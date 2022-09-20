Shopping

The 25 Best Home Deals from Amazon to Shop Now — Affordable Fall Decor, Furniture and More

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Home Deals
Amazon

Autumn is nearly here, which means cozy season is about to begin. Before having people over for Halloween and Thanksgiving, you should consider giving your home a refresh for the new season. If you are on a budget, revamping your home shouldn't mean breaking the bank — especially with Amazon's best home deals to make things feel fresh. From fall candles to textured throw blankets and even living room seating, Amazon has exactly what you need to give your home a warm and festive touch this fall. 

Just as we transition our fall wardrobes, we also spruce up our living spaces with home finds that will make our interiors feel more cozy and inviting. Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses or looking to elevate your space with a new rug, contemporary wall art, or beautiful fall-inspired wreaths, there's a deal to match your personal style. 

We're eyeing affordable fall decor, furniture, and bedding with finds starting at $12. Ahead, shop the best home deals on Amazon for Fall 2022.

The Best Decor Deals to Shop from Amazon

Turnmeon 18" Prelit Fall Maple Trees, 2-Pack
Turnmeon 18" Prelit Fall Maple Trees, 2-Pack
Amazon
Turnmeon 18" Prelit Fall Maple Trees, 2-Pack

Each maple tree comes with 6 pumpkin lights to give your tabletops a quintessential touch of fall. You can set a timer for the lights to turn on for just 6 hours everyday automatically, which can help save energy.

$43$37
Guojozo Wavy Vanity Mirror
Guojozo Vanity Mirror
Amazon
Guojozo Wavy Vanity Mirror

This trendy wavy mirror works well in small spaces. The high-quality acrylic ensures there is no distortion in the reflection.

$13$12
Yiliaw Tabletop Bonsai Tree LED Lamp
Yiliaw Tabletop Bonsai Tree LED Lamp
Amazon
Yiliaw Tabletop Bonsai Tree LED Lamp

This is about the most magical desk lamp we've ever shopped. 

$17$13
Aignis Flameless Candles with Remote
Aignis Flameless Candles with Remote
Amazon
Aignis Flameless Candles with Remote

Halloween is right around the corner and these electric candles can give your home the spooky-yet-stylish touch it needs to get in the holiday spirit. 

$36$28
National Tree Carolina Pine Tree with Clear Lights
National Tree Carolina Pine Tree with Clear Lights
Amazon
National Tree Carolina Pine Tree with Clear Lights

This artificial Christmas tree is 7.5 feet tall and designed to look and feel lifelike. Last year saw a shortage of Christmas trees, so it is not too early to secure your holiday decor before the rush. 

$620$371
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

With 1,000 white lights that remain lit even when a bulb goes out, this artificial Christmas tree offers an easier, more convenient set up.

$880$480
Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Candle
Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Candle
Amazon
Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Candle

Fill your home with a festive forest fragrance from the popular Yankee Candle. 

$28$17

The Best Wall Decor Deals 

Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign
Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign
Amazon
Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign

The outdoor welcome sign is ready for all seasons and holidays. Change up the cute accessories every month to greet your guests. 

$27$22
Nearly Natural Veranda Garden Wreath
Nearly Natural 4934 Veranda Garden Wreath
Amazon
Nearly Natural Veranda Garden Wreath

This wreath is beautiful and looks delicate but is sturdy enough to be used indoors and outdoors.

$64$46
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror
Amazon
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror

Instead of curtains or other ornaments, add a thoughtful, boho touch to any room or corner of your home with this wall mirror. 

$29$24

The Best Throw Blankets and Pillows 

Cozy season is fast-approaching and one of the quickest ways to get that fuzzy feeling is a soft throw blanket. They can quickly transition a bed or room from summery to autumnal — especially when paired with a matching pillow. 

Chanasya Textured Throw Blanket with Tassels
Chanasya Textured Throw Blanket with Tassels
Amazon
Chanasya Textured Throw Blanket with Tassels

Cuddle up in this cozy and warm, lightweight knitted throw blanket. Perfect for snuggling up on the couch or in your bed, this blanket also makes a perfect personal gift for any occasion. 

$55$33
Mixhug Velvet Square Decorative Throw Pillows
Mixhug Velvet Square Decorative Throw Pillows
Amazon
Mixhug Velvet Square Decorative Throw Pillows

Fall colors abound in these throw pillows.

$14$13
Inhand Fleece Throw Blanket
Inhand Fleece Throw Blanket
Amazon
Inhand Fleece Throw Blanket

This throw blanket is lint free and made of premium microfiber polyester. One Amazon reviewer said, "This throw blanket was my selling point. It's a nice lightweight fleece, the fabric is very soft, and the hem is sewn well."

$20$13 WITH COUPON
Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Throw Blanket
Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Throw Blanket
Amazon
Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Throw Blanket

A lightweight throw blanket perfect for naptime on the couch. 

$23$17
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw
Amazon
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw

Snuggle up with this faux fur throw on cool summer nights.

$47$27

The Best Living Room Furniture Deals on Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Contemporary Chaise Sleeper Sofa
Signature Design by Ashley Contemporary Chaise Sleeper Sofa
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Contemporary Chaise Sleeper Sofa

This chaise includes an easy-to-use pull out cushion that sits atop a supportive steel frame. The midcentury style mixed with contemporary allure is timeless and provides plenty of room to sprawl out and relax.

$920$703
Homepop Faux Leather Square Storage Ottoman
Homepop Faux Leather Square Storage Ottoman
Amazon
Homepop Faux Leather Square Storage Ottoman

The bench is a versatile addition to your home, it can be used in your living room or bedroom — the possibilities are endless! 

$285$132
Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchairs
Lifestyle Solutions Lexington armchairs
Amazon
Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchairs

Need some extra seating arrangements to match your new sofa? Cozy up in this chair on a nice evening and watch your favorite TV show or movie. 

$380$189
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Amazon
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand

Having a good TV stand can change the landscape of your living room. 

$129$112 WITH COUPON
Birdock Home Round Pouf Foot Stool
BIRDROCK HOME Round Pouf Foot Stool
Amazon
Birdock Home Round Pouf Foot Stool

If getting comfy means being able to put your feet up, look no further than this adorable pouf. You don't want to miss out on this deal.

$100$79

The Best Deals on Rugs 

You're going to need a rug to go with all your new decor and furniture. If you need one for a particular room in your house, or want to refresh one you already have, don’t miss out on Amazon's best area rugs on sale. 

Loloi II Loren Collection Area Rug
Loloi II Loren Collection Area Rug
Amazon
Loloi II Loren Collection Area Rug

Add this vintage rug that'll cover most of the living room floor for your next home. This rug comes in various sizes, perfect for dining rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, bedrooms, entries, and hallways. 

$1,259$386
Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug
Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug
Amazon
Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug

This fluffy, round rug is cute room decor for a kid's room. It's soft and comfortable for your little one to play and relax on the floor.

$34$30
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
Amazon
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug

A new rug is an instant upgrade to any room and right now you can take advantage of this discount. We love the subtle geometric pattern.

 

$212$87
Ophanie Machine Washable Feet Rug
Ophanie Machine Washable Feet Rug
Amazon
Ophanie Machine Washable Feet Rug

This rug is incredibly soft and comfortable for anyone to lay and sit on. Plus, it makes a great addition to your living room or bedroom.

$28$23
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug
Amazon
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug

This simple and fashionable rug is so soft you can put a cup down without spilling. 

$21$19 WITH COUPON

25 Dorm Room Essentials from Amazon to Make Your Space Feel Like Home