16 Best College Graduation Gifts Grads Will Actually Use

Graduation season is underway. If you have a friend or relative graduating college this year, finding the perfect gift for them is a daunting task. To help you get some college graduation gift ideas and to help the grad in your life leave the dorms, ET has gathered 15 great graduation gifts for college grad.

Any college graduate embarking on a new, exciting chapter would love a gift that helps make their life easier and help them unwind after a long day at work — or relax after a long day of job searching.

That's why we've put together a list of useful gift ideas any recent college grad would be lucky to get. Whether you're shopping for a coffee lover or someone who needs some help in the kitchen, we have something for everyone.

Keep scrolling to shop the 15 best college graduation gifts that any grad will use.

Koios Air Purifier Amazon Koios Air Purifier This air purifier will help your college grad clean the air at their new place from odor, pet dander, smoke, dust mites and pollen. $100 $90 Buy Now

Our Place Always Pan Our Place Our Place Always Pan Every recent grad needs some versatile cookware, and there aren't many pans more versatile than Our Place's Always Pan. After all, this best-selling pan does the work of 8 different traditional cookware pieces. $145 Buy Now

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker Every recent graduate needs to stay caffeinated. The Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Makers allows recent grads to customize their brew. This programmable coffee maker can make your morning java as strong or as weak as you like. $200 $159 Buy Now

Away Travel The Carry-On Away Travel Away Travel The Carry-On The Carry-On from Away Travel is an essential item for anyone, but especially so for graduates. From commutes to work, vacations, daycations and more, college graduates tend to travel a lot, so this suitcase will come in handy. $275 AND UP Buy Now

Blue Apron Gift Card Blue Apron Blue Apron Gift Card Post-grad life can be super hectic, which is why meal subscription services are such a relief to new college grads. Blue Apron helps cut down the time recent grads would spend at the grocery store, thinking of recipes and meal prep. Plus, Blue Apron has a wine-specific gift card. $70 AND UP Buy Now

Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm Amazon Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm Any kind of smart watch is a great way to keep track of your day. That's why the Apple Watch SE is a great gift to help Dads and Grads keep track of all their important meetings and beyond. $279 $249 Buy Now

Nordstrom Gift Card Nordstrom Nordstrom Gift Card Nordstrom has plenty of items to choose from — from appliances, home decor, clothes and a lot more. $5 AND UP Buy Now

