tom Ford and More
Nordstrom is continuing to offer great deals for the holiday shopping season! The department store is having three different sale events on their website.
First, Nordstrom is having a designer clearance up to 60% off on top brands. Second, shop new markdowns up to 40% off women, men kids and home items. Finally, Nordstrom is letting customers save more as they spend more on regular-priced products: get $50 off $250, $100 off $400, $200 off $800 and $300 off $1,200.
The retailer's deals give customers a chance to save big this season as you complete your holiday shopping. Get deals on clothing, handbags, shoes, home decor, accessories and more from fashion favorites such as Tory Burch, Tom Ford, Valentino, Adidas, Free People, UGG, Natori, Cole Haan, Aquazzura and more.
Select beauty products are also up to 50% off, including makeup, fragrance, skincare, haircare and tools from MAC, Kiehl's, Jo Malone, Yves Saint Laurent, Clinique, Estee Lauder, Lancome, T3, Oribe, NuFace and more.
Plus, women's sweaters are up to 30% off, Nike up to 25% off, dresses up to 50% off, men's dresswear 40% off, Converse shoes 25% off and Michael Michael Kors 25% off.
For holiday shopping, Nordstrom has an expansive gift guide across categories shoppers should definitely check out. They're also offering daily drops -- each new gift suggestion is selected by a Nordstrom stylist. Note, holiday shipping deadlines are approaching quickly.
With the Christmas holiday a few weeks away, shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Coach, Kate Spade, Lululemon, Macy's, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair, Sephora, Target, Ulta, Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, Rebecca Minkoff and Tory Burch.
Shop our faves from the Nordstrom sale below.
