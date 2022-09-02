Amazon Labor Day Sale 2022: Shop These Can’t-Miss Tech Deals on Echo Devices, Fire TVs, Tablets and More
Amazon has kicked off its Labor Day Sale with plenty of tech deals worth shopping during the holiday weekend. With smart home deals on Amazon devices like Fire TVs, Echo smart speakers, and more, shoppers can save on upgrades on for their living spaces. Since Amazon constantly releases new devices or new versions of existing devices, it can be difficult to decide which ones are the best for entertainment. But don't worry, we've got you covered and created this list to help you decide which gadget is right for you.
Historically, Amazon has used both Prime Day and Black Friday to deeply discount its own devices. Now, Amazon is offering Labor Day 2022 deals just as good as the other major shopping events to help you save on the best electronics. Whether you’re shopping for a new 4K TV or a Fire Tablet, we’ve rounded up the biggest savings on Amazon devices.
Ahead, check out the best Labor Day deals on tech devices from Amazon.
Best Labor Day Deals on Echo Devices
Manage your home while you're away relaxing with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion.
You don't want to miss this limited time offer. Built with Amazon's Alexa, you can select songs to play, set timers, check weather, and more.
Amazon's most compact smart speaker fits perfectly into small spaces with richer and louder sound.
Best Labor Day Deals on Fire Tablets
Amazon's newest Fire 10 Tablet has enhanced performance for up to 30% faster quad-core processor. You'll be able to enjoy your favorite content, browse through apps, and take meetings with Zoom, all from this updated Fire 10 Tablet.
After downloading apps like Zoom and Microsoft Office, you can get so much work done with the Fire HD 10 Tablet.
This new 8" HD tablet features a fast, responsive 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and a vibrant 8" HD display. With the enhanced WiFi and 12-hour battery life, you can stream movies, watch videos, and play games.
The Fire HD 8 tablet is built to withstand the not-so-gentle hands of a kid. It comes with a sturdy kid-proof case in either blue, pink, or purple.
Best Labor Day Deals on Fire TVs
This Amazon Fire TV comes with built-in microphones, so you can ask Alexa to turn on your favorite series, pause or to start up for go-to video game.
If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading to a smart TV, this is the deal you want to take advantage of. You can save on the Amazon Fire TV to get cinematic 4K entertainment with Alexa built in for a hands-free experience.
Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full Fire HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.
This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services.
Best Labor Day Deals on Fire TV Streaming Devices
Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more with the Fire TV stick.
