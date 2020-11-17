Best Black Friday Deals at Sephora -- Save Up to 20% on Your Order Now!

'Tis the season to score savings on all kinds of beauty products at Sephora! The Sephora Holiday Savings Event kicked off last week and, ahead of the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we've been watching, is now opening up the savings to all Beauty Insiders.

With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale, Macy's, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair and other major retailers, before the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of Sephora items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shop our top picks from Sephora below to see the sale price based on your membership tier!

Own Your Glow Kit Isle of Paradise Sephora Own Your Glow Kit Isle of Paradise Been a while since you've gotten some sun? Score a tan safely with this best-selling kit from Isle of Paradise that works on all skin types. It includes everything you need, from tanning drops to self-tanning water to an application mitt. A $49.50 VALUE $35 at Sephora

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer Fenty Beauty Sephora Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer Fenty Beauty See for yourself why Fenty Beauty fans are raving about the brand's Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer, a lightweight cream that melts into the skin for a natural-looking result. $32 at Sephora

Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson Sephora Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson Yes, even Dyson hair tools are included in the Sephora Holiday Savings Event! We also love the Dyson Airwrap, and you can read our thoughts on it here. $399 at Sephora

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Sephora Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez We love every product in Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty makeup line, and this lightweight liquid blush is a standout item. It's available in eight shades, with both matte and dewy finishes. $20 at Sephora

Ambient Lighting Face Palette in Sculpture Hourglass Sephora Ambient Lighting Face Palette in Sculpture Hourglass This all-in-one face kit helps you finish, brighten, contour and highlight with just a few swipes. This palette is great for traveling! $80 at Sephora

Here for the Party Mini Face Set Milk Makeup Sephora Here for the Party Mini Face Set Milk Makeup This clean beauty kit includes six mini-size Milk Makeup favorites: KUSH Liquid Eyeliner in Loud, Hydro Grip Primer, KUSH High Volume Mascara in Boom, KUSH Clear Brow Gel in Hydro, Watermelon Brightening Serum and Vegan Milk Moisturizer. A $79 VALUE $39 at Sephora

RELATED LINKS:

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Amazon -- 231 Deals You Can Get Now

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals from Lululemon! Shop These Deals Now

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Walmart: Shop the 77 Best Sales

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals That Are Available Now

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Our Favorite Beauty Advent Calendars for 2020 -- GlossyBox, Diptyque and More

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals from Target -- Shop These Sales Now

The Ultimate Holiday Gifts and Deals for Beauty Lovers

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Macy's -- Get Up to 65% Off

Shopbop's Holiday Sale Is Here: Up to 50% Off 1000s of New Sale Styles

Shop These Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Wayfair: Shop Home Decor & More

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Makeup Line Is at Sephora!