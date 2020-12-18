One of the most important parts of holiday shopping is ensuring your gifts arrive on time! And during this uncertain year following safety precautions and high demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, it's crucial to know holiday shipping deadlines. Of course, if you're not the type of person to race against the clock, you can always shop ET Style's favorite last-minute gifts, too.

To help ease the stress of your down-to-the-wire holiday gift shopping this season, we've gathered the most important dates and shipping options to know for major shipping carriers and retailers so your online order is delivered by Christmas Day, Dec. 25, along with in-store and curbside pickup details if you miss the shipping deadlines. (Note, shipping delays may occur across retailers and carriers, so we recommend holiday shoppers order as soon as you can!)

Procrastinators can still come through this year with the help of gift cards. Find the right gift card for everyone on your list with the help of our last minute shopping holiday gift guide.

Get all the info on key holiday shipping dates and pickup options you need to know, and keep them in mind while shopping our gift guides on current holiday deals and steals and gift ideas from Amazon, Walmart, Kohl's, Nordstrom, Oprah's Favorite Things, Macy's, Allbirds, and more. Now get going, shopper!

Check out all of ET's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.

Cutoff Dates for Major Shipping Carriers

FedEx Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2020

FedEx Express Saver, Dec. 21

FedEx 3-Day Freight, Dec. 21

FedEx 2-Day, Dec. 22

FedEx 2-Day a.m., Dec. 22

FedEx 2-Day Freight, Dec. 22

FedEx 1-Day Freight, Dec. 23

FedEx Extra Hours, Dec. 23

FedEx Standard Overnight, Dec. 23

FedEx Priority Overnight, Dec. 23

FedEx First Overnight, Dec. 23

FedEx Same-Day, Dec. 25

FedEx Same-Day City Priority, Dec. 25

FedEx Same-Day City Direct, Dec. 25

UPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2020

UPS 3-Day Select, Dec. 21

UPS 2nd Day Air, Dec. 22

UPS Next Day Air, Dec. 23

UPS Express Critical, Dec. 25

USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2020

First-Class Mail Service, Dec. 18 (Dec. 15 for Hawaii)

Priority Mail Service, Dec. 19 (Dec. 15 for Hawaii)

Priority Mail Express Service, Dec. 23 (Dec. 21 for Alaska and Hawaii)

Shipping Options for Major Retailers

Amazon is offering fast, free and reliable shipping on millions of items with delivery until Christmas Eve (shoutout to those delivery men and women!). Here's their breakdown for for free delivery before Christmas:

Dec. 23: Last day to order more than 10 million items eligible for One-Day Delivery. This is free for Amazon Prime members with no minimum purchase.

Dec. 24: Last day to order millions of items eligible for Same-Day Delivery (which is free for Prime members in eligible areas on orders over $35) and for free two-hour grocery delivery, exclusive to Prime members in select cities.

Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Fresh stores, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star and Amazon Pop Up stores are open on Christmas Eve. (Store hours vary by location.)

Dec. 25: For truly last-minute shoppers, give an Amazon eGift Card or Amazon Prime membership.

If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, sign up for a 30-day free trial. You can read more details about Amazon’s holiday shipping, delivery, pickup and returns options here.

Shop Our Sale Picks:

Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses Ray-Ban Gift the ultra-chic and timeless Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. $154 at Amazon

One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Amazon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon We are not exaggerating when we say this hair tool is life-changing. In just a few minutes, you can give yourself a professional blowout at home -- no frizzy mess, lots of volume! REGULARLY $59.99 $41.99 at Amazon

All-New Echo (4th Gen, 2020 Release) Amazon Amazon All-New Echo (4th Gen, 2020 Release) Amazon First things first: Set the festive mood with holiday tunes. The brand-new Amazon Echo will pipe the perfect playlist throughout the kitchen (and beyond) -- just say, "Alexa, play Christmas music." This hands-free device is extremely handy when you're covered in batter. REGULARLY $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

The department store is now offering $7 expedited shipping for orders placed by 12 p.m. ET on December 20 for orders to arrive by Christmas. Nordstrom always offers free standard shipping for all orders that take 3-8 business days to arrive. They also have expedited shipping available -- $12 for two business days and $20 for next business day when order is placed before 12 p.m. ET. Same-day shipping is available in the New York City area for $20 when ordered by 4 p.m.

