The Best Phone, TV and Appliance Deals Still Available from Samsung's Memorial Day Sale

By ETonline Staff
Samsung Memorial Day Sale
Samsung

Memorial Day 2022 is over, but the Memorial Day deals are still in full force at Samsung with Black Friday-level savings on appliances, TVs, smartphones and more. Until Wednesday, June 8, Samsung is offering major discounts on new devices, washers and dryers, and the entire S22 lineup of smartphones. 

Standout deals include up to $4,000 off Samsung's 4K, 8K, and QLED TVs. If you're looking for a new refrigerator to replace your old one or a splurge-worthy 4K TV to wish Dad a very happy Father's Day, the Samsung Memorial Day Sale has plenty of exclusive offers across a number of categories.

Samsung is treating shoppers to $125 of instant Samsung Credit and up to $1000 enhanced Trade-in credit with the Galaxy S22 Ultra — plus a number of other can't-miss deals that include $90 off trendy products like the Galaxy Buds Live and up to $600 off the Tab S8 family of tablets.

Ahead, shop the best deals still available at Samsung's Memorial Day sale. 

Best Samsung Smartphone Deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Get $125 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra instantly, and up to $1,000 of enhanced trade-in credit on eligible trade-ins (including phones with cracked screens).

$1,200$200
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Score a $100 instant Samsung Credit with purchase on this Galaxy Z Flip3 5G — plus enjoy up to $800 on Enhanced Trade-in. 

$1,000$200
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Earn a $250 Instant Samsung Credit with a purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, plus up to $1,100 Enhanced Trade-in. 

$1,800$700

Best Audio and Watch Deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds2
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Headphones
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Buds2

If you need to upgrade your headphone situation, why not spoil yourself with the Samsung Galaxy Buds2?

$150$70
Galaxy Buds Live
Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung
Galaxy Buds Live

Grab these Samsung Galaxy Buds Lives for $90 off the original price. Plus, you can also save up to $40 when you recycle an audio device. 

$150$60
Galaxy Watch4
Samsung Galaxy Watch4
Samsung
Galaxy Watch4

It always feels great to save on a smartwatch that automatically tracks your workouts, ECG and sleep cycle. When you customize your own Galaxy Watch4 design, you can also get a Galaxy Watch Charging Dock for $10.

$250$220

Best Samsung TV Deals 

65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount. Having debuted on June 6, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight. 

$3,420$3,300
65” Class QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
65” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
65” Class QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Access high-quality, free 4K TV content all from within the comforts of your own home with Samsung's Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.

$5,000$3,000
Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)
Samsung 65” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)

If there's a deal worth shopping right now, it's this deal on Samsung's The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, which features $400 off the internet-loved Frame TV.

$2,000$1,600
65" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV
Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV

Elevate your summer viewing pleasures with this 65" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV.

$1,100$1,700
75" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

There are smart TVs — and then there's Samsung'ss 75" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, which features powerful AI upscaling provided by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K.

$3,500$2,200
85" Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung 65-inch Class QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
85" Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

The QN900A features multiple tiny LEDs, which add contrast and depth to the already high-quality 8K resolution. Meanwhile, the infinity screen makes this TV feel like a miniature version of a movie theater screen. 

$9,000$5,000
55" Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K smart TV
55" Samsung 'The Terrace' Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K smart TV
Samsung
55" Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K smart TV

The Terrace is a great TV option for watching your favorite games or movies indoors or outdoors. Since it's designed to be an outdoor television, you don't have to worry about any glare on the screen. Instead, you can sit back and enjoy the vivid QLED 4K picture. 

$3,620$3,500

Best Samsung Appliance Deals 

26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub
26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub
Samsung
26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.

$3,499$2,799
28 cu. ft. Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
28 cu. ft. Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
Samsung
28 cu. ft. Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

Samsung's Food Showcase provides easy access to on-the-go items while the FlexZone drawer is a flexible storage drawer with four different temperature settings and an adjustable Smart Divider to stay organized. There's also a built-in pitcher that automatically refills with filtered water. 

$3,699$2,499
Front Load Washer with OptiWash & CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry
Front Load Washer with OptiWash & CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry set
Samsung
Front Load Washer with OptiWash & CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry

Save $1,000 on Samsung's laundry duo with OptiWash, which automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent. 

$3,198$2,198
Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set
Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer
Samsung
Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set

Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.

$2,898$2,098
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+
Samsung
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+

Samsung's smart dishwasher has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. 

$1,099$849
Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Samsung
Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer

Tackle your next load of laundry with style (and ease) with the help of Samsung's Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer duo.

$2,698$1,998
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Samsung
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

Save $1,200 on this extra-large capacity Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with customizable door panels available in multiple colors and finishes. It features the Beverage Center with both a water dispenser and AutoFill Water Pitcher, plus a Dual Ice Maker with Ice Bites.

$4,099$2,899

