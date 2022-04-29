You can always count on Amazon for an amazing deal, but right now, we're looking forward to Amazon Prime Day 2022. Amazon announced that Prime Day is slated for July this year, though they did not confirm an official date yet.

Though it might still be a few months away, our shopping carts are already filled with the best Amazon deals currently available. If you've been looking forward to deals on Amazon Prime Day — but don't want to actually wait for Amazon Prime Day — here's a guide to the can't-miss discounts on tons of items this spring ahead of the mega-sales event.

From the perfect pair of leggings to programmable air fryers, the top deals from Amazon include incredible markdowns that rival those of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Right now, you can find standout deals at Amazon including an Apple Watch Series 7, robot vacuums, and adidas running shoes.

Shop ET's top picks for the best deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022 below.

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series Amazon Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading to a smart TV, this is the deal you want to take advantage of. You can save on the Amazon Fire TV to get cinematic 4K entertainment with Alexa built in for a hands-free experience. $830 $500 Buy Now

Amazon Gift Card Amazon Amazon Gift Card Get a $10 Amazon credit when you buy a spend $50 in Amazon gift cards. Treat the mom, dad, or upcoming grad in your life to an Amazon gift card and get free Amazon money for yourself to spend on Prime Day. $50 GET A $10 AMAZON CREDIT Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3 Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 With iRobot Genius, you can choose to set your vacuum to start cleaning when you leave and stop when you come home, so you only notice the clean, but never the cleaning. $350 $249 Buy Now

Toloco Massage Gun Amazon Toloco Massage Gun Eliminate fatigue from the inside out with the strong and powerful high-frequency vibration stimulation from this handheld massage gun. With 20 speed levels to choose from, bring a different intensity to your massage experience. $120 $80 Buy Now

D380 Robot Vacuum Amazon D380 Robot Vacuum This is an incredible deal on a robot vacuum — save on this gadget to get all your spring cleaning done without breaking a sweat. $490 $150 Buy Now

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker Amazon GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker This countertop GE ice maker makes tiny nugget-shaped ice cubes. It also has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can create a schedule for the ice maker to make fresh ice for upcoming get togethers or when you get off work. There's no water hookup necessary, so the ice maker is portable. Plus, it can make up 24 pounds of ice a day (but can only hold 3 pounds of ice at a time). $529 $500 Buy Now

Flash Furniture Desk Chair Amazon Flash Furniture Desk Chair Enjoy everyday comfort and support in your office. Designed to provide ample airflow and maneuverability, this office chair offers the perfect way to sit comfortably at your desk for long hours. $226 $135 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Leave your phone behind with calls, texts and music, all from your wrist using LTE connectivity. Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen level monitoring that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance. $250 $200 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything We Know So Far

The Best Headphone Deals on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Amazon Gift Card Deal: Score Free Amazon Money Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Best Deals on Blink Security Systems Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s Best Deals on Luxury Beauty Products Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Handbags Ahead of Prime Day 2022