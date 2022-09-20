Autumn is nearly here, which means cozy season is about to begin. Before having people over for Halloween and Thanksgiving, you should consider giving your home a refresh for the new season. If you are on a budget, revamping your home shouldn't mean breaking the bank — especially with Amazon's best home deals to make things feel fresh. From fall candles to textured throw blankets and even living room seating, Amazon has exactly what you need to give your home a warm and festive touch this fall.

Just as we transition our fall wardrobes, we also spruce up our living spaces with home finds that will make our interiors feel more cozy and inviting. Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses or looking to elevate your space with a new rug, contemporary wall art, or beautiful fall-inspired wreaths, there's a deal to match your personal style.

We're eyeing affordable fall decor, furniture, and bedding with finds starting at $12. Ahead, shop the best home deals on Amazon for Fall 2022.

The Best Decor Deals to Shop from Amazon

The Best Wall Decor Deals

The Best Throw Blankets and Pillows

Cozy season is fast-approaching and one of the quickest ways to get that fuzzy feeling is a soft throw blanket. They can quickly transition a bed or room from summery to autumnal — especially when paired with a matching pillow.

Inhand Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon Inhand Fleece Throw Blanket This throw blanket is lint free and made of premium microfiber polyester. One Amazon reviewer said, "This throw blanket was my selling point. It's a nice lightweight fleece, the fabric is very soft, and the hem is sewn well." $20 $13 WITH COUPON Buy Now

The Best Living Room Furniture Deals on Amazon

Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchairs Amazon Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchairs Need some extra seating arrangements to match your new sofa? Cozy up in this chair on a nice evening and watch your favorite TV show or movie. $380 $189 Buy Now

The Best Deals on Rugs

You're going to need a rug to go with all your new decor and furniture. If you need one for a particular room in your house, or want to refresh one you already have, don’t miss out on Amazon's best area rugs on sale.

Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug Amazon Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug This fluffy, round rug is cute room decor for a kid's room. It's soft and comfortable for your little one to play and relax on the floor. $34 $30 Buy Now

