Target Cyber Monday 2021: Best Deals on TVs, Kitchenware, Electronics and More

By ETOnline Staff
target cyber monday
Target

Target has launched their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early this holiday season!

Shoppers can now head over to the Target website to shop the Target Cyber Monday Deals. The retailer is offering hundreds of amazing deals on thousands of items across categories from now through Saturday, Nov. 27. 

You'll find huge savings on the hottest electronics, home, kitchen and tech items, including Apple products, smart TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones, vacuums, kitchen appliances and kids' toys. Plus, Target will reveal limited-time daily deals called, Deal of the Day. If, for any reason, a deal drops even lower later on, Target’s holiday price match guarantee will let shoppers retroactively price match products through Dec. 24. 

Target stores were closed on Thanksgiving Day, so shoppers were able to score the best deals early online. Between supply chain disruptions and severe shipping delays, shopping for the holiday season is already well underway. If you’re looking to grab those items on your wishlist before it’s too late, Target’s early Black Friday deals are here to make holiday shopping easy. With convenient shopping options from same-day delivery through Shipt, to drive-up and walk-in online order pick-up so you can buy online and pick up in store (Target stores reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday), you can enjoy the shopping season without stressing over shipping delays.  

Shop ET's top picks from the Target Cyber Monday Sale below. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

TVs & Electronics

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Target
Apple AirPods Pro
Save $60 on the noise-cancelling Apple AirPods Pro earphones. 
$250$190 AT TARGET
$250$190 AT BEST BUY
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
Beats Solo
Target
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
Beats headphones are always a great gift idea. 
$200$100
Hypervolt GO Percussion Massage Device
Hypervolt GO Percussion Massage Device
Target
Hypervolt GO Percussion Massage Device
Help release muscle tension and pain after workouts with the Hypervolt GO Percussion Massage Device. 
$200$159 AT TARGET
$200$159 AT NORDSTROM
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Target
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
The iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum wirelessly cleans the house with a touch of a button. 
$250$175
Element 55" 4K UHD Roku LED TV
Element 55 4K UHD Roku LED TV
Target
Element 55" 4K UHD Roku LED TV
Save $150 on this Element 55-inch TV with built-in Roku and 4K Ultra HD resolution. 
$450$300
HP 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop with Windows Home in S mode
hp laptop
Target
HP 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop with Windows Home in S mode
Save $200 on the HP 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop with Windows Home in S mode. 
$495$380

Kitchenware & Home

PowerXL 10qt Dual Basket Air Fryer
PowerXL 10qt Dual Basket Air Fryer
Target
PowerXL 10qt Dual Basket Air Fryer
Cook two things at once with the PowerXL 10qt Dual Basket Air Fryer. 
$200$140
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Target
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, available in six colorways, is sure to make mornings brighter.
$90 AT TARGET
$80$70 AT AMAZON
Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 4100 Plaque Control Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 4100 Plaque Control Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Target
Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 4100 Plaque Control Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
You'll never go back to a regular toothbrush again after using the Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush. 
$50$30 AT TARGET
$50$30 AT BEST BUY
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum
Target
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum
This lightweight cord vacuum from Shark works on both carpets and hard floors. 
$200$180

Toys 

Propel Prowler Drone - Red
Propel Prowler Drone - Red
Target
Propel Prowler Drone - Red
Become an expert drone racer in this Propel Prowler Drone. This drone flies at speeds up to 25mph
$39$20
L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise
L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise
Target
L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise
Looking for the hottest toy gifts for kiddos? The L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise comes with 50 layers of surprise and the ball even turns into a purse carrying case, storage case and bath play set.
$70$42

Office and Gaming Chairs 

Modern Executive Conference Chair
Modern Executive Conference Chair Gray
Target
Modern Executive Conference Chair
$230$207
Adjustable Gaming and Office Chair with Wheels
Adjustable Leather/Mesh Gaming/Office Chair with Wheels
Target
Adjustable Gaming and Office Chair with Wheels
$180$117
Adjustable Mesh and Leather Chair with Wheels
Adjustable Mesh/Leather Gaming/Office Chair with Wheels
Target
Adjustable Mesh and Leather Chair with Wheels
$190$142
Leather Shiatsu Heated Massage Chair
Leather Shiatsu Heated Massage Chair
Target
Leather Shiatsu Heated Massage Chair
$450
Racing Style Adjustable Gaming Chair with Lumbar Support
Racing Style Adjustable Gaming Chair with Lumbar Support
Target
Racing Style Adjustable Gaming Chair with Lumbar Support
$240
Computer Desk
Computer Desk
Target
Computer Desk
$160
Prominent High Back Work/Computer Chair
Prominent High Back Work/Computer Chair
Target
Prominent High Back Work/Computer Chair
$170
Big & Tall Executive Leather Office Chair
Big & Tall Executive Leather Office Chair
Target
Big & Tall Executive Leather Office Chair
$330

