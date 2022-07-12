10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Air Purifiers: Save on Levoit, Honeywell, Blueair and More
The Amazon Prime Day 2022 shopping spree has officially started marking down thousands of items across Amazon. Some of the best deals happening are on home appliances and furniture, including best-selling air purifiers. This year's Prime Day air purifier deals are definitely worth shopping before the sale ends tomorrow.
Summer is here, so now is a good time to improve your indoor air quality. Air purifiers act as filtration systems that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly. Whether you need one for a large living room or a small bedroom, you can find the best air purifier deals right now on Amazon.
Top-rated brands like Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale to remove allergens and odors without making too much noise or requiring much maintenance. Ahead, shop the best air purifier deals to save big on during Amazon Prime Day.
Recommended for extra large rooms, this HEPA air purifier has 4 air cleaning levels to provide cleaner, fresher air.
Keep your seasonal allergies from mucking up your summer with this air purifier that removes smoke, odor, dust, mold and other allergens.
Unlike other purifiers whose filter life is based on run time only, Dreo Macro Pro filter life is determined by working mode, fan speed, length of operation, and indoor air quality all combined — an extremely accurate filter life you can always count on.
This Oransi air purifier filters and cleans your air from allergens, dust, mold, smells, pet dander and more using carbon filters. You don't have to worry about constantly checking up on the filters. This Oransi model will automatically notify you when it's time to change its filters.
The GermGuardian AC5250PT gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light. UV-C light is a powerful disinfectant, so you can trust GermGuardian will take care of protecting the air in your home.
With three different fan speeds, the Oransi OV200 Air Purifier is a quiet-running device even on its fastest setting. It also produces around three air changes per hour, so it's constantly circulating new fresh air into your home.
The Coway Airmega 400 covers and filters air in a 1,560 sq. ft. room. Thanks to its real-time air quality testing, you can know how clean or dirty the air in your room is depending on this air purifier's LED ring.
Complete with a fragrance sponge and a HEPA-certified filter, this Levoit air purifier will remove pollutants from the air so that you can sleep a bit easier at night.
Blueair has a super silent HEPA filter cleans the air without bothering you with a bunch of noise.
Grab this Medify air purifier duo at a discount during Amazon Prime Day 2022. With 3 fan speed, these air purifiers keep your air clean and breathable while staying completely silent.
