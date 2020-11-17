Best Black Friday Deals at Sephora -- Save Up to 20% on Your Order Now!
'Tis the season to score savings on all kinds of beauty products at Sephora! The Sephora Holiday Savings Event kicked off last week and, ahead of the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we've been watching, is now opening up the savings to all Beauty Insiders.
With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale, Macy's, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair and other major retailers, before the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of Sephora items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Shop our top picks from Sephora below to see the sale price based on your membership tier!
