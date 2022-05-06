Shopping

Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022: Save on the iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Apple Deals: The Best Discounts on Apple Products Right Now
Apple

Apple held its first launch event of 2022 in March, and the brand added an array of new products from an updated iPhone SE to an ultra-powerful Mac Studio and even an upgraded iPad Air to Apple's lineup. With the new crop of Apple products, discounts are already showing up on other Apple models with rare sales on the iPhone 13 Pro, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads and more. Ahead of Mother's Day, these early prime day deals make now the perfect time to shop for the perfect Mother's Day gift for the moms in your life.

Although Amazon Prime Day deals aren't scheduled to start until summer, Amazon has a ton of pre-Prime Day discounts on an array of Apple products. Amazon just dropped a new deal on Apple's iPad Mini, the 6th generation tablet, at a super low price.

The iPad deal is only one of the multiple Apple deals happening on Amazon right now. If you’ve been eyeing an Apple device and you’re not picky about having the newly announced models, we've sorted through today's offers to round up the best Apple sales to shop online right now — from $75 off AirPods Pro to Apple Watches and MacBooks.

Best iPad Deals:

2020 Apple iPad Air
Apple iPad Air 10.9"
Amazon
2020 Apple iPad Air

Draft up all your notes and stream your favorite shows from this 2020 Apple iPad Air. 

$749$600
2021 Apple iPad Mini
2021 Apple iPad Mini
Apple
2021 Apple iPad Mini

The sixth generation iPad mini is the lightest out of Apple's current iPad assortment. It weighs less than one pound, making it the easiest to carry while traveling and commuting. 

$499$400 AT AMAZON
2021 Apple iPad
2021 Apple iPad
Amazon
2021 Apple iPad

The 256GB model of Apple's 9th generation iPad is on sale for its lowest price ever. This iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch LCD, 8MP camera, and a 12MP front camera. 

$479$429
2021 Apple iPad Pro
2021 Apple iPad Pro
Amazon
2021 Apple iPad Pro

The fastest and the lightest iPad Pro with Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility for a traditional laptop experience.

$800$749
2022 Apple iPad Air
2022 Apple iPad Air
Amazon
2022 Apple iPad Air

For something more compact, opt for the 10.9-inch screen display on the newest iPad Air. It's currently available in 5 different colorways.

$749

Best AirPod Deals:

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

The Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours.

$249$174
Apple AirPods 3
Apple AirPods 3
Amazon
Apple AirPods 3

Right now, Amazon has marked down the third-generation Apple AirPods from $179 to $169 — the best price to enjoy all of your favorite songs and podcasts.

$179$169
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Amazon
Apple AirPods

Apple’s AirPods are designed to feel very comfortable and connect to your iPhone effortlessly. 

$159$100
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

Apple's newest addition to its lineup are on sale too. The wireless Bluetooth headphones offer two new listening modes in addition to impressive sound quality. 

$549$449

Best Apple Watch Deals:

Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE
Apple
Apple Watch SE

The space grey color option is $50 off right now at Amazon. The SE is the ultimate fitness partner for measuring your workouts. 

$279$229
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)
Apple
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)

Save $70 on the blue and Product Red colors, which is the biggest discount we've seen for the larger Series 7 watch. 

$429$359
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm)
Apple Watch Series 7
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm)

The latest Apple Watch boasts a larger OLED display, with a crack-resistant face and also offers 33% faster charging than the Series 6. 

$399$329

Best MacBook Deals:

13" Apple MacBook Pro
13" Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon
13" Apple MacBook Pro

Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac. 

$1,499$1,300

Best Apple TV Deal:

2021 Apple TV 4K
2021 Apple TV 4K
Amazon
2021 Apple TV 4K

The 2021 Apple TV 4K is normally listed for $179, but is on sale with a 6% discount.

$179$169

RELATED CONTENT:

22 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Ship Fast on Amazon

30 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping Ahead of Prime Day 2022

The 17 Best Mother's Day Sales Happening This Weekend

Amazon Prime Day 2022: When Is It, Predicted Deals and Everything Else We Know

Amazon Gift Card Deal: Get Free Amazon Credit Ahead of Mother's Day 2022

Best Deals on Blink Video Doorbells and Security Cameras Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

The Best Samsung TV Deals Happening Right Now: Save Up to $4,000 on A Stunning 8K TV

Best Dyson Deals Right Now: Save $100 on the Dyson V11 Vacuum and $80 on Smart Tower Fans

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save Up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More

This Secret Amazon Section Is Filled With Vintage Designer Bags

Our Place's Can't-Miss Spring Sale Is Here: Get 20% Off the Always Pan

The Best At-Home Gym Equipment: Take $400 Off The Mirror

 