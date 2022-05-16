15 Best New Deals for Amazon Prime Members
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming up this summer, but you don't have to wait until July to start saving on electronics, home essentials and other items. Currently, Amazon has launched a ton of new deals exclusively for Prime Members.
If you aren't already an Amazon Prime Member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and start saving right now. Plus, if you keep the Prime Membership beyond your trial period, you can get some great deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022 in July.
A lot of the Amazon Prime Member deals include double discounts too. So, you can benefit from the base discounts and clip a coupon on select items to save even more. Ahead, shop some of our favorite new Amazon deals exclusively for Prime Members.
No matter what your day-to-day life looks like, you'll love these noise-cancelling Beats Solo3 headphones. They're perfect for a morning jog, studying in the library or drowning construction work outside.
Keep track of who's at your front door with this wireless HD doorbell camera. Thanks to its triple motion detection system, you won't have to deal with a slew of false alerts.
Grab yourself a pair of Oh Yeah Slippers from the celeb-loved brand UGG. They're super fuzzy, which makes them the perfect pair of house slippers. Plus, saving ahead of Amazon Prime Day is always a great feeling.
We're well into allergy season, and a durable air purifier will help keep your home free of dust, smoke, pollen and plenty of other air pollutants.
Save on this exclusive Amazon Prime Member deal, and enjoy the 360 degree surround sound from this portable Bluetooth speaker.
Make sure your Android, iPhone or tablet never runs out of power with the help of this portable charger power bank. Plus, you can clip a couple and get an extra $3 off.
The bamboo fabric on this Luna weighted blanket makes it the perfect breathable option for hot and cold sleepers. Get an even more restful night's sleep thanks to this pre-Prime Day deal.
If you're looking for a little bit more screen space on your laptop, you might want to consider this early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal on this portable full HD monitor. It's compatible with Windows, Android and even the Nintendo Switch.
With 14 different light modes and breath lights, you can use this versatile light to gradually wake yourself up in the morning. Plus, it can simulate a sunrise, so you can be ready to start the day when you hear your morning alarm.
Upgrade your cutlery in your kitchen with this 15-piece knife set by Chicago Cutlery.
This dehumidifier is perfect for rooms up to 2,500 cubic feet. Plus, it has 7 different color options, so you can use it as a night light when you're trying to find the bathroom in the middle of the night. Clip the coupon and get an extra 5% off this portable dehumidifier.
Get 38% off on a new protective case for your 5th generation Apple iPad mini.
Organize your kitchen starting with your freshly cleaned dishes. This over-the-sink drying rack has an adjustable height, so it's perfect for most kitchen setups.
Relax in this adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chair. Use it as a lounge chair, a recliner in your living room or use it to spruce up your sunroom. In addition to the exclusive Prime Member discount, you can clip a coupon and get an additional 8% off the sale price.
Elevate your computer setup with this LED mechanical gaming keyboard by Redragon. This keyboard model is made with mechanical brown switches and have 18 different backlit modes you can choose from.
