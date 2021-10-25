Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber Both Wore This Popular Free People Fleece
Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber wore the must-have cozy piece for cold weather, and you're going to want to add it to your wardrobe, ASAP. The models have been spotted in the popular Free People Hit the Slopes Fleece for their casual, off-duty looks.
Gerber wore the zip-up jacket version in the navy blue shade with a gray tee, black leggings and slip-on sandals. Bieber sported the pullover style in a red color-block option. Mrs. Bieber also styled the comfy, oversized fleece with black leggings, accessorized with chunky white sneakers and a ribbed beanie.
The Free People Hit the Slopes Fleece is a best-seller from the brand. The plush sweatshirt and jacket have a large chest pocket and button-snap closure. It's available in an array of colors from neutrals to brights. The versatile fleece is easy to throw on whenever you want extra warmth!
Shop the models' exact Free People fleece styles below.
