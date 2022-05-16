15 Best New Deals for Amazon Prime Members

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming up this summer, but you don't have to wait until July to start saving on electronics, home essentials and other items. Currently, Amazon has launched a ton of new deals exclusively for Prime Members.

If you aren't already an Amazon Prime Member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and start saving right now. Plus, if you keep the Prime Membership beyond your trial period, you can get some great deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022 in July.

See Prime Member Deals

A lot of the Amazon Prime Member deals include double discounts too. So, you can benefit from the base discounts and clip a coupon on select items to save even more. Ahead, shop some of our favorite new Amazon deals exclusively for Prime Members.

Check out our helpful guide for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Portable Charger Power Bank 25800mAh Amazon Portable Charger Power Bank 25800mAh Make sure your Android, iPhone or tablet never runs out of power with the help of this portable charger power bank. Plus, you can clip a couple and get an extra $3 off. $26 $20 Buy Now

Portable Monitor for Laptops with Kickstand Amazon Portable Monitor for Laptops with Kickstand If you're looking for a little bit more screen space on your laptop, you might want to consider this early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal on this portable full HD monitor. It's compatible with Windows, Android and even the Nintendo Switch. $290 $261 Buy Now

Quiet Dehumidifier with LED Lights Amazon Quiet Dehumidifier with LED Lights This dehumidifier is perfect for rooms up to 2,500 cubic feet. Plus, it has 7 different color options, so you can use it as a night light when you're trying to find the bathroom in the middle of the night. Clip the coupon and get an extra 5% off this portable dehumidifier. $70 $40 Buy Now

Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Amazon Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Relax in this adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chair. Use it as a lounge chair, a recliner in your living room or use it to spruce up your sunroom. In addition to the exclusive Prime Member discount, you can clip a coupon and get an additional 8% off the sale price. $86 $71 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Deals Worth Shopping Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022

The Best Apple MacBook Deals on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

The Best Roomba Vacuum Deals at Amazon Starting at Just $179

Shop The Best Amazon Device Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

The Best Headphone Deals on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day Will Take Place in July: Everything We Know So Far