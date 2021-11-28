Target has launched their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early this holiday season!

Shoppers can now head over to the Target website to shop the Target Cyber Monday Deals. The retailer is offering hundreds of amazing deals on thousands of items across categories from now through Saturday, Nov. 27.

You'll find huge savings on the hottest electronics, home, kitchen and tech items, including Apple products, smart TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones, vacuums, kitchen appliances and kids' toys. Plus, Target will reveal limited-time daily deals called, Deal of the Day. If, for any reason, a deal drops even lower later on, Target’s holiday price match guarantee will let shoppers retroactively price match products through Dec. 24.

Target stores were closed on Thanksgiving Day, so shoppers were able to score the best deals early online. Between supply chain disruptions and severe shipping delays, shopping for the holiday season is already well underway. If you’re looking to grab those items on your wishlist before it’s too late, Target’s early Black Friday deals are here to make holiday shopping easy. With convenient shopping options from same-day delivery through Shipt, to drive-up and walk-in online order pick-up so you can buy online and pick up in store (Target stores reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday), you can enjoy the shopping season without stressing over shipping delays.

Shop ET's top picks from the Target Cyber Monday Sale below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

TVs & Electronics

Kitchenware & Home

Toys

L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise Target L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise Looking for the hottest toy gifts for kiddos? The L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise comes with 50 layers of surprise and the ball even turns into a purse carrying case, storage case and bath play set. $70 $42 Buy Now

Office and Gaming Chairs

RELATED CONTENT:

The Amazon Cyber Monday Sale Is Here! All of the Best Deals Are Right Here

Walmart Black Friday 2021 Deals Are Still Going: Shop TVs, AirPods, Air Fryers and More

Samsung's Cyber Monday Deals Just Launched: Save on Galaxy Phones, Tablets, and More

Cyber Monday Deals Under $30 -- Anthropologie, Everlane, Calvin Klein and More

Best Buy Cyber Monday Deals Are Live: Get Big Savings on TVs, Appliances & More

The New Amazon Fire Tablet Is on Sale for the First Time Ever: Save 50% for Cyber Weekend

Get an Instant Pot Duo Crisp for Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

Sephora Black Friday Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Bestsellers From Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay and More

Khloé Kardashian's Good American Early Black Friday Sale Is On Now