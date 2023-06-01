Shopping

The Best Dyson Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to $250 on Vacuums and Air Purifiers

By ETonline Staff
Dyson Memorial Day Deals
Dyson

There are still a ton of deals on home appliances post-holiday weekend, including our favorite Dyson vacuums and air purifiers. Dyson is known for best-in-class products that actually deliver the results they promise. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing a Dyson is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better.

Now through Saturday, June 3, you can save big on cordless vacuums and purifier technology during the Dyson sale. The best cordless vacuums are available for up to $250 off. There are also steep discounts on upright vacuums and air purifiers that double as cooling fans just in time for summer.

Shop the Dyson Sale

With allergy season in full effect, now is the time to improve your home's indoor air quality and leave your floors cleaner than ever using Dyson vacuums and air purifiers. Below, finish up your spring cleaning before summer arrives and shop all the best deals from Dyson.

Best Dyson Cordless Vacuum Deals

The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy.

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson
Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. It is engineered with suction power, additional run time, a larger format, and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.

$950$700
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson
Dyson V8 Absolute

The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head that is perfect for cleaning a hard floor and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click. 

$500$350
Dyson V8
Dyson V8
Dyson
Dyson V8

The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors.

$450$350
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $100.

$550$450

Best Dyson Corded Vacuum Deals

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Complete
Dyson
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra

With the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra, Dyson promises the best cleaning performance of any upright de-tangling vacuum. Its powerful suction automatically de-tangles hair and picks up pet hair like a dream.

$500$400

Best Dyson Air Purifier Deals

Dyson's purifying tower fan is engineered to help improve your air quality. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease. 

Dyson Purifier Cool Purifying Fan TP07
Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan TP07
Dyson
Dyson Purifier Cool Purifying Fan TP07

With the hotter days ahead, this Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine and then projects the purified cool air throughout the room. 

$570$469
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Purifying Fan
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan

The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan's Air Multiplier purifier fan technology provides a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air and a cooling tower fan. 

$420$300

