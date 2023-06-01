There are still a ton of deals on home appliances post-holiday weekend, including our favorite Dyson vacuums and air purifiers. Dyson is known for best-in-class products that actually deliver the results they promise. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing a Dyson is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better.

Now through Saturday, June 3, you can save big on cordless vacuums and purifier technology during the Dyson sale. The best cordless vacuums are available for up to $250 off. There are also steep discounts on upright vacuums and air purifiers that double as cooling fans just in time for summer.

Shop the Dyson Sale

With allergy season in full effect, now is the time to improve your home's indoor air quality and leave your floors cleaner than ever using Dyson vacuums and air purifiers. Below, finish up your spring cleaning before summer arrives and shop all the best deals from Dyson.

Best Dyson Cordless Vacuum Deals

The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy.

Dyson V8 Absolute Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head that is perfect for cleaning a hard floor and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click. $500 $350 Shop Now

Dyson V8 Dyson Dyson V8 The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors. $450 $350 Shop Now

Best Dyson Corded Vacuum Deals

Best Dyson Air Purifier Deals

Dyson's purifying tower fan is engineered to help improve your air quality. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals You Can Still Shop from Samsung

Tuft & Needle Mattress Sale: Last Chance to Save Up to $775

The Best Furniture Deals to Shop from Overstock's Memorial Day Sale

Save 20% On Mattresses, Sheets and Pillows at this Casper Sale

Save 20% On Indoor & Outdoor Furniture from Apt2B's Biggest Sale Ever

Nectar Extended Its Memorial Day Sale: Save 33% On Mattresses and More

The Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Save Up to 38% On Smokers, Gas and Charcoal Grills at Amazon

The Best Samsung Memorial Day TV Deals You Can Still Shop

The 10 Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Sales You Can Still Shop