Kate Spade Surprise Sale -- Take Up to 75% Off!

Christmas is only a few days away, and with holiday shipping deadlines coming in fast, it’s easy to think that your holiday shopping season is nearing its end. But according to Kate Spade, such is not the case. The fashion brand is giving everyone a reason to add to their last-minute gifts with the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, where everything is available for up to 75% off (and yes, you can still get them to your doorstep before the Christmas holiday officially arrives).
Right now, you can score major deals on iconic handbags like the Greene Street Small Mariella, which is on sale for $79, an epic steal from its original $359 (seriously!). Of course, this Kate Spade handbag is only one deal of many that you’ll find in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale. So if you’re shopping for wallets, jewelry, loungewear sets, shoes, clothes and more, it’ll all be in the brand’s surprise sale. Plus, when you spend $150 or more on Dec. 21, you get a free wine tote. What’s not to love about that?
For the shoppers out still getting in that last-minute gift before the clock runs out, Kate Spade's Surprise Sale is offering two-day shipping for orders made on Dec. 21, which means they’ll get to the doorstep of your loved ones by Dec. 24, just in time to celebrate on Christmas morning.
Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to see ET Style’s must-have picks from the Kate Spade Surprise Sale below.
