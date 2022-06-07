Samsung has released a ton of stunning 4K TV displays over the years — from TVs equipped to take on the outdoors to TVs that also moonlight as works of art like The Frame. Now, Samsung has officially added its flagship QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV to its lineup of impressive televisions, and you can even snag it at a discount (for a limited time).

Samsung officially launched its newest flagship TV on June 6, and it's already garnering a lot of praise and awards from the gaming and tech community. The QN95B won the T3 Awards 2022 for Best Gaming TV and for Best TV. Accolades aside, the Samsung QN95B 4K QLED TV has a plethora of features that would make any tech nerd giddy — take it from a fellow nerd.

If you're ready to upgrade your gaming experience without needing to rebuild your PC setup, you might want to consider Samsung's newly released QN95B 4K TV to pair with your favorite console. With its Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro technology and 4K up to 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung's new flagship model is able to create clear images and keep up with the fast-paced action scenes in your favorite movie or video game. Using AI-based formulas and a Neural Quantum Processor 4K, this Samsung TV is constantly upscaling every scene to make your entertainment experience a bit better.

Of course, the Samsung QN95B 4K QLED TV still has a ton of customer-favorite features, such as 3D sound courtesy of Object Tracking Sound+. Find out more about the Samsung QN95B 4K TV, and shop the new release. Also, don't forget to check out Samsung's Memorial Day Sale before it ends on Wednesday, June 8.

