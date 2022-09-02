Amazon has kicked off its Labor Day Sale with plenty of tech deals worth shopping during the holiday weekend. With smart home deals on Amazon devices like Fire TVs, Echo smart speakers, and more, shoppers can save on upgrades on for their living spaces. Since Amazon constantly releases new devices or new versions of existing devices, it can be difficult to decide which ones are the best for entertainment. But don't worry, we've got you covered and created this list to help you decide which gadget is right for you.

Historically, Amazon has used both Prime Day and Black Friday to deeply discount its own devices. Now, Amazon is offering Labor Day 2022 deals just as good as the other major shopping events to help you save on the best electronics. Whether you’re shopping for a new 4K TV or a Fire Tablet, we’ve rounded up the biggest savings on Amazon devices.

Ahead, check out the best Labor Day deals on tech devices from Amazon.

Best Labor Day Deals on Echo Devices

Echo Show 5 Amazon Echo Show 5 Manage your home while you're away relaxing with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion. $85 $40 Buy Now

Best Labor Day Deals on Fire Tablets

Amazon's newest Fire 10 Tablet has enhanced performance for up to 30% faster quad-core processor. You'll be able to enjoy your favorite content, browse through apps, and take meetings with Zoom, all from this updated Fire 10 Tablet.

Fire HD 8 Tablet Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet This new 8" HD tablet features a fast, responsive 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and a vibrant 8" HD display. With the enhanced WiFi and 12-hour battery life, you can stream movies, watch videos, and play games. $90 $70 Buy Now

Best Labor Day Deals on Fire TVs

Best Labor Day Deals on Fire TV Streaming Devices

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Labor Day Sale 2022: The 50 Best Deals to Shop on Tech, Fashion, Beauty, and More

The Best Samsung Frame TV Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to $1,000 During Samsung's Labor Day Sale

The Best Labor Day 2022 Deals on Apple Products: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches

Walmart's Labor Day Sale Is Here with Major Summer Savings on Samsung, La Mer, Dyson and More

Samsung Labor Day Sale 2022: Shop the Biggest Deals on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More

The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals for Labor Day 2022: Save Up to $4,000 on Neo QLED 8K TVs

The Best Labor Day Appliance Deals to Shop from Best Buy: Save on Dyson, KitchenAid, LG and More

Best Samsung Deals: Save on Galaxy Phones, QLED TVs, Tablets and More

The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales and Deals to Shop This Weekend: Saatva, Nectar, Casper and More

This Best-Selling Deep Tissue Massage Gun Is Up to 68% Off at Amazon's Labor Day Sale

The Best Roomba Vacuum Deals at Amazon's Labor Day Sale

Instant Pot is Having a Labor Day Sale at Amazon: Save Up to 25% On Space-Saving Countertop Appliances