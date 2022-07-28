Keep your friends close and your favorite dreamboat, South Korean boy band even closer. BTS has once again teamed up with Casetify to launch their fifth collection of tech accessories, "Permission to Dance," that will allow K-pop fans and smartphone users alike (especially the newly minted iPhone 13 ones) to showcase their love for the chart-topping boy band wherever they go.

BTS is known for dominating the music charts — the group's second English-language single, "Butter," prevailed not only as Billboard's 2021 "Song of the Summer," but the group's follow-up single, "Permission to Dance," knocked "Butter" off the top spot making the song BTS' fifth number-one hit on the Billboard chart.

To celebrate the success of the band's chart-topping single, the group has released the BTS x Casetify "Permission to Dance" collaboration -- which includes a full collection of tech accessories like iPhone cases, AirPod accessories, wireless chargers and iPad cases, all dressed in designs inspired by the group's hit song and music video.

Between watch bands and MacBook cases, to chargers and phone cases and yes, even some accessories depicting all of the band's seven members, this collection truly has something for everyone

The BTS x Casetify "Permission to Dance" collaboration is now available today on Casetify — shop products from the collection below.

Phone Charm Casetify Phone Charm Celebrate your love for BTS any time of the day with this bright phone charm. $55 Buy Now

PTD Photo Case Casetify PTD Photo Case BTS fans will love the way this phone case pays homage to the iconic music video. Plus, you can slip in a personal photo to make it your own. $65 Buy Now

Balloon Case Casetify Balloon Case This phone case is made unique by the fun floating balloon that is inspired by the K-pop band's hit song. $60 Buy Now

