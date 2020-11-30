Shopping

Tory Burch Cyber Monday 2020: Get 30% Off Full-Price and Up to 60% Off Sale

By ETonline Staff
Now's the time for big savings at the Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale! Tory Burch, the celeb-favorite women's fashion brand, has added new sale styles including shoes, handbags, clothing and accessories.

On Nov. 30 on the Tory Burch website only, get 30% off full-price items and up to 60% off sale items with the promo code THANKS, which automatically applies at checkout. No minimum purchase required. The Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale is your last chance to snag an amazing deal on must-have designer additions for your wardrobe -- think colorful totes, elegant crossbody bags, stylish sunglasses, chic dresses and more. Plus, enjoy free shipping and extended returns. 

Like many other fashion brands, Tory Burch offers a three-pack face mask set for $35, which was featured in Oprah's Favorite Things 2020. These reusable designs feature two layers of lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, contoured wire for the nose, adjustable ear loops and interior pocket for filters. (Note, the Cyber Monday discount is not applicable for the masks.) 

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Shop the entire Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale and see our favorite finds below.

Robinson Color-Block Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Robinson Color-Block Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Robinson Color-Block Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Get 30% off this fashion-forward color-blocked Robinson Shoulder Bag with croc-embossed leather, suede and adjustable chain strap.
REGULARLY $498
Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag
Tory Burch
The Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag has been marked down to $$223.30, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $378
Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag
Tory Burch
This Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag is crafted in matte coated canvas with a stripe down the middle. The double-link print makes this an iconic Tory Burch purse.
REGULARLY $258
Perry Small Satchel
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel
Tory Burch
Perry Small Satchel
Tory Burch
Right now you can save almost $275 on the chic Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel.
REGULARLY $498
Fleming Soft Clutch
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Fleming Soft Clutch
Tory Burch
Fleming Soft Clutch
Tory Burch
The Tory Burch Fleming Soft Clutch is made with the softest leather out there. This handbag is crafted with diamond quilting and an embossed bombé double ‘T’ logo.
REGULARLY $398
Gigi Pointed-Toe Pump
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gigi Pointed-Toe Pump
Tory Burch
Gigi Pointed-Toe Pump
Tory Burch
This versatile pair of black pointed-toe pumps is the no. 1 seller among ET Style readers.
REGULARLY $298
Ella Printed Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Ella Printed Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Ella Printed Tote Bag
Tory Burch
This Tory Burch Ella Printed Tote Bag is a steal at $118.30.
REGULARLY $228
Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Part of the classics, this Tory Burch convertible shoulder bag is both practical and stylish.
REGULARLY $398
Howell Court Printed Sneaker
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Howell Court Printed Sneaker
Tory Burch
Howell Court Printed Sneaker
Tory Burch
These Tory Burch Howell Court Printed Sneakers are the updated version of the classic 1970s tennis shoe with embroidered flowers. They feature prints designed by artist Francesca DiMattio
REGULARLY $228
Pocket-Tee Golf Loafer
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Pocket-Tee Golf Loafer
Tory Burch
Pocket-Tee Golf Loafer
Tory Burch
Stylish loafers to wear on the course. The studded rubber soles offer great traction.
REGULARLY $248
Color-Block Lace-Up Boots
Tory Burch
Color-Block Lace-Up Boots
Tory Burch
Color-Block Lace-Up Boots
Tory Burch
The Tory Sport Color-Block Lace-Up Boots will keep you feeling warm and looking sporty. They're made with suede, lined with polar fleece and finished with leather mudguard. 
REGULARLY $298
Reflective-Stripe Quarter-Zip Pullover
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Reflective-Stripe Quarter-Zip Pullover
Tory Burch
Reflective-Stripe Quarter-Zip Pullover
Tory Burch
This Reflective-Stripe Quarter-Zip Pullover from Tory Sport features white reflective tape detailing. It is made from structural mesh to help keep you cool during your workouts.
REGULARLY $148

