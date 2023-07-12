With summer and Amazon Prime Day 2023 officially underway, now's the time to restock your shelves with your favorite beauty essentials and try out some new products at a discount. This year's Prime Day deals are majorly marking down must-have skincare — including huge sales on anti-aging products. Top brands such as NuFace, Kate Somerville, Laneige, Sunday Riley and more are offering massive discounts on their best-selling skincare.

The annual shopping event ends today, July 12, which means now is the time to secure deals on anti-aging skincare with antioxidants and moisturizing properties. While the best anti-aging product on the market is sunscreen, we also love ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and retinol for promoting plumpness and a smoother skin texture. From Sunday Riley's celeb-approved Good Genes serum to 50% off an ultra-luxurious SPF made with white truffle, we've pulled together the best Amazon Prime Day skincare deals to shop right now.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Below, find NuFace facial toning devices on sale along with anti-aging moisturizers from L'Oreal Paris and more with Prime Day pricing to keep your skin looking radiant and youthful.

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit Amazon NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit The NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and the hydrating primer gel to contour, tone and firm skin instantly and over time. $350 $245 Shop Now

