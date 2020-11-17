Shopping

Best Black Friday Deals at Sephora -- Save Up to 20% on Your Order Now!

By ETonline Staff
'Tis the season to score savings on all kinds of beauty products at Sephora! The Sephora Holiday Savings Event kicked off last week and, ahead of the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we've been watching, is now opening up the savings to all Beauty Insiders.

With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Early Black Friday saleMacy's, Nordstrom, Etsy, WalmartShopbop, Wayfair and other major retailers, before the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of Sephora items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shop our top picks from Sephora below to see the sale price based on your membership tier!

Own Your Glow Kit
Isle of Paradise
Isle of Paradise Own Your Glow Kit
Sephora
Own Your Glow Kit
Isle of Paradise
Been a while since you've gotten some sun? Score a tan safely with this best-selling kit from Isle of Paradise that works on all skin types. It includes everything you need, from tanning drops to self-tanning water to an application mitt.
A $49.50 VALUE
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer
Sephora
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer
Fenty Beauty
See for yourself why Fenty Beauty fans are raving about the brand's Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer, a lightweight cream that melts into the skin for a natural-looking result.
Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson
dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Sephora
Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson
Yes, even Dyson hair tools are included in the Sephora Holiday Savings Event! We also love the Dyson Airwrap, and you can read our thoughts on it here.
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Sephora
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
We love every product in Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty makeup line, and this lightweight liquid blush is a standout item. It's available in eight shades, with both matte and dewy finishes.
Ambient Lighting Face Palette in Sculpture
Hourglass
Hourglass Ambient™ Lighting Face Palette – Sculpture
Sephora
Ambient Lighting Face Palette in Sculpture
Hourglass
This all-in-one face kit helps you finish, brighten, contour and highlight with just a few swipes. This palette is great for traveling!
Here for the Party Mini Face Set
Milk Makeup
MILK MAKEUP Here for the Party Mini Face Set
Sephora
Here for the Party Mini Face Set
Milk Makeup
This clean beauty kit includes six mini-size Milk Makeup favorites: KUSH Liquid Eyeliner in Loud, Hydro Grip Primer, KUSH High Volume Mascara in Boom, KUSH Clear Brow Gel in Hydro, Watermelon Brightening Serum and Vegan Milk Moisturizer.
A $79 VALUE

