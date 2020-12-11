Nordstrom is continuing to offer great deals for the holiday shopping season! The department store is having three different sale events on their website.

First, Nordstrom is having a designer clearance up to 60% off on top brands. Second, shop new markdowns up to 40% off women, men kids and home items. Finally, Nordstrom is letting customers save more as they spend more on regular-priced products: get $50 off $250, $100 off $400, $200 off $800 and $300 off $1,200.

The retailer's deals give customers a chance to save big this season as you complete your holiday shopping. Get deals on clothing, handbags, shoes, home decor, accessories and more from fashion favorites such as Tory Burch, Tom Ford, Valentino, Adidas, Free People, UGG, Natori, Cole Haan, Aquazzura and more.

Select beauty products are also up to 50% off, including makeup, fragrance, skincare, haircare and tools from MAC, Kiehl's, Jo Malone, Yves Saint Laurent, Clinique, Estee Lauder, Lancome, T3, Oribe, NuFace and more.

Plus, women's sweaters are up to 30% off, Nike up to 25% off, dresses up to 50% off, men's dresswear 40% off, Converse shoes 25% off and Michael Michael Kors 25% off.

For holiday shopping, Nordstrom has an expansive gift guide across categories shoppers should definitely check out. They're also offering daily drops -- each new gift suggestion is selected by a Nordstrom stylist. Note, holiday shipping deadlines are approaching quickly.

With the Christmas holiday a few weeks away, shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Coach, Kate Spade, Lululemon, Macy's, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair, Sephora, Target, Ulta, Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, Rebecca Minkoff and Tory Burch.

Shop our faves from the Nordstrom sale below.

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.

Lennox 62mm Oversize Aviator Sunglasses Tom Ford Nordstrom Lennox 62mm Oversize Aviator Sunglasses Tom Ford Gift these ultra-glamorous Tom Ford oversized aviator sunnies that are currently 40% off. REGULARLY $495 $297 at Nordstrom

Robinson Leather Wallet on a Chain Tory Burch Nordstrom Robinson Leather Wallet on a Chain Tory Burch Get 33% off the pine tree shade of the popular Tory Burch Robinson Leather Wallet on a Chain. REGULARLY $298 $199.66 at Nordstrom

Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater Free People Nordstrom Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater Free People Stay warm and cozy with this chunky-knit Free People sweater, available in five colors. REGULARLY $78 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Stan Smith Foundation Sneaker Adidas Nordstrom Stan Smith Foundation Sneaker Adidas Get the classic Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker for your kiddos for under $40! REGULARLY $60 $38.50 at Nordstrom

Diamond Stud Earrings Bony Levy Nordstrom Diamond Stud Earrings Bony Levy Timeless round diamond stud earrings from Bony Levy in 18-karat white gold. Choose from 0.25 ct tw to 2 ct tw. REGULARLY STARTING $575 Starting $431.25 at Nordstrom

Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot UGG Nordstrom Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot UGG Get the classic UGG shearling bootie for 33% off. REGULARLY $179.95 $119.90 at Nordstrom

Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Natori Nordstrom Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Natori Stock up on the Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra, a T-shirt bra with contoured plunge cups and pretty lace edges. It's currently 40% off! REGULARLY $68 $40.80 at Nordstrom

2.Zerogrand Chukka Boot Cole Haan Nordstrom 2.Zerogrand Chukka Boot Cole Haan If you're looking for a surefire gift for a guy, these handsome chukka boots from Cole Haan will be a staple in his wardrobe for years to come. Grab them now while they're more than 50% off. REGULARLY $320 $149.97 at Nordstrom

5.75-Quart Coq au Vin Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte Staub Nordstrom 5.75-Quart Coq au Vin Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte Staub We've been fans of this sturdy cookware brand ever since spotting it in one of Chrissy Teigen's Cravings cookbooks. Available in graphite and dark blue shades, this cast iron is suitable for all cooktops and all kinds of slow-roasted meats and veggies. REGULARLY $369.99 $269.99 at Nordstrom

Tufted Lattice Duvet Cover & Sham Set BP. Nordstrom Tufted Lattice Duvet Cover & Sham Set BP. This chic BP. bedding set comes with a duvet cover and two standard shams. REGULARLY $109 AND UP $26.97 and up at Nordstrom

