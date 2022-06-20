The Discover Samsung Summer Sale event officially kicked off today, June 20, and Samsung is offering huge deals on Galaxy phones as well as the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. The seasonal sale is your best opportunity to score major savings on high-performance phone options, especially when you trade in older devices.

Now through June 26, new deals are being announced at Samsung each day. Samsung officially released the new Galaxy S22 lineup, which is included in the limited time deals. You can get up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit with your Galaxy S22 Ultra, bringing the price down to $200. With no trade-in required, you can also save $50 on the Galaxy S22, or save $100 on the S22 Plus. However, if you do have a device you're looking to trade in, get the Samsung Galaxy S22 for as low as $100 right now.

Ahead, check out the best Discover Samsung summer deals on smartphone offers and find one that fits right into your budget.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Get $150 off the 1TB Galaxy S22 Ultra and save up to $1,000 with enhanced trade-in credit. The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. $1,200 $200 Buy Now

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. With $700 in enhanced trade-in credit and free memory upgrade, you can splurge on your next phone upgrade. $1,050 $300 Buy Now

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. During the Discover Samsung Sale, you can get up to $700 enhanced trade-in credit with eligible devices. $850 $100 Buy Now

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G The world's first water-resistant foldable phone with an uninterrupted view. So much more than a phone, this compact yet powerful tablet helps bring your workspace anywhere. You will also get a free Galaxy Watch 4 and up to $1,200 enhanced trade-in credit on regular and cracked screens. $2,090 $600 Buy Now

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G A foldable smartphone for hands-free pics and video calls. Complete your look with statement-making color choices of Lavender, Phantom Black, or Cream. Right now, you'll get free Galaxy Buds Live to pair with your new phone. $1,150 $200 Buy Now

Samsung's limited time offers also include up to $550 in enhanced trade-in credit on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. This offer is available on both storage capacities and all color options, including Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was released on January 7, 2022 as a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S21 while keeping the same powerful Snapdragon 888 processor.

Samsung also recently announced the Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by a brand-new processor, coupled with Galaxy’s signature AI camera and two-day battery life. Galaxy A53 5G’s new quad-camera system features improved Night mode and enhanced Portrait mode that takes crisp and steady shots every time — even in low lighting. If you purchase a Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung will include a free pair of Galaxy Buds2 or Buds Live wireless earbuds.

Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Buy a new Galaxy A53 5G and get free Galaxy Buds2 or Buds Live, plus up to $100 trade-in credit. $400 $300 Buy Now

There's currently an abundance of high-performance tech out there, but that doesn't always mean the ideal quality of a new TV, appliance, or smartphone has to come at a steep price. From the new Galaxy phones to 4K TVs, Samsung's major savings include up to $4,000 off Samsung QLED 8K TVs and $1,100 off a smart washer and dryer set. The Samsung Discover Summer event is your chance to access the best offers and to make it easier, we rounded up the sale highlights below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deals

Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The tablet that’s made for multitaskers on the go, Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. $700 $150 Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ This tablet's Wi-Fi 6E is the fastest Wi-Fi around. The Tab S8+ also records videos in super-clear 4K with an ultra-wide camera. The large 12.4” sAMOLED screen delivers display like never before with an incredible 8K resolution. If you have an eligible trade-in, you can get a great discount ahead of Father's Day, plus $100 in Samsung Credit. $900 $300 Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Your movies and content come to life in vivid detail like never before on the expansive 14.6"s AMOLED screen. Now you have the power to game or edit videos in ultra-smooth clarity, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. Currently, you can get up to $675 in enhanced trade-in credit, free Galaxy Buds Pro, and $100 in Samsung Credit. $1,300 $425 Buy Now

Samsung TV deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Get the most out of your audio experience with studio-quality sound and active noise cancellation. You get $50 off instantly, as well as an additional discount with an eligible trade-in. $200 $100 Buy Now

Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Sound made for your ears, these earbuds are designed to create a soundscape that harmoniously amplifies sound while canceling unwanted background noise. Get $50 off instantly, along with an extra $50 in enhanced trade-in credit. $150 $100 Buy Now

Galaxy Buds2 Samsung Galaxy Buds2 With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you. This Samsung Father's Day promo gives you $40 off instantly, along with $50 in enhanced trade-in credit. $150 $60 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Book and Chromebook deals

Galaxy Book Pro 360 Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Samsung takes thin-and-light laptops to a whole new level with one of the sleekest convertible notebooks out there. With an eligible Android trade-in, you can grab this versatile laptop at a discount. $1,500 $1,310 Buy Now

Galaxy Book Go Samsung Galaxy Book Go Powerful yet quiet, the Galaxy Book Go runs without a fan for a lightweight device that stays charged for up to 18 hours. If you have an eligible Android device to trade in, you can get a discount on the Galaxy Book Go along with $190 of Samsung Instant Credit. $800 $610 Buy Now

Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha The gorgeous QLED touchscreen lets you browse and stream your favorite movies or shows with cinematic clarity. Like many of Samsung's Father's Day deals, you can grab the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha on sale when you trade in a mobile phone, tablet or laptop. $1,050 $860 Buy Now

Galaxy Chromebook Go 14" Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go 14" With its all-new slim design, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is Samsung's lightest Chromebook yet. With up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, you can get a lot of work done with this Chromebook Go. $350 $250 Buy Now

Galaxy Chromebook2 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 Get lost in every image with the world’s first jaw-dropping QLED Galaxy Chromebook 2. Pick between two different colorways, trade in an older device and save on this new Galaxy Chromebook 2. $550 $200 Buy Now

Galaxy Book Odyssey Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey Whether you're looking for a great gaming experience or just some mobility, this computer has you covered with jaw-dropping graphics. Get $190 off in instant credit, as well as a discount when you trade in an eligible device. $1,400 $1,210 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Samsung Summer Sale: The Best Daily Deals to Shop Today

Samsung Summer Sale: The Biggest and Best Deals to Shop This Week

Save $900 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set

The Best Washer & Dryer Deals Right Now: Save Up to $1,100 at Samsung

Xbox Game Pass Is Coming to Samsung: Save on a 3-Month Membership Now

The Best Mattress Sales to Shop Right Now: Casper, Allswell and More

Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022

15 Biggest Video Games Releasing in Summer 2022