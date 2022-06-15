Amazon Prime Day 2022 is nearly here, but the early Prime Day deals are already starting to trickle in. If you've been looking for a new pair of headphones, don't walk because you'll want to run to your tablet, phone or computer and check out Amazon's latest deal on the Beats Fit Pro. Currently, you can bundle the Beats Fit Pro earbuds with a $25 Amazon Gift Card and get the gift card for free.

Beats Fit Pro earbuds typically cost $200, but this deal gives you a free Amazon gift card that you can use when Prime Day officially kicks off or any other time you want. Amazon is offering the wireless headphones in black, white, Sage Grey and Stone Purple. The Beats Fit Pro also come with three ear tip options, so you can find the perfect fit for your workouts, travels, and daily phone calls.

These earbuds are compatible with Apple and Android devices and give you up to 6 hours of listening time. And thanks to the Apple H1 chip enhancement, it's super easy to connect these earbuds to your iPhone or iPad. One Amazon reviewer states, "Battery life is superb and set up was pretty easy. Just place them next to your iPhone and boom! Connect."

The Beats Fit Pro Earbuds also come with a charging case, which gives you up to 24 hours of charge time — and it makes these earbuds a reliable travel companion for all of your summer vacation plans. You can start tailoring your music or podcast-listening experience with Active Noise Cancelling options that keep ambient sound from interrupting your tunes. Otherwise, Transparent mode can help you stay aware of outside sounds, like when your coworker is trying to get your attention.

Don't forget to check out our guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 and all the best early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop now.

