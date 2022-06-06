Memorial Day 2022 is over, but the Memorial Day deals are still in full force at Samsung with Black Friday-level savings on appliances, TVs, smartphones and more. Until Wednesday, June 8, Samsung is offering major discounts on new devices, washers and dryers, and the entire S22 lineup of smartphones.

Shop Samsung's Sale

Standout deals include up to $4,000 off Samsung's 4K, 8K, and QLED TVs. If you're looking for a new refrigerator to replace your old one or a splurge-worthy 4K TV to wish Dad a very happy Father's Day, the Samsung Memorial Day Sale has plenty of exclusive offers across a number of categories.

Samsung is treating shoppers to $125 of instant Samsung Credit and up to $1000 enhanced Trade-in credit with the Galaxy S22 Ultra — plus a number of other can't-miss deals that include $90 off trendy products like the Galaxy Buds Live and up to $600 off the Tab S8 family of tablets.

Ahead, shop the best deals still available at Samsung's Memorial Day sale.

Best Samsung Smartphone Deals

Best Audio and Watch Deals

Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Grab these Samsung Galaxy Buds Lives for $90 off the original price. Plus, you can also save up to $40 when you recycle an audio device. $150 $60 Buy Now

Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 It always feels great to save on a smartwatch that automatically tracks your workouts, ECG and sleep cycle. When you customize your own Galaxy Watch4 design, you can also get a Galaxy Watch Charging Dock for $10. $250 $220 Buy Now

Best Samsung TV Deals

Best Samsung Appliance Deals

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Save $1,200 on this extra-large capacity Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with customizable door panels available in multiple colors and finishes. It features the Beverage Center with both a water dispenser and AutoFill Water Pitcher, plus a Dual Ice Maker with Ice Bites. $4,099 $2,899 Buy Now

