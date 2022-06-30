It’s been 30 years since Usagi first appeared on screens around the world. From the toughest battles to falling-outs with friends, Sailor Moon has been through and conquered it all. But Sailor Moon and the rest of the Sailor Scouts are prepping for a new feat — a limited-edition Casetify collection that just launched on Usagi's birthday today, June 30.

In honor of Usagi's birthday, the Casetify x Sailor Moon collab officially debuted today. The celestial collaboration lets Moonies choose protective phone cases that feature some of their favorite Sailor Scouts (as well as Tuxedo Mask), along with a limited-edition 3D printed Luna Airpods case, Sailor Moon beaded wristlet, Nintendo Switch case, Apple Watch band and even a water bottle.

Shop the Sailor Moon Collab Now

Casetify has Sailor Moon-themed cases for the iPhone X and all the newer iPhone models, Samsung Galaxy S22/+/Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra and the Google Pixel 6/Pro. The power of friendship is a unifying theme for the Sailor Moon series, manga and this collaboration, so you can easily treat yourself and your friends to the many protective and pretty device cases.

Everyone’s favorite crybaby has come a long way since she first met a strange talking cat named Luna, and she and her fellow Sailor Guardians have a big year ahead of them. If you're like us, you're already stocking up on tissues to cry through the upcoming two-part Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos movie in 2023. And the Sailor Moon x Casetify Collection is just another way for us Moonies to celebrate the power of friendship during the 30th anniversary of the original Sailor Moon show.

Celebrate Usagi's birthday (and your fandom), and pick your favorite Sailor Guardian to protect your phone, Apple Watch and Nintendo Switch console from the Sailor Moon x Casetify Collection below.

Catch Phrase Sailor Moon Case Casetify Catch Phrase Sailor Moon Case One of Usagi's signature phrases, "In the name of the Moon, I'll punish you," will surely ward off anyone who tries to read your texts when you aren't around. Now that you've picked your favorite phone case, you just have to choose between the frosted clear or clear pink version of the case. $65 Buy Now

Tuxedo Mask Stickermania Case Casetify Tuxedo Mask Stickermania Case It doesn't matter what incarnation you take on, you love the notable masked hero (and the even more noteworthy rose-slinging gallant in distress). So, why not carry Mamoru around where ever you and your phone go? $65 Buy Now

Catch Phrase Sailor Mars Case Casetify Catch Phrase Sailor Mars Case Already picked out the perfect phone case for your Samsung, Google or Apple device? Then, you might want to grab this Sailor Mars case for your fiery friend to celebrate the power of friendship. $60 Buy Now

Sailor Moon Stickermania Case Casetify Sailor Moon Stickermania Case This translucent Sailor Moon-themed stickermania case amps up your 90s nostalgia. Thanks to the spiral heart moon rod, the cosmic heart compact mirror and more of Usagi's celestial items, you can celebrate your fandom with this faux-sticker case. $65 Buy Now

Sailor Guardians Case Casetify Sailor Guardians Case Can't choose just one Sailor Scout to protect your phone? Check out the Sailor Guardians Case that features Usagi, Ami, Rei, Minako and Makoto. $60 Buy Now

Sailor Moon Apple Watch Band Casetify Sailor Moon Apple Watch Band The Casetify Sailor Moon Apple Watch Band is a great way to revamp your Apple watch and showcase your favorite fandom. After all, how else are you going to meet fellow Moonies in public? $52 Buy Now

