The Comfiest Recliners and Reclining Sofas From Wayfair and Amazon for Every Budget

By Carolin Lehmann‍
Summer's here with plenty more time to relax after long days with loved ones. Even if your living space is small, you can still maximize your comfort with a recliner or reclining couch. Not only are these furniture pieces ultra comfortable, but they also fit more easily into small spaces than a full-size sofa.

Whether you're looking forward to hosting parties with friends or curling up with the family for a much-needed movie night, now's a great time to shop the best recliners and reclining couches from Wayfair and Amazon. With a wide range of styles and price tags, plus both manual and electric reclining options, there's a great option for everyone on this list.

Ahead, check out the best recliners and reclining couches for all budgets and maximum comfort. 

Teasley Wide Faux Leather Manual Standard Recliner
Teasley wide faux leather manual standard recliner
Wayfair
Teasley Wide Faux Leather Manual Standard Recliner

This faux-leather, pushback recliner by AllModern comes in four colors. Wayfair reviewers love this recliner, rating it 4.7 stars.

"It's almost hard to tell it's not leather," a Wayfair verified buyer says. "I didn't want to spend at least twice that for a leather chair that might look a little better, but would make me really upset when my dog jumped up on it and scratched it. In fact, she has already jumped on it and the scratch didn't show."

$1,110$640
Frary Wide Manual Standard Recliner
Frary wide manual standard recliner
Wayfair
Frary Wide Manual Standard Recliner

This manual recliner embraces midcentury style. It has two reclining positions and its gray upholstery is stain-resistant. 

$650$620
Smug Massage Recliner Chair
Massage Recliner Chair
Amazon
Smug Massage Recliner Chair

This faux leather chair not only reclines, but also gives you a massage. It offers eight massage options while still looking sleek. It reclines manually.

$280$252
Hemingway Swivel Reclining Glider
Hemingway swivel reclining glider
Wayfair
Hemingway Swivel Reclining Glider

This swivel reclining glider is designed for nurseries -- its gliding motion helps lull babies to sleep. But this comfy chair, available in three colors, works great in any room.

"Bought this for my son's nursery and have since recommended it for many friends," a reviewer says. "Its sturdy, with good support, and the fabric has weathered a lot of use. Very comfortable to sleep in."

$500
Signature Design by Ashley Two-Seat Reclining Sofa
Signature Design by Ashley two-seat reclining sofa
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Two-Seat Reclining Sofa

Cozy up on this two-seat reclining sofa that comes in manual and electric options. Choose from two colors in its microfiber upholstery.

$1,000$809
Mcombo Swiveling Recliner Chair with Wrapped Wood Base and Matching Ottoman
Mcombo Swiveling Recliner Chair with Wrapped Wood Base and Matching Ottoman Footrest
Amazon
Mcombo Swiveling Recliner Chair with Wrapped Wood Base and Matching Ottoman

The uniquely designed recliner features a ball-bearing swivel base that makes 360 degree adjustments effortless. A high-quality woodbase and sturdy design offer stability while the independent headrest padding gives you support for your neck.

$390
Monge Round Arm Reclining Sofa
Monge round arm reclining sofa
Wayfair
Monge Round Arm Reclining Sofa

This 4.7-star-rated gray reclining sofa seats three and has a push-button control. Each arm has an LED-illuminated cupholder and storage compartment. Its center seat folds out into a console with reading lights, a power station, a wireless charger and two additional cupholders.

$2,307$2,100
Braelyn Wide Manual Pushback Club Recliner
Braelyn wide manual pushback club recliner
Wayfair
Braelyn Wide Manual Pushback Club Recliner

This 31-inch pushback recliner has midcentury-inspired legs and comes in three colors. It features button tufting and pushes back to two positions. Wayfair reviewers rate it 4.4 stars.

$560

