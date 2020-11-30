Shopping

Best Buy Flash Sale: 2 Hours to Shop Apple Products on Sale & 1000s of Cyber Monday Deals

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
best buy apple sale
Best Buy

Best Buy is having a flash sale for Cyber Monday you don't want to miss! The electronics retailer is offering big deals on select Apple products for two hours only! The sale ends on Nov. 30 at 2p.m. CT. 

The Apple 2-Hour Flash Sale lets customers save up to $600 on the MacBook Pro, iPad Air, AirPods, iPhone SE, Apple Watch Series 6, HomePod and Beats earphones and headphones. 

Plus, Best Buy has thousands of Cyber Monday deals across categories of TVs, laptops, computers, tablets, video games, major appliances, speakers and so much more from Samsung, Microsoft, Amazon, HP, Ring, iRobot, Skullcandy and Canon.

Check out additional Cyber Monday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday giftsbirthday presentsgifts for teensstocking stufferssecret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a co-worker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from AmazonMacy'sSephoraNordstromNordstrom RackEtsyWalmartShopbopTargetWayfairUlta BeautyKohl'sZulilyVitamixFenty BeautyDraper James and other major retailers.

Shop the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale and shop ET Style's top picks below. 

MacBook Pro - 13" Display with Touch Bar - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - 1TB SSD - Space Gray
Apple
apple MacBook Pro - 13" Display with Touch Bar - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - 1TB SSD - Space Gray
Best Buy
MacBook Pro - 13" Display with Touch Bar - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - 1TB SSD - Space Gray
Apple
Save $600 on the Apple MacBook Pro 13" Display with Touch Bar. 
REGULARLY $2,299.99
AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) - White
Apple
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) - White
Best Buy
AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) - White
Apple
The latest model of the Apple AirPods with Charging Case is under $100 for a limited time. 
REGULARLY $159.99
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band - Gold
Apple
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band - Gold
Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band - Gold
Apple
Save $70 on select Apple Watch models. 
REGULARLY $399
Solo Pro More Matte Collection Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - Red
Beats by Dr. Dre
Beats by Dr. Dre - Solo Pro More Matte Collection Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - Red
Best Buy
Solo Pro More Matte Collection Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - Red
Beats by Dr. Dre
Save $145 on these Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones. 
REGULARLY $299.99
50" Class NU6900 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung
Samsung - 50" Class NU6900 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
50" Class NU6900 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung
Save $50 on this Samsung TV with 4K UHD resolution and 50" screen.
REGULARLY $349.99
Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal (2 pack)
Amazon
Amazon - Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal (2 pack)
Best Buy
Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal (2 pack)
Amazon
Take $50 off this set of two Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers. 
REGULARLY $99.98
Video Doorbell 3 - Satin Nickel
Ring
Ring - Video Doorbell 3 - Satin Nickel
Best Buy
Video Doorbell 3 - Satin Nickel
Ring
Get the Ring Video Doorbell 3 for under $140. 
REGULARLY $199.99
EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Video Two Lens Kit with EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm Lenses
Canon
Canon - EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Video Two Lens Kit with EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm Lenses
Best Buy
EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Video Two Lens Kit with EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm Lenses
Canon
Gift this Canon EOS Rebel T7 camera and lens kit for under $500. 
REGULARLY $599.99
8qt Digital Multi Cooker - Stainless Steel
Insignia
Insignia multi cooker
Best Buy
8qt Digital Multi Cooker - Stainless Steel
Insignia
Calling busy cooks! The Insignia multitasking pressure cooker is only $39.99 right now, only at Best Buy.
REGULARLY $119.99

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Deals at Target's Cyber Monday 2020 Sale

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals From Amazon, Walmart, Macy's & More

Best Amazon Device Deals for Cyber Monday: Kindle, Echo, Ring & More

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals for the Home at Amazon

Holiday Gifts for Men from Lululemon, Coach, Herschel, Madewell & More

Lululemon Black Friday 2020: Take 30% Off These Leggings

Macy's Black Friday 2020: Take Up to 80% Off Jewelry

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Marc Jacobs

The Best Black Friday 2020 Nordstrom Rack Deals

Fenty Beauty Black Friday Deals Are Here! Take 30% Off Everything

Wayfair Black Friday 2020: Up to 80% Off Furniture, Appliances & More

 