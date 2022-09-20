The 25 Best Home Deals from Amazon to Shop Now — Affordable Fall Decor, Furniture and More
Autumn is nearly here, which means cozy season is about to begin. Before having people over for Halloween and Thanksgiving, you should consider giving your home a refresh for the new season. If you are on a budget, revamping your home shouldn't mean breaking the bank — especially with Amazon's best home deals to make things feel fresh. From fall candles to textured throw blankets and even living room seating, Amazon has exactly what you need to give your home a warm and festive touch this fall.
Just as we transition our fall wardrobes, we also spruce up our living spaces with home finds that will make our interiors feel more cozy and inviting. Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses or looking to elevate your space with a new rug, contemporary wall art, or beautiful fall-inspired wreaths, there's a deal to match your personal style.
We're eyeing affordable fall decor, furniture, and bedding with finds starting at $12. Ahead, shop the best home deals on Amazon for Fall 2022.
The Best Decor Deals to Shop from Amazon
Each maple tree comes with 6 pumpkin lights to give your tabletops a quintessential touch of fall. You can set a timer for the lights to turn on for just 6 hours everyday automatically, which can help save energy.
This trendy wavy mirror works well in small spaces. The high-quality acrylic ensures there is no distortion in the reflection.
This is about the most magical desk lamp we've ever shopped.
Halloween is right around the corner and these electric candles can give your home the spooky-yet-stylish touch it needs to get in the holiday spirit.
This artificial Christmas tree is 7.5 feet tall and designed to look and feel lifelike. Last year saw a shortage of Christmas trees, so it is not too early to secure your holiday decor before the rush.
With 1,000 white lights that remain lit even when a bulb goes out, this artificial Christmas tree offers an easier, more convenient set up.
Fill your home with a festive forest fragrance from the popular Yankee Candle.
The Best Wall Decor Deals
The outdoor welcome sign is ready for all seasons and holidays. Change up the cute accessories every month to greet your guests.
This wreath is beautiful and looks delicate but is sturdy enough to be used indoors and outdoors.
Instead of curtains or other ornaments, add a thoughtful, boho touch to any room or corner of your home with this wall mirror.
The Best Throw Blankets and Pillows
Cozy season is fast-approaching and one of the quickest ways to get that fuzzy feeling is a soft throw blanket. They can quickly transition a bed or room from summery to autumnal — especially when paired with a matching pillow.
Cuddle up in this cozy and warm, lightweight knitted throw blanket. Perfect for snuggling up on the couch or in your bed, this blanket also makes a perfect personal gift for any occasion.
Fall colors abound in these throw pillows.
This throw blanket is lint free and made of premium microfiber polyester. One Amazon reviewer said, "This throw blanket was my selling point. It's a nice lightweight fleece, the fabric is very soft, and the hem is sewn well."
A lightweight throw blanket perfect for naptime on the couch.
Snuggle up with this faux fur throw on cool summer nights.
The Best Living Room Furniture Deals on Amazon
This chaise includes an easy-to-use pull out cushion that sits atop a supportive steel frame. The midcentury style mixed with contemporary allure is timeless and provides plenty of room to sprawl out and relax.
The bench is a versatile addition to your home, it can be used in your living room or bedroom — the possibilities are endless!
Need some extra seating arrangements to match your new sofa? Cozy up in this chair on a nice evening and watch your favorite TV show or movie.
Having a good TV stand can change the landscape of your living room.
If getting comfy means being able to put your feet up, look no further than this adorable pouf. You don't want to miss out on this deal.
The Best Deals on Rugs
You're going to need a rug to go with all your new decor and furniture. If you need one for a particular room in your house, or want to refresh one you already have, don’t miss out on Amazon's best area rugs on sale.
Add this vintage rug that'll cover most of the living room floor for your next home. This rug comes in various sizes, perfect for dining rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, bedrooms, entries, and hallways.
This fluffy, round rug is cute room decor for a kid's room. It's soft and comfortable for your little one to play and relax on the floor.
A new rug is an instant upgrade to any room and right now you can take advantage of this discount. We love the subtle geometric pattern.
This rug is incredibly soft and comfortable for anyone to lay and sit on. Plus, it makes a great addition to your living room or bedroom.
This simple and fashionable rug is so soft you can put a cup down without spilling.
