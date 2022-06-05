Save $100 on Apple's 13-Inch MacBook Air With This Amazon Discount

You don't have to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2022 in July to save on an Apple MacBook Air — Amazon is offering huge savings on the Apple laptop right now. If you are looking to buy a new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro this June, you don’t have to pay full price.

With its super-speedy M1 Pro chip, Liquid Retina display, and excellent software, the MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops on the market. Whether you're a designer or content creator who needs to see your work in vivid display, a business pro who requires tons of memory storage, or an everyday user who just needs a device to comb the internet and shop the best deals on Amazon, take advantage of Amazon's selection of steep MacBook discounts.

From the ultra-lightweight and compact MacBook Air to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Apple MacBook deals on Amazon are ones you don't want to miss. Shop the best MacBook deals below and make sure to check out our complete round up of the best Apple deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Best MacBook Air Deal

2020 Apple MacBook Air, 256GB Apple 2020 Apple MacBook Air, 256GB The Apple MacBook Air is Apple's entry-level MacBook. It's a great option if you need a basic, day-to-day laptop. Boasting a 13.3-inch Retina display screen, and weighing 2.8 pounds, it's the lightest and most portable MacBook. It retains a premium feel, thanks to an aluminum body (available in silver or space gray), and backlit keyboard. It also has a battery that lasts up to 18 hours. $999 $899 Buy Now

Our MacBook Pro Pick

2020 MacBook Pro 13" Apple 2020 MacBook Pro 13" A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (3.0 pound) 13-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that's brighter than the MacBook Air. The MacBook Pro also features a customizable Apple Touch Bar. Like the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro offers 256GB and 512GB models. $1,499 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day Will Take Place in July: Everything We Know So Far

Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Device Deals: Shop the New Fire 7 Tablet

35 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Apple AirPods Pro Are $69 Off at Amazon Right Now

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything to Know About How and When to Shop

15 Best New Deals for Amazon Prime Members