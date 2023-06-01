The Best Dyson Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to $250 on Vacuums and Air Purifiers
There are still a ton of deals on home appliances post-holiday weekend, including our favorite Dyson vacuums and air purifiers. Dyson is known for best-in-class products that actually deliver the results they promise. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing a Dyson is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better.
Now through Saturday, June 3, you can save big on cordless vacuums and purifier technology during the Dyson sale. The best cordless vacuums are available for up to $250 off. There are also steep discounts on upright vacuums and air purifiers that double as cooling fans just in time for summer.
With allergy season in full effect, now is the time to improve your home's indoor air quality and leave your floors cleaner than ever using Dyson vacuums and air purifiers. Below, finish up your spring cleaning before summer arrives and shop all the best deals from Dyson.
Best Dyson Cordless Vacuum Deals
The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy.
The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. It is engineered with suction power, additional run time, a larger format, and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.
The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head that is perfect for cleaning a hard floor and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click.
Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $100.
Best Dyson Corded Vacuum Deals
With the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra, Dyson promises the best cleaning performance of any upright de-tangling vacuum. Its powerful suction automatically de-tangles hair and picks up pet hair like a dream.
Best Dyson Air Purifier Deals
Dyson's purifying tower fan is engineered to help improve your air quality. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease.
With the hotter days ahead, this Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine and then projects the purified cool air throughout the room.
The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan's Air Multiplier purifier fan technology provides a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air and a cooling tower fan.
