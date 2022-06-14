Summer's here with plenty more time to relax after long days with loved ones. Even if your living space is small, you can still maximize your comfort with a recliner or reclining couch. Not only are these furniture pieces ultra comfortable, but they also fit more easily into small spaces than a full-size sofa.

Whether you're looking forward to hosting parties with friends or curling up with the family for a much-needed movie night, now's a great time to shop the best recliners and reclining couches from Wayfair and Amazon. With a wide range of styles and price tags, plus both manual and electric reclining options, there's a great option for everyone on this list.

Ahead, check out the best recliners and reclining couches for all budgets and maximum comfort.

Teasley Wide Faux Leather Manual Standard Recliner Wayfair Teasley Wide Faux Leather Manual Standard Recliner This faux-leather, pushback recliner by AllModern comes in four colors. Wayfair reviewers love this recliner, rating it 4.7 stars. "It's almost hard to tell it's not leather," a Wayfair verified buyer says. "I didn't want to spend at least twice that for a leather chair that might look a little better, but would make me really upset when my dog jumped up on it and scratched it. In fact, she has already jumped on it and the scratch didn't show." $1,110 $640 Buy Now

Hemingway Swivel Reclining Glider Wayfair Hemingway Swivel Reclining Glider This swivel reclining glider is designed for nurseries -- its gliding motion helps lull babies to sleep. But this comfy chair, available in three colors, works great in any room. "Bought this for my son's nursery and have since recommended it for many friends," a reviewer says. "Its sturdy, with good support, and the fabric has weathered a lot of use. Very comfortable to sleep in." $500 Buy Now

Monge Round Arm Reclining Sofa Wayfair Monge Round Arm Reclining Sofa This 4.7-star-rated gray reclining sofa seats three and has a push-button control. Each arm has an LED-illuminated cupholder and storage compartment. Its center seat folds out into a console with reading lights, a power station, a wireless charger and two additional cupholders. $2,307 $2,100 Buy Now

