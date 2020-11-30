Now's the time for big savings at the Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale! Tory Burch, the celeb-favorite women's fashion brand, has added new sale styles including shoes, handbags, clothing and accessories.

On Nov. 30 on the Tory Burch website only, get 30% off full-price items and up to 60% off sale items with the promo code THANKS, which automatically applies at checkout. No minimum purchase required. The Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale is your last chance to snag an amazing deal on must-have designer additions for your wardrobe -- think colorful totes, elegant crossbody bags, stylish sunglasses, chic dresses and more. Plus, enjoy free shipping and extended returns.

Like many other fashion brands, Tory Burch offers a three-pack face mask set for $35, which was featured in Oprah's Favorite Things 2020. These reusable designs feature two layers of lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, contoured wire for the nose, adjustable ear loops and interior pocket for filters. (Note, the Cyber Monday discount is not applicable for the masks.)

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Check out additional Cyber Monday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a co-worker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Vitamix, Fenty Beauty, Draper James and other major retailers.

Shop the entire Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale and see our favorite finds below.

Robinson Color-Block Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Robinson Color-Block Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch Get 30% off this fashion-forward color-blocked Robinson Shoulder Bag with croc-embossed leather, suede and adjustable chain strap. REGULARLY $498 $348.60 at Tory Burch

Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag Tory Burch The Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag has been marked down to $$223.30, while supplies last. REGULARLY $378 $223.30 at Tory Burch

Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag Tory Burch This Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag is crafted in matte coated canvas with a stripe down the middle. The double-link print makes this an iconic Tory Burch purse. REGULARLY $258 $132.30 at Tory Burch

Perry Small Satchel Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel Tory Burch Right now you can save almost $275 on the chic Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel. REGULARLY $498 $223.30 at Tory Burch

Fleming Soft Clutch Tory Burch Tory Burch Fleming Soft Clutch Tory Burch The Tory Burch Fleming Soft Clutch is made with the softest leather out there. This handbag is crafted with diamond quilting and an embossed bombé double ‘T’ logo. REGULARLY $398 $195.30 at Tory Burch

Gigi Pointed-Toe Pump Tory Burch Tory Burch Gigi Pointed-Toe Pump Tory Burch This versatile pair of black pointed-toe pumps is the no. 1 seller among ET Style readers. REGULARLY $298 $146.30 at Tory Burch

Ella Printed Tote Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Ella Printed Tote Bag Tory Burch This Tory Burch Ella Printed Tote Bag is a steal at $118.30. REGULARLY $228 $118.30 at Tory Burch

Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch Part of the classics, this Tory Burch convertible shoulder bag is both practical and stylish. REGULARLY $398 $278.60 at Tory Burch

Howell Court Printed Sneaker Tory Burch Tory Burch Howell Court Printed Sneaker Tory Burch These Tory Burch Howell Court Printed Sneakers are the updated version of the classic 1970s tennis shoe with embroidered flowers. They feature prints designed by artist Francesca DiMattio REGULARLY $228 $159.60 at Tory Burch

Pocket-Tee Golf Loafer Tory Burch Tory Burch Pocket-Tee Golf Loafer Tory Burch Stylish loafers to wear on the course. The studded rubber soles offer great traction. REGULARLY $248 $111.30 at Tory Burch

Color-Block Lace-Up Boots Tory Burch Tory Burch Color-Block Lace-Up Boots Tory Burch The Tory Sport Color-Block Lace-Up Boots will keep you feeling warm and looking sporty. They're made with suede, lined with polar fleece and finished with leather mudguard. REGULARLY $298 $104.30 at Tory Burch

Reflective-Stripe Quarter-Zip Pullover Tory Burch Tory Burch Reflective-Stripe Quarter-Zip Pullover Tory Burch This Reflective-Stripe Quarter-Zip Pullover from Tory Sport features white reflective tape detailing. It is made from structural mesh to help keep you cool during your workouts. REGULARLY $148 $62.30 at Tory Burch

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Cyber Monday: Huge Deals on 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Walmart Cyber Monday: Best 75 Deals on Apple, Google , 4K TVs & More

The Best Deals From Nordstrom Rack Cyber Monday Sale

Wayfair Cyber Monday 2020: Up to 80% Off Furniture, Appliances & More

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals From Amazon, Walmart, Macy's & More

Best Cyber Monday Deals at Shopbop: Take 20% Off $200 Order

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Tory Burch Handbag, Jewelry & More

The Best 231 Christmas Gifts on Sale at Amazon -- Holiday Gift Deals for 2020

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Her Fashion Gift Picks on Amazon

Walmart Black Friday Deals 2020 -- The Best 60 Sales We've Found

Best Black Friday Deals on Designer Watches at Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Jewelry - Diamonds, Pearls & More

Best Amazon Device Deals for Black Friday: Kindle, Echo, Ring & More

Best Black Friday Deals on Fitness Trackers

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 Are Here! Shop Her Holiday Picks

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Handbag Deals -- Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything --Yes Everything

Coach Purses, Wallets, Jackets and Shoes Are More Than 70% Off

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Oprah's Picks of Gifts for Home

The Best Fanny Packs -- Gucci, Coach x Basquiat, Burberry and More

Herschel Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Backpacks and Bags

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Jackets and Coats

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals from Adidas

Best Black Friday Deals at Zulily: Save Up to 70% Off