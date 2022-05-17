Amazon Prime Day, one of the year's biggest shopping holidays, will take place in July this year. After delaying it to October in 2020 and then moving it back up to June for 2021, Amazon has confirmed that its annual Amazon Prime Day sale will return to its normal July spot, but an exact date has yet to be announced.

Outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become one of the best opportunities to get massive deals on nearly everything imaginable. The big kicker: in order to shop all of the Amazon Prime Day 2022 savings, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Luckily it's super easy to sign up for $14.99 per month.

Though Prime Day might still be a few months away, it's smart to prepare for Amazon's shopping extravaganza as we might just be in for even bigger savings this year.

Here's everything we know so far about Amazon Prime Day 2022.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has confirmed that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022, but has yet to announce an official date. Since 2015, Prime Day tends to start on a Monday in mid-to-late July, so if the scheduling holds true, we predict this year's 48-hour sale will take place Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an exclusive annual shopping event for Amazon Prime members that has evolved into a retail-industry phenomenon with retailers like Walmart, Kohl's and Best Buy hosting their own sales to compete against Amazon's mega-shopping event. The event began in July 2015 and provides the opportunity for shoppers to grab limited-time deals across some of Amazon's biggest categories and brands. In 2019, Prime Day grew into a full two days and offered sales on everything from tech to beauty and fashion.

While some sales last throughout the entire duration of Amazon's major shopping event, others like the famous Amazon Lightning Deals are live only for a few hours and require shoppers to add their Prime Day finds to their shopping carts rather quickly.

What do you need to take part in Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you are not already a Prime member, you can get a free 30-day trial right now.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month, or $139 per year. With a Prime membership, you can shop the sales, get free, two-day shipping, access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, plus special deals at Whole Food Market and more.

Leading up to Prime Day last year, Amazon offered a couple of different promotions that offered members coupons for an additional $10 off products during Prime Day.

In order to maximize on your Prime Day savings, you'll also want to make sure that you download the Amazon Prime app and turn on notifications. Plus, if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you can also receive an additional 1% reward back on top of the already 5% back from Amazon purchases. We're talking savings upon savings here!

What deals do we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Much like the majority of the details for Amazon Prime Day 2022, the exact deals for the upcoming event are still unknown. That being said, Prime Day is the best time of the year to shop Amazon brands like Echo, Ring, Kindle, with many product prices hitting all-time lows. We also expect to see items from Apple, Instant Pot, iRobot, and Calvin Klein offer unbeatable deals. The best deals are generally short-lived and limited in stock.

How should you prepare for Amazon Prime Day?

The best Prime Day deals usually apply to Amazon's own products. All Amazon devices are likely to be deeply discounted this July. Prime Day is also a smart time to shop for everyday home goods, such as kitchenware and appliances. We've seen great deals on Keurig coffee makers, massage devices, and luxury beauty products.

In the meantime, check out the best deals on Amazon to shop ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Prime Day is Amazon's giant sale event, but other retailers often offer competitive deals and match prices, too. Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Chewy, and Kohl's are just a few of the stores that usually hold their own sales during Prime Day. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, you can always try it for free for 30 days and get the best of both worlds.

