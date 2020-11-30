Best Buy is having a flash sale for Cyber Monday you don't want to miss! The electronics retailer is offering big deals on select Apple products for two hours only! The sale ends on Nov. 30 at 2p.m. CT.

The Apple 2-Hour Flash Sale lets customers save up to $600 on the MacBook Pro, iPad Air, AirPods, iPhone SE, Apple Watch Series 6, HomePod and Beats earphones and headphones.

Plus, Best Buy has thousands of Cyber Monday deals across categories of TVs, laptops, computers, tablets, video games, major appliances, speakers and so much more from Samsung, Microsoft, Amazon, HP, Ring, iRobot, Skullcandy and Canon.

Check out additional Cyber Monday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a co-worker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Vitamix, Fenty Beauty, Draper James and other major retailers.

Shop the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale and shop ET Style's top picks below.

AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) - White Apple Best Buy AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) - White Apple The latest model of the Apple AirPods with Charging Case is under $100 for a limited time. REGULARLY $159.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Video Doorbell 3 - Satin Nickel Ring Best Buy Video Doorbell 3 - Satin Nickel Ring Get the Ring Video Doorbell 3 for under $140. REGULARLY $199.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

8qt Digital Multi Cooker - Stainless Steel Insignia Best Buy 8qt Digital Multi Cooker - Stainless Steel Insignia Calling busy cooks! The Insignia multitasking pressure cooker is only $39.99 right now, only at Best Buy. REGULARLY $119.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

