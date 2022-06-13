When it comes to perfect Father's Day gifts, you really can't go wrong with gifting your dad a new piece of tech — especially if it's from Samsung. To celebrate Father's Day, Samsung is hosting a major sale right now with can't-miss deals across its most popular products.

Whether you're looking to invest in a new Galaxy S22 smartphone for your dad or are hoping for something a bit more splurge-worthy like a practical washer or the 2022 Frame TV, you'll be able to shop the hottest technology on the market — and score some major savings just in time for Father's Day, now through June 20.

Below, check out the best deals from Samsung's Father's Day sale. Plus, save $120 on Samsung's new Neo QLED 4K TV, and check out Samsung's portable Freestyle projector for easy outdoor entertainment this summer.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Just in time for Father's Day, shoppers can take $125 off the S22 instantly, and enjoy up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in. $200 $75 Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Transform your dad's home office space with the help of the Galaxy Tab S8 — plus, in honor of Father's Day, get $120 off, a $550 instant Samsung credit and 50% off the Book Cover Keypad, too. $400 $80 Buy Now

Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 For a limited time, enjoy $30 instant savings on Bluetooth and $50 instant savings on LTE. $250 $220 Buy Now

55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV Samsung 55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring Hopper's "Early Sunday Morning" or jamming along with Carrie Underwood's latest single, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. $1,500 $1,400 Buy Now

Samsung Freestyle Projector Samsung Samsung Freestyle Projector The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor uses, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps and already includes Alexa and Bixby support, which makes setting up an outdoor movie night even easier. $900 $800 Buy Now

