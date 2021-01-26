Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2020 Are All Shoppable On Amazon

Though the holiday season is well in the past, Oprah's Favorite Things live on. Just in case you missed your chance to shop them all Oprah Winfrey's favorite items from 2020, you can still find everything on her list at Amazon. And with February -- which also happens to be Black History Month -- just around the corner, there's no time like the present to shop and support from Oprah-approved Black-owned and Black-led brands.

Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2020 includes 72 thoughtful gift items across categories of fashion, beauty, food, home, electronics and kids' toys, ranging in prices from affordable buys to luxurious splurges. Whether you're buying them for yourself or for a special someone in mind, there's no doubt you'll find a quality piece! The brands featured include both big names and smaller lines to discover, and almost all of the items on Oprah's list are from Black-owned or Black-led businesses!

Gayle King, editor-at-large of O, The Oprah Magazine, spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on curating the list.

"We have 72 items on the list this year, over 50 of those items come from Black-owned [and Black-led] businesses," King tells ET. "We've always featured Black-owned businesses but we did, I have to say, make a concerted effort this year to up the ante on that. It's amazing what is happening in the world, amazing. There are so many wonderful things, and the thing about it was it wasn't hard to find things. It was not hard whatsoever, so we're very excited about that."

The co-host of CBS This Morning says Oprah virtually surprised the business owners to announce their products were chosen to be featured on the list.

"So we set up a Zoom and all of a sudden they're talking and they're talking about why their item is so great and then Oprah pops up," King explains. "When Oprah is surprising you and you are genuinely surprised, it's a moment that never gets old to me."

Many celebrity brands are on the list, too, including Black entrepreneurs Rihanna and Ayesha Curry.

"You cannot go wrong with anything from Rihanna. Nothing," King says about the Savage X Fenty cozy jumpsuit. "Oprah's really into these one-piece jumpsuits lately. And she is always saying I can't find one that works for me. The beauty of what Rihanna does is that it fits everybody's body type and because it's her, you know, it has a little bit of extra style to it, too."

The list has amazing items for those who love to spend time in the kitchen, including Curry's line of cast iron pots, Cangshan Thomas Keller knife set and Studio Badge concrete platter.

"Little known fact, Oprah is actually a very good cook," says King. "She knows the difference between a good set of pans and a good set of knives and when she saw Ayesha Curry's she said that has to make the list."

You're sure to find something for you and your loved ones on the media mogul's expansive list such as the Breville espresso machine, Mented Cosmetics lipsticks, Samsung outdoor television, ByChari initial ring, plush Ojai Lingerie robe, Puzzle Huddle kids' jigsaw puzzle and savory treats like Trufflin truffle ranch and sriracha sauces.

This Black History Month, shop all the items on Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 at Amazon and browse through ET Style's top selects below.

Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slippers Amazon Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slippers Gift a pair of these luxurious faux fur slippers from Twelve AM Co. to your favorite person (or just reward yourself). Feel free to wear them both indoors or out. $48 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Giant Hoodies Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie Amazon Giant Hoodies Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie Giant Hoodies Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie is the perfect trendy, comfy option for anyone. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

CurlMix Lavender Wash + Go System with Organic Jojoba Oil for Moisturizing Hair Amazon CurlMix Lavender Wash + Go System with Organic Jojoba Oil for Moisturizing Hair CurlMix Lavender Wash + Go System with Organic Jojoba Oil for Moisturizing Hair is one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2020. This four step formula comes in lavender, vanilla berry, watermelon and fragrance-free formula. $85 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring Amazon ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring Personalized jewelry like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace is a great option for yourself, your mom, your sister, your best friend, or anyone else you might be shopping for. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

ICONI Seamless High-Waisted Legging Amazon ICONI Seamless High-Waisted Legging Your new favorite leggings are here. This pair by ICONI features a supportive waistband, moisture-wicking fabric and a seamless fit. It's squat-proof, too! $45 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Simone I. Smith Sweetheart Hoops Amazon Simone I. Smith Sweetheart Hoops Heart-shaped anything for Valentine's Day is a must, so it's safe to say we're obsessed with these chic heart hoop earrings designed by Simone I. Smith. (It was also featured in Oprah's Favorite Things 2020.) A portion of the proceeds will benefit American Cancer Society. Save an extra 20% when you apply the coupon. $180 AT AMAZON Buy Now

MALI + Lili Josie Cellphone Crossbody Bag With Tassel Amazon MALI + Lili Josie Cellphone Crossbody Bag With Tassel This easy, everyday crossbody bag is big enough to hold your cell phone and other essentials. Wear it for the next time you make an errand run. $39 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Samsung 55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV Amazon Samsung 55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV If you're thinking of sprucing up your outdoor space, consider splurging on the Samsung Terrace TV. Specially made to be used outdoors, this television can withstand the rain, snow and heat, and it has anti-reflection technology. $2998 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $3500) Buy Now

