Dyson unveiled the original Dyson Airwrap in 2018 and it has since been one of the most sought-after beauty tools, becoming nearly impossible to get your hands on one. You've seen the Airwrap all over TikTok, but the price tag still stands in the way of getting your hands on one. Thanks to Sephora’s Spring Savings Event, the coveted styler is currently 20% off with code SAVENOW.

Sephora's sale is currently only open to Rouge rewards members, but VIB members and Insiders can start taking 15% and 10% off their orders respectively tomorrow, April 18. You still have a chance to get a Dyson Airwrap discount if it’s not already sold out by then.

Re-engineered in 2022, the new Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete comes with the newly designed 2.0 version include the Coanda dryer attachment for drying and smoothing in one go. Dyson also improved the airflow in the brush attachments, allowing for an even better hairstyling routine. If you already have the first generation Airwrap, you can simply upgrade with the latest attachments and keep their existing tool.

Just in time for Mother's Day, Dyson restocked its special edition Airwrap gift set. You can now get the gift edition of the coveted multi-styler in Vinca Blue and Rosé that includes a protective storage case and heat-resistant travel pouch. When you order through Dyson, you will also get a free paddle brush that can be used before or during styling.

Dyson designed the six attachments to style hair even more efficiently than the before. Now, the Airwrap barrels rotate both clockwise and anti-clockwise, so you don't have to switch attachments in the middle of your routine to achieve a more natural-looking hairstyle. It also has cool tips on each attachment to lessen any heat damage.

Another standout improvement is the new Dyson Airwrap is customizable based on your hair texture and type. If you have curly, textured hair, there is a new wide-tooth comb attachment specifically designed with tight curls and coils in mind. This attachment adds shape, volume and length as it dries.

For a fast and efficient at-home blowout with precise shaping, now's the time to get the Dyson Airwrap and upgrade your hair care. We suggest you hurry though as supply won't last too long. For more salon-worthy yet affordable options, check out our top picks for Dyson Airwrap dupes.

