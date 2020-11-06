Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 Is Here! Shop Her Holiday Gifting Picks on Amazon
It's that time of year again -- the ultimate gift guide, Oprah's Favorite Things is here! Oprah Winfrey has revealed this year's top picks for Christmas and holiday gifting and you can shop everything on her list on Amazon.
Her list for 2020 includes 72 thoughtful gift items across categories of fashion, beauty, food, home, electronics and kids' toys, ranging in prices from affordable buys to luxurious splurges. There's no doubt you'll find an item someone will love for Christmas! The brands featured include both big names and smaller lines to discover, and most of the items on Oprah's list are from Black-owned or Black-led businesses! Many celebrity brands are on the list, too, including Rihanna and Ayesha Curry.
You're sure to find something for you and your loved ones on the media mogul's expansive list such as the coveted Telfar shopper tote, Breville espresso machine, Mented Cosmetics lipsticks, Samsung outdoor television, ByChari initial ring, plush Ojai Lingerie robe, Puzzle Huddle kids' jigsaw puzzle, Tory Burch face masks and savory treats like Trufflin truffle ranch and sriracha sauces.
Shop all the gift ideas on Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 and browse through ET Style's top selects below.
The Telfar shopper tote, made from vegan leather, is truly practical and stylish, and a great gift idea for mom. The medium size is roomy enough to fit all your daytime essentials, while still being easy to carry around. It comes with a detachable shoulder strap, too.
The Breville Barista Pro espresso machine is an investment you won't regret. Make café-quality coffee right at home with this multitasking machine that lets you select your drink, grind, shot and temperature on a touchscreen.
Have a family member on your list that loves to cook? A cast iron Dutch oven is a versatile cookware essential. This one from Ayesha Curry is a quality buy that doesn't break the bank. Plus, we can't resist the adorable heart-shaped handle.
Mented Cosmetics creates makeup for all skin tones. This limited-edition holiday set comes with three nude lipsticks. Nude LaLa is Oprah's fave shade.
On days you just want to be cozy, this fleece zip-up hoodie jumpsuit from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty is the one you'll love.
If you're thinking of sprucing up your outdoor space, consider splurging on the Samsung Terrace TV. Specially made to be used outdoors, this television can withstand the rain, snow and heat, and it has anti-reflection technology.
Puzzle Huddle makes jigsaw puzzles featuring diverse images of kids in inspiring future careers from scientists to astronauts. Gift this 100-piece puzzle for your little one.
Personalized jewelry makes for a great gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace.
This Tory Burch face mask set is pretty and protective. Each is made with moisture-wicking fabric, has a slot for an optional filter and comes with a handy travel pouch.
Who wouldn't want a plush robe that feels like a blanket? This one from Ojai Lingerie is super soft and the waist-cinching sash is attached to the robe so it won't slip off.
Oprah is known for her love of truffles. This Trufflin sauce set features sriracha and ranch made with, well, truffle! Don't give another candle this Christmas, this is a perfect gift for the foodie on your list.
It's easy to see why Oprah chose this item for her Favorite Things list: These serving platters are handmade from cement and teak, making for a stunning display piece when not in use. Choose from mint (pictured above), indigo and white.
Handmade from 100% cotton canvas, this tote bag designed by rayo & honey is durable yet lightweight for everyday carrying. This style features Maya Angelou's inspirational quote.
Your new favorite leggings are here. This pair by Iconi features a supportive waistband, moisture-wicking fabric and a seamless fit. It's squat-proof, too! It's such a great gift, be sure to grab a pair for yourself as well.