Shop Our Sale Picks:

Freda Bootie Treasure & Bond Nordstrom Freda Bootie Treasure & Bond Sleek and versatile, these block-heel booties from Treasure & Bond are a wardrobe essential. REGULARLY $99.95 $59.90 at Nordstrom

Standard Backpack Topo Designs Nordstrom Standard Backpack Topo Designs Save 40% on this durable color-blocked Topo Designs backpack, featuring a laptop sleeve, adjustable water bottle pocket, key clip and padded back. REGULARLY $99 $59.40 at Nordstrom

Tufted Lattice Duvet Cover & Sham Set BP. Nordstrom Tufted Lattice Duvet Cover & Sham Set BP. This chic BP. bedding set comes with a duvet cover and two standard shams. REGULARLY $109 AND UP $26.97 and up at Nordstrom

For 2-day delivery order by Dec. 19 at 2 p.m., local time of delivery address. For next-day delivery order by Dec. 21 at 2 p.m., local time of delivery address. For express delivery order by Dec. 24 1 p.m. local time. There is a $35 order minimum for all delivery options, unless you're a Walmart+ member. Restrictions and fees may apply.

Shop Our Sale Picks:

IQ Robot Vacuum R100, Wi-Fi Connected, Home Mapping (RV1000) Shark Walmart IQ Robot Vacuum R100, Wi-Fi Connected, Home Mapping (RV1000) Shark Never lift a heavy vacuum cleaner again with the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum that self-cleans each room row by row at the push of a button. Schedule cleanings with the Shark Clean app or Amazon Alexa. REGULARLY $394 $199 at Walmart

Frozen - Disney Frozen II Karaoke with Snowflake Projector and Microphone (cd+g) KIDdesigns Walmart Frozen - Disney Frozen II Karaoke with Snowflake Projector and Microphone (cd+g) KIDdesigns Your little one will freak out over this Frozen II karaoke machine. It has Bluetooth connectivity, built-in vocal effects, LED lighting projector and wired microphone. As long as you're cool with non-stop singing of "Into the Unknown" and "Let It Go," you're sure to win best parent of the year with this gift. REGULARLY $79.97 $39.88 at Walmart

3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer Farberware Walmart 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer Farberware If you don't have an air fryer yet, this is the time to scoop up the versatile meal maker. This Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer fries to crisp golden perfection without using an abundance of oil. Plus, it grills, bakes, broils, warms and toasts. REGULARLY $99 $49.88 at Walmart

Target offers free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more and express shipping is available for pre-order items only, delivered within one business day after the item has been shipped and picked up by the delivery carrier. Same-day delivery is available for select products from your local Target store via contactless delivery by Shipt.

Shop Our Sale Picks:

Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Iron/Purple Dyson Target Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Iron/Purple Dyson Have you been eyeing a Dyson vacuum this year? Save $100 on the the Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum. This advanced cleaner self-adjusts between floor types with powerful suctioning for the ultimate clean. The wand and hose release in one easy smooth action without fuss. REGULARLY $499.99 $399.99 at Target

K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Keurig Target K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Keurig This slim, compact Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker will fit in the smallest of kitchen spaces to make café-quality cups. Available in four fun colors. REGULARLY $89.99 $59.99 at Target

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless In-Ear Earphones Beats Target Powerbeats Pro True Wireless In-Ear Earphones Beats These Beats Powerbeats in-ear earphones are completely wireless and pumps out 9 hours of audio. Its sweat and water-resistant design is great for workouts. REGULARLY $249.99 $159.99 at Target

For those who use the Macy's credit card, shoppers receive free standard shipping with no purchase minimum. For everyone else, receive free standard shipping with $25 purchase. For premium shipping and express shipping, order by Dec. 18 (before 12 p.m. ET for express). For same-day delivery, place an order of $25 or more by 3 p.m. for $5. For Alaska and Hawaii, order by Dec. 14 for standard shipping and Dec. 15 for express shipping.

