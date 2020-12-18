Holiday Shipping Deadlines Are Here -- Here's What Will Still Arrive in Time for Christmas
One of the most important parts of holiday shopping is ensuring your gifts arrive on time! And during this uncertain year following safety precautions and high demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, it's crucial to know holiday shipping deadlines. Of course, if you're not the type of person to race against the clock, you can always shop ET Style's favorite last-minute gifts, too.
To help ease the stress of your down-to-the-wire holiday gift shopping this season, we've gathered the most important dates and shipping options to know for major shipping carriers and retailers so your online order is delivered by Christmas Day, Dec. 25, along with in-store and curbside pickup details if you miss the shipping deadlines. (Note, shipping delays may occur across retailers and carriers, so we recommend holiday shoppers order as soon as you can!)
Procrastinators can still come through this year with the help of gift cards. Find the right gift card for everyone on your list with the help of our last minute shopping holiday gift guide.
Get all the info on key holiday shipping dates and pickup options you need to know, and keep them in mind while shopping our gift guides on current holiday deals and steals and gift ideas from Amazon, Walmart, Kohl's, Nordstrom, Oprah's Favorite Things, Macy's, Allbirds, and more. Now get going, shopper!
Cutoff Dates for Major Shipping Carriers
FedEx Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2020
- FedEx Express Saver, Dec. 21
- FedEx 3-Day Freight, Dec. 21
- FedEx 2-Day, Dec. 22
- FedEx 2-Day a.m., Dec. 22
- FedEx 2-Day Freight, Dec. 22
- FedEx 1-Day Freight, Dec. 23
- FedEx Extra Hours, Dec. 23
- FedEx Standard Overnight, Dec. 23
- FedEx Priority Overnight, Dec. 23
- FedEx First Overnight, Dec. 23
- FedEx Same-Day, Dec. 25
- FedEx Same-Day City Priority, Dec. 25
- FedEx Same-Day City Direct, Dec. 25
UPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2020
- UPS 3-Day Select, Dec. 21
- UPS 2nd Day Air, Dec. 22
- UPS Next Day Air, Dec. 23
- UPS Express Critical, Dec. 25
USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2020
- First-Class Mail Service, Dec. 18 (Dec. 15 for Hawaii)
- Priority Mail Service, Dec. 19 (Dec. 15 for Hawaii)
- Priority Mail Express Service, Dec. 23 (Dec. 21 for Alaska and Hawaii)
Shipping Options for Major Retailers
Amazon
Amazon is offering fast, free and reliable shipping on millions of items with delivery until Christmas Eve (shoutout to those delivery men and women!). Here's their breakdown for for free delivery before Christmas:
- Dec. 23: Last day to order more than 10 million items eligible for One-Day Delivery. This is free for Amazon Prime members with no minimum purchase.
- Dec. 24: Last day to order millions of items eligible for Same-Day Delivery (which is free for Prime members in eligible areas on orders over $35) and for free two-hour grocery delivery, exclusive to Prime members in select cities.
- Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Fresh stores, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star and Amazon Pop Up stores are open on Christmas Eve. (Store hours vary by location.)
- Dec. 25: For truly last-minute shoppers, give an Amazon eGift Card or Amazon Prime membership.
If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, sign up for a 30-day free trial. You can read more details about Amazon’s holiday shipping, delivery, pickup and returns options here.
Nordstrom
The department store is now offering $7 expedited shipping for orders placed by 12 p.m. ET on December 20 for orders to arrive by Christmas. Nordstrom always offers free standard shipping for all orders that take 3-8 business days to arrive. They also have expedited shipping available -- $12 for two business days and $20 for next business day when order is placed before 12 p.m. ET. Same-day shipping is available in the New York City area for $20 when ordered by 4 p.m.
Walmart
For 2-day delivery order by Dec. 19 at 2 p.m., local time of delivery address. For next-day delivery order by Dec. 21 at 2 p.m., local time of delivery address. For express delivery order by Dec. 24 1 p.m. local time. There is a $35 order minimum for all delivery options, unless you're a Walmart+ member. Restrictions and fees may apply.
Target
Target offers free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more and express shipping is available for pre-order items only, delivered within one business day after the item has been shipped and picked up by the delivery carrier. Same-day delivery is available for select products from your local Target store via contactless delivery by Shipt.
Macy's
For those who use the Macy's credit card, shoppers receive free standard shipping with no purchase minimum. For everyone else, receive free standard shipping with $25 purchase. For premium shipping and express shipping, order by Dec. 18 (before 12 p.m. ET for express). For same-day delivery, place an order of $25 or more by 3 p.m. for $5. For Alaska and Hawaii, order by Dec. 14 for standard shipping and Dec. 15 for express shipping.
Sephora
The beauty retailer has laid out the dates for last days to order with arrival by Dec. 24. Standard 1-3 day shipping is free on orders of $50 and over (otherwise, it's $6.50). Two-business day shipping is $10.95 and 1-business day shipping is $16.95. Order by Dec. 17 at 6 a.m. PT for standard shipping, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. PT for 2-day and Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. PT for 1-day.
In-Store and Curbside Pickup
- Enter your zip code on the product or category page to see if an item is available for in-store or curbside pickup (they'll bring your order out and place it in your car's trunk) at the nearest store that same day or the next day. All pickup orders come with a free gift message, DIY gift kit, Nordstrom box packaging or signature gift wrap of your choice.
- Select "Pickup" to add the item to bag and check out when you're ready. You'll receive a confirmation email with instructions and pickup details. Your order will be held for seven days.
- Have your order shipped to the store by selecting "Shop to a Nordstrom Store" at checkout.
- Same-day and curbside pickup options. On the product page, select "Show delivery & pickup options" and enter your zip code to see if it's available for pickup at the nearest Walmart location. Average wait time ranges from three to seven days, but select eligible products can be ready for pickup as soon as the same day.
- Once you purchase online, you'll receive a confirmation email with the details. Associates will be outside the store to direct you to the pickup area and load the items into your car.
- For in-store pickup order by Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. local time to pick up on Dec. 24. Curbside pickup orders can be picked up through Dec. 24. Orders delivered from store can be delivered through Dec. 24.
- On the product page, choose the nearest Target store and select "Pick it up" for in-store pickup. Check out when you're ready and your order will be available to pick up within four hours.
- If you prefer contact-less drive-up pickup, shop "Drive Up Items" in the Target app and they will let you know when it's ready for you to pick up and park in the designated spot. An associate will drop off the items in your car.
- Choose "Pick Up" at checkout and Macy's will send a confirmation email when the order is ready for pickup within two hours if it's ordered before 6 p.m. local time. Choose whether you'd like to pick up in-store or curbside.
- Reserve items online and pick up in-store. On the product page, select "Reserve & Pick Up" to see availability at the nearest Sephora store. Add to basket to see reservations details. Sephora will send you an email notification to let you know when it's ready for you to pick up and pay at the store. Look for the "Online Order Pickup" signs when you're inside.
