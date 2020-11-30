Tory Burch Cyber Monday 2020: Get 30% Off Full-Price and Up to 60% Off Sale
Now's the time for big savings at the Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale! Tory Burch, the celeb-favorite women's fashion brand, has added new sale styles including shoes, handbags, clothing and accessories.
On Nov. 30 on the Tory Burch website only, get 30% off full-price items and up to 60% off sale items with the promo code THANKS, which automatically applies at checkout. No minimum purchase required. The Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale is your last chance to snag an amazing deal on must-have designer additions for your wardrobe -- think colorful totes, elegant crossbody bags, stylish sunglasses, chic dresses and more. Plus, enjoy free shipping and extended returns.
Like many other fashion brands, Tory Burch offers a three-pack face mask set for $35, which was featured in Oprah's Favorite Things 2020. These reusable designs feature two layers of lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, contoured wire for the nose, adjustable ear loops and interior pocket for filters. (Note, the Cyber Monday discount is not applicable for the masks.)
Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Check out additional Cyber Monday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a co-worker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Vitamix, Fenty Beauty, Draper James and other major retailers.
Shop the entire Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale and see our favorite finds below.