Shop Our Sale Picks:

Create Delicious Aluminum Nonstick 13-Pc. Cookware Set Rachael Ray Macy's Create Delicious Aluminum Nonstick 13-Pc. Cookware Set Rachael Ray Gift this gorgeous burgundy shimmer 13-piece cookware set from Rachael Ray. REGULARLY $239.99 $118.99 w/ code GIVE at Macy's

Faux Fur Throw, Created for Macy's Martha Stewart Collection Macy's Faux Fur Throw, Created for Macy's Martha Stewart Collection A super soft, snuggly throw is always a good holiday gift idea. We love this chic faux fur design from Martha Stewart Collection. REGULARLY $130 $38.99 at Macy's

The beauty retailer has laid out the dates for last days to order with arrival by Dec. 24. Standard 1-3 day shipping is free on orders of $50 and over (otherwise, it's $6.50). Two-business day shipping is $10.95 and 1-business day shipping is $16.95. Order by Dec. 17 at 6 a.m. PT for standard shipping, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. PT for 2-day and Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. PT for 1-day.

Shop Our Sale Picks:

Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set: Holo'Daze Edition Fenty Beauty Sephora Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set: Holo'Daze Edition Fenty Beauty This Fenty Beauty set of four mini Gloss Bomb lip glosses in new holiday shades are a great stocking stuffer ($46 value). REGULARLY $36 $25.50 at Sephora

The Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash Philosophy Sephora The Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash Philosophy Stock up on the Philosophy The Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash for only $15. REGULARLY $29 $15 at Sephora

In-Store and Curbside Pickup

Nordstrom

Enter your zip code on the product or category page to see if an item is available for in-store or curbside pickup (they'll bring your order out and place it in your car's trunk) at the nearest store that same day or the next day. All pickup orders come with a free gift message, DIY gift kit, Nordstrom box packaging or signature gift wrap of your choice.

Select "Pickup" to add the item to bag and check out when you're ready. You'll receive a confirmation email with instructions and pickup details. Your order will be held for seven days.

Have your order shipped to the store by selecting "Shop to a Nordstrom Store" at checkout.

Walmart

Same-day and curbside pickup options. On the product page, select "Show delivery & pickup options" and enter your zip code to see if it's available for pickup at the nearest Walmart location. Average wait time ranges from three to seven days, but select eligible products can be ready for pickup as soon as the same day.

Once you purchase online, you'll receive a confirmation email with the details. Associates will be outside the store to direct you to the pickup area and load the items into your car.

For in-store pickup order by Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. local time to pick up on Dec. 24. Curbside pickup orders can be picked up through Dec. 24. Orders delivered from store can be delivered through Dec. 24.

Target

On the product page, choose the nearest Target store and select "Pick it up" for in-store pickup. Check out when you're ready and your order will be available to pick up within four hours.

If you prefer contact-less drive-up pickup, shop "Drive Up Items" in the Target app and they will let you know when it's ready for you to pick up and park in the designated spot. An associate will drop off the items in your car.

Macy's

Choose "Pick Up" at checkout and Macy's will send a confirmation email when the order is ready for pickup within two hours if it's ordered before 6 p.m. local time. Choose whether you'd like to pick up in-store or curbside.

Sephora

Reserve items online and pick up in-store. On the product page, select "Reserve & Pick Up" to see availability at the nearest Sephora store. Add to basket to see reservations details. Sephora will send you an email notification to let you know when it's ready for you to pick up and pay at the store. Look for the "Online Order Pickup" signs when you're inside.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals on Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your List

Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Require Shipping

The Best Gifts for Mom: Here's What to Shop This Holiday Season

The Best White Elephant Gifts

Best Holiday Gifts For Dad

Best Holiday Gifts Under $30

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

Walmart Holiday Deals 2020: Shop the 77 Best Sales We've Found

The Best Camping Gear Gifts: Tents, Coolers, Backpacks and More

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Best PJ Sets for Holiday Gifts and Lounging