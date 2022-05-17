Build-A-Bear Has Thoughtful Graduation Gifts That Are Perfect for the Class of 2022
Spring is one of the year's busiest seasons. From graduations to wedding ceremonies, the season has no shortage of celebrations that require some seriously thoughtful gifting. And regardless of the occasion, Build-A-Bear is an excellent place to start for all of your spring and summer gift-giving needs.
If you're looking for a unique gift to celebrate the 2022 grad-to-be in your life, Build-A-Bear has a number of great gifting ideas through their curated spring shopping guides that are perfect for junior high, high school and even college graduates.
The iconic stuffed animal brand is known for its fun, in-person offerings. But make no mistake — Build-A-Bear has just as much of a digital shopping presence that's abundant with customizable gifts and other plush goodies, all of which can be delivered right to your door.
Ahead, shop our favorite graduation gifts from Build-A-Bear for the class of 2022.
Celebrate the graduate's big day in style with a Happy Hugs Teddy from Build-A-Bear! The plush stuffed animal even comes with a black graduation cap and gown, diploma and Class of 2022 sash.
Flower bouquets are temporary, but Bouquet Bears are forever. For a more unique gift, treat your loved one to a textured rose fur teddy bear.
Help the new grad spring into a new season of their life with this energetic, plush gift.
Lend to your voice and well-wishes to a more personalized gift with Build-A-Bear's celebratory Record Your Voice Pawlette Graduation Gift Set.
The force is strong with this adorable Build-A-Bear.
If the new grad means business, then they'll love this office-ready, stuffed pup animal.
If you're looking for a more expansive gift for the graduate, you can't go wrong with this sweet gift box — complete with a Build-A-Bear plus, gummies and more.
